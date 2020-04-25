 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   If you're not irate after reading this article, you probably live on Fisher Island   (nbcnews.com) divider line
19
    More: Asinine, Business, Small business, Oprah Winfrey, United States Secretary of the Treasury, Fisher Island Community Association, Debt, housing association, United States Department of the Treasury  
•       •       •

1043 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2020 at 5:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've seen that place several times leaving port. Not once have I ever seen anyone actually at home, on their porch, or at the pool. I think it's just a checkbox on the "am I pointlessly rich?" quiz.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm not irate, can I live there?  With all the other shenanigans going on, this doesn't surprise me.

/I'm also told if you hold your hand in boiling water long enough, it stops hurting.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet it's really cool to live there until a hurricane.  I'll bet it sucks if you really want a McDouble at 3am.  That is the only reason I live inland, you guys.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't live there but the story didn't anger me. Some people get good stuff, some don't, that's life. Doesn't matter whether you're good or bad.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh well $2M is no big deal, the people of Fisher's island have access to billions, so $2M isn't really very much if you put it into perspective, you know? They can hardly be expected to even keep the receipt for that one. I mean, they probably lost it behind the couch already.

It's all about how you look at it.

/Steal their money, flood the island.
 
drayno76
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I mean they took a loan, I don't particularly envy that position.  I have a small business.  If I lay anyone off I've got to look for a job since I'm the only employee.  Actually I've had a small bump in business since the start of Covid.  Not sure if it's the pandemic or the fact I took 20 minutes last month and actually did some marketing.  Either way I didn't feel a need to take out a loan since there's nothing sinking here to keep afloat. I could use some work tools and deppreciable assets but I don't need anything, so a loan would be more a problem than a help.

I can guarantee they won't meet the "no need to payback" qualifications with out filing the paperwork fraudulently. Let them take a loan, fail to pay it back, come under audit or investigation, declare bankruptcy and lose a couple of association president tenants on their little ego island.

It didn't affect my lack of either legal ability or desire to exploit the situation. Even if I had a struggling business that needed a bit of help, I'm not sure that going back to full production out of a plague and into the middle of a recession with a brand new loan payment is going to work out well for anyone, unless they absolutely know they will be able to meet every qualification to avoid repayment.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
this whole CARES package is a grift for Trump donors, no?   Despite his best efforts to prevent any accounting, all sorts of details are coming out about big money getting a nice chunk of those trillions while legite sall businesses go begging and everyday people still wait for their pittance.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maybe they can use their loan to build a bridge
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My mother always said, "Live on Fisher Island, get buried in Palm Beach. That way, you'll have the best of Florida."



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
payattention
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And if you were not irate before reading this article, then you are part of the reason why this gold encrusted island is there in the first place.

/if it didn't bother you then, it shouldn't be bothering you now, right?

Green Sun - Some people get good stuff, some don't, that's life.

And here is why such places exist. Their continued palatial existence is due to a rigged system and you just say, "Oh well...". So sad...
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm more pissed that they don't pay any taxes on the millions they hide offshore.
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm in the small business boat. That new approval seems to be BS because the SBA page says "sorry loser we're not taking any new applications!"
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ok, not read anything yet, was just the title that got me here. So let us see *ominous drum roll*
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh fark off, if not 80%+ of the covid-19 relief stuff isn't just going to the usual players, then I will kick myself in the nuts.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah definitely aholes but I'm the coming weeks I am sure we will see worse. If they paid taxes I hope they get raised.
 
ComaToast
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
For 2 million dollars I am willing to pull myself up by my bootstraps. I'm flexible so $1,999,999.99 will get you my discount package as my girlfriend calls it.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
urging companies with "substantial market value and access to capital markets" to act in "good faith that their PPP loan request is necessary."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dakai
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Who knew that small businesses included businesses with 150 or more locations?

/asking for a friend
 
thesharkman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

drayno76: I mean they took a loan, I don't particularly envy that position.  I have a small business.  If I lay anyone off I've got to look for a job since I'm the only employee.  Actually I've had a small bump in business since the start of Covid.  Not sure if it's the pandemic or the fact I took 20 minutes last month and actually did some marketing.  Either way I didn't feel a need to take out a loan since there's nothing sinking here to keep afloat. I could use some work tools and deppreciable assets but I don't need anything, so a loan would be more a problem than a help.

I can guarantee they won't meet the "no need to payback" qualifications with out filing the paperwork fraudulently. Let them take a loan, fail to pay it back, come under audit or investigation, declare bankruptcy and lose a couple of association president tenants on their little ego island.

It didn't affect my lack of either legal ability or desire to exploit the situation. Even if I had a struggling business that needed a bit of help, I'm not sure that going back to full production out of a plague and into the middle of a recession with a brand new loan payment is going to work out well for anyone, unless they absolutely know they will be able to meet every qualification to avoid repayment.


Marketing, let people know you are open! Bravo
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.