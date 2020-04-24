 Skip to content
(8 News Now)   Las Vegas Mayor Goodman: "It's a dry heat and it will kill coronavirus" Vegas locals: "Our ACs are already on"   (8newsnow.com) divider line
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sigh. I just can't with this chick. I've lived in Vegas 25 years and she's doing her best to make sure we will suffer for as long as possible.

Shut. Up.

/turns up AC
 
DarkTrance [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The jokes on me, my A/C evap fan died over the winter I guess.
Sleeping in a 95 degree room makes me safe, right? right!?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mayor Goodman needs to direct her ire at Trump and Susan Collins. They cut pandemic response.

America doesn't need her guilt tripping bullshiat.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Purple_Urkle: Mayor Goodman needs to direct her ire at Trump and Susan Collins. They cut pandemic response.

America doesn't need her guilt tripping bullshiat.


I moved the hell outta Vegas in 2009 because it was clear that city has all of its eggs in one basket.

11 years later that still hasn't changed.

I understand the sheer terror everyone there is feeling though.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

make me some tea: I moved the hell outta Vegas in 2009 because it was clear that city has all of its eggs in one basket.


Well to be fair...at least they HAD a basket.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gotta love Mayor Trailerpark.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And the insurance companies say what?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That letter needs an editor.
 
redonkulon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ummm, Las Vegans?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I saw an interview with her and Anderson Cooper. She is farked in the head.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Mr. Anderson, I demand to speak with your manager".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

redonkulon: Ummm, Las Vegans?


Yep.
Las Vegans.
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

redonkulon: Ummm, Las Vegans?


So we should volunteer to be the bad example for the rest of the country? How about no?

Unfortunately for us, we do have all of our eggs in one basket. And that basket is the resort industry. 2008 hit this place hard. And 2020 is going to be very much worse.

I'm damn lucky that I can stay isolated from this without serious consequences. Most of the people who live here are not that lucky.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: "Mr. Anderson, I demand to speak with your manager".

[Fark user image 300x168]


Mayor Caryn Goodman
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you wanted to build a machine to effectively spread a virus it would look a lot like a casino.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing Sisolak can overrule her.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: If you wanted to build a machine to effectively spread a virus it would look a lot like a casino.


Slot machines, table games, buffets, $10 hookers. I wouldn't touch any of those right now.
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's just doing her job. A mayor is responsible for keeping the people and businesses that elected her, happy. She's also kinda sexy, in a weird way. smh
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: If you wanted to build a machine to effectively spread a virus it would look a lot like a casino.


You should have seen them back when they still allowed smoking inside. On a busy Saturday night, some of them had about the same air quality as a Victorian-era British industrial slum.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

iToad: RolandTGunner: If you wanted to build a machine to effectively spread a virus it would look a lot like a casino.

You should have seen them back when they still allowed smoking inside. On a busy Saturday night, some of them had about the same air quality as a Victorian-era British industrial slum.


They don't allow smoking anymore?!?!

It's been a good 5 years or more since I've been to Vegas. But within the past year I've been to casinos in Wendover (I live in SLC) and we were certainly allowed to smoke. There are no smoking tables and smoking tables, but it certainly isn't smoke-free.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Without reading the article:

Dry heats would be more advantageous to attenuate the spread. 

And AC's wouldnt really affect anything regardless of the Mayor.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mark Ratner: She's just doing her job. A mayor is responsible for keeping the people and businesses that elected her, happy. She's also kinda sexy, in a weird way. smh


I bet she licks Oscar's gin blossom.
 
Ishidan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: If you wanted to build a machine to effectively spread a virus it would look a lot like a casino.


Now why would you say that? The perfect virus-spreading machine would need the following parts:

--full of people who willingly enter an arrangement that is stacked against them, with the confidence that they are the exceptions and will be winners

--said people should be close together and regularly pass things directly between them or at least touch the same objects

--bonus points if you can somehow make it good form to breathe, kiss, or otherwise bring an item to one's face immediately before passing it to the next person

--double score if you can convince the people to ingest immune-weakening toxins during the duration of their stay, such as alcohol or smoke and a complete absence of vegetables

*shrug*

/s
 
fst_creeper
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mark Ratner: She's also kinda sexy, in a weird way.


