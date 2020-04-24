 Skip to content
(The Hill)   So how badly do we really want a covid vaccine? Bad enough to conduct "a challenge trial" ? What's that? Oh, just a thing where you deliberately infect a group of young healthy volunteers with the virus and then test vaccines on them   (thehill.com) divider line
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What?? Look, stop monkeying around.

Heyyyyy, wait a minute...
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Subby they may want to give them the vaccine or the placebo first. Then try exposing them to the vrius.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, a vaccine is preventative, not a cure
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I vote that we shove president bleachboy to the front of the placebo group testing line.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I want it especially if i know on the QT a week before the announcement which company has the patent. Just for retirement purposes.
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Absolutely perfect.  There's nothing I hate more than young, healthy people
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's kind of how vaccine testing works.

Just make sure you don't accidentally fill out the form for antivenom testing when signing up.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thehellisthis: That's kind of how vaccine testing works.

Just make sure you don't accidentally fill out the form for antivenom testing when signing up.


Well kinda you get a vaccine or a placebo and then they monitor you for months to see if you get it. They don't make it a habit to intentionally infect you with a deadly disease.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Conducting the experiment in Tuskgee, Alabama is probably bad for optics.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ivanka and Jared Kushner, Stephen Miller, Miss Snekretary....

How badly do you want to restart the economy? If you love President Trump, you'll ALL volunteer.
 
Scar4711 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Portal 2 - Cave Johnson - Mantis Men [HD]
Youtube 0k1_aKPIdnU
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighOnCraic: Conducting the experiment in Tuskgee, Alabama is probably bad for optics.


rateameme.comView Full Size
Well played, well played indeed sir.
 
comic serif [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What are the odds that Trump will order vaccine testing on the kids detained in the ICE border gulags?
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This might be turning into a self-inflicted wound out of ignorance and poor response.

*Testing isnt nearly wide spread enough.

*6 feet seems meaningless if you are down wind or in a confined space like a grocery store. 

*Vaccines were estimated at 12-24 months away from the outset.... and were not a guarantee. 

*We have indicators that many (maybe most?) cases are mild to asymptomatic.
-MIT studies indicating viral load 85x the confirmed cases.
-First confirmed case in early February in Cali after autopsy. 

I guess what I'm saying is is that the initial precautions were good. But we really need verification... ie widespread testing. 

The fact that we are so far behind an effective response is staggering. 

If it turns out that that this is far more widespread and less fatal than first thought, there will be significant resistance to prevention and mitigation efforts for the next bug. 

Am I alone here? Why havent I seen these issues raised before? Have they been addressed or am I looking in the wrong places?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My friend is Asian, can I put him in the juicer?
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In a Mellow Mood
Youtube _Y-9u4vbugM

Vaccine is here.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You really can't think of any other group of people that's exposed to the virus on a daily basis?  Maybe you could give it to some of them that don't already have antibodies and see if any of the vaccinated people get infected.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Do you have that comment sitting in Notepad, so you can copy and paste it into every thread?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Badmoodman:
What?? Look, stop monkeying around.

F*ck you,
 
jjorsett
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What's the normal procedure, inoculate the subjects and then just let them go out in the world and see if they get it at random?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The truth is odds heavily favor that a vaccine will never be found.  But hey, lets raid the treasury, destroy the economy, give trillions to the wealthy and shut up the peasants by giving them some scraps.

https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/late​s​t-news/coronavirus-vaccine-never-devel​oped-warns-21890093?utm_source=faceboo​k.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=s​harebar
 
Chronosferatu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's not how vaccines work. Healthy people will be injected with a weakened or dead version of the virus. Then get exposed to the virus after a set time to see what kind of, if any, resistance has been acquired.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jjorsett: What's the normal procedure, inoculate the subjects and then just let them go out in the world and see if they get it at random?


Pretty mich.  two groups, similiar characteristics, large enough to be statistically valid.

One gets the vaccine, one just a sugar pill.  You sit back and see who gets sick.

This is how random double blind trials work.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Yeah its called "My Fark." And I'll keep posting it until someone engages meaningfully.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

comic serif: What are the odds that Trump will order vaccine testing on the kids detained in the ICE border gulags?


Followup will be to appoint a newly created company run by a friend or family member to produce the vaccine which will then be sold overseas to Russia and China.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jjorsett: What's the normal procedure, inoculate the subjects and then just let them go out in the world and see if they get it at random?


Yes, which is one reason that it takes a long time to develop vaccines. They need to wait long enough for a high enough number of test subjects to become infected (and hopefully most of those will be in the control group).
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Subby they may want to give them the vaccine or the placebo first. Then try exposing them to the vrius.


Whoa, whoa, you're going too fast.
When do I drink the bleach?
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Or you could post something that relates to the thread, and not be ignored as a spammer.

Tailor your post to the thread.
 
