(KOCO Oklahoma City)   Note: House cats in pictures can appear larger than in real life due to topography and photo angles   (koco.com) divider line
19
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't poke the big kitty.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nice kitty.
Круговая тренировка пумы Месси. Занятия спортом в домашних условиях
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Also a house cat:
Пума Месси-второклашка. Cougar Messi is a second-grader
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Joe Exotic Country Music "Here Kitty Kitty"
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Rest in peace, Tim.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... just in time for Caturday.™
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
large cats? this makes ALF happy
 
ICDedPpl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Nice kitty.
Is it just my imagination, or are all Eastern European men bald?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see why they thought it was a mountain lion, rather than the size the proportions don't look housecatty. Looks more muscular and the shoulders aren't relaxed enough, and I can't say I've seen a housecat with that khaki colour.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Youtube 9DHXaGXJixs
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I got a free show-bred Bombay Black because he had a broken tooth. Perfect panther head on a house cat. Complete chicken, he inhabited the cabinets.
 
Mock26
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
DigitalDirt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Opossums appear small, that is not true in real life.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I met this fine lady who raised this opossum since it was a baby.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I got a free show-bred Bombay Black because he had a broken tooth. Perfect panther head on a house cat. Complete chicken, he inhabited the cabinets.


Just looked up Bombay Black, turns out that's what I had...until he left me :( (he didn't die, we moved two streets over away from this wicked reserve full of birds and he was like "fark that, it's boring here" after like four months, conveniently we had lived next door to my father so he's now my father's cat after bringing him home like 10 times).

DigitalDirt: Opossums appear small, that is not true in real life.

[Fark user image 850x1133]

/I met this fine lady who raised this opossum since it was a baby.


Are American possums bred? That looks like it's had a bit of unnatural selection in its colours and features.

We just get Australian possums here which look like generic Australian marsupials. Funnily enough they're a free to kill pest in NZ but protected by law in Australia. Like hippos in Brazil.
 
DigitalDirt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

No not bred, that is a regular California Opossum, this one was found in the wild and dying as a baby and the lady in the picture saved it.  She is now the mother, as you can tell by the kisses.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