(Looks at the comment)...
(Looks at image in the article)...
...
(Looks at the comment again)...
(Does quick GIS in case I'm missing something)...
(Looks at the comment again)...
(Blinks rapidly)

Well you do you and enjoy I guess.
 
GaperKiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: iToad: RolandTGunner: If you wanted to build a machine to effectively spread a virus it would look a lot like a casino.

You should have seen them back when they still allowed smoking inside. On a busy Saturday night, some of them had about the same air quality as a Victorian-era British industrial slum.

They don't allow smoking anymore?!?!

It's been a good 5 years or more since I've been to Vegas. But within the past year I've been to casinos in Wendover (I live in SLC) and we were certainly allowed to smoke. There are no smoking tables and smoking tables, but it certainly isn't smoke-free.


Smoking is very much still allowed.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hasn't that family done enough to ruin Vegas's reputation?
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fst_creeper: Mark Ratner: She's also kinda sexy, in a weird way.

(Looks at the comment)...
(Looks at image in the article)...
...
(Looks at the comment again)...
(Does quick GIS in case I'm missing something)...
(Looks at the comment again)...
(Blinks rapidly)

Well you do you and enjoy I guess.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I usually go to a casino in Reno a couple of times a year.  When I was thinking about taking a trip earlier this year, I considered the rumors of a pandemic and decided my trip could wait.  I made the right choice.  Casinos are extremely popular with Chinese tourists and the venues seem like the perfect petri dish to grow a virus.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: RolandTGunner: If you wanted to build a machine to effectively spread a virus it would look a lot like a casino.

Slot machines, table games, buffets, $10 hookers. I wouldn't touch any of those right now.


$10 hookers? Sign me up!
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ishidan: such as alcohol or smoke


Booze and nicotine seem to deter the virus.
 
rcain
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SafetyThird: ChrisDe: RolandTGunner: If you wanted to build a machine to effectively spread a virus it would look a lot like a casino.

Slot machines, table games, buffets, $10 hookers. I wouldn't touch any of those right now.

$10 hookers? Sign me up!


next trip to the store, buy some Brie, leave it out for a week, microwave it for 10 seconds then stick your dick in it
Approximately the same experience but a couple dollars cheaper and no herpes
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Ishidan: such as alcohol or smoke

Booze and nicotine seem to deter the virus.


I'm immortal!
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

rcain: SafetyThird: ChrisDe: RolandTGunner: If you wanted to build a machine to effectively spread a virus it would look a lot like a casino.

Slot machines, table games, buffets, $10 hookers. I wouldn't touch any of those right now.

$10 hookers? Sign me up!

next trip to the store, buy some Brie, leave it out for a week, microwave it for 10 seconds then stick your dick in it
Approximately the same experience but a couple dollars cheaper and no herpes


fark it. It's the end of the world. I'm raw dogging that in volume.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
She sounds presidential: "I Take No Responsibility at All"
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She needs to resign, now.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mark Ratner: fst_creeper: Mark Ratner: She's also kinda sexy, in a weird way.

(Looks at the comment)...
(Looks at image in the article)...
...
(Looks at the comment again)...
(Does quick GIS in case I'm missing something)...
(Looks at the comment again)...
(Blinks rapidly)

Well you do you and enjoy I guess.

[Fark user image 344x400]


Just an advisory, women aren't usually cool with wearing masks of their younger selves during sex, or hell, at any time. You could probably talk her into using something like most of a zentai suit to smooth out the body, just don't tell her why she's wearing it.
 
Cerebral Infarktion
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Las Vegas is going to take this harder than any city in the country, economically speaking in my opinion. LV tourists get shiat on here, but I've had fun every time I've been. Would consider moving there even. So much natural beauty within a half day drive. I gotta get out of Missouri.

/5 times
//maybe 6 I can't remember
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Mark Ratner: fst_creeper: Mark Ratner: She's also kinda sexy, in a weird way.

(Looks at the comment)...
(Looks at image in the article)...
...
(Looks at the comment again)...
(Does quick GIS in case I'm missing something)...
(Looks at the comment again)...
(Blinks rapidly)

Well you do you and enjoy I guess.

[Fark user image 344x400]

Just an advisory, women aren't usually cool with wearing masks of their younger selves during sex, or hell, at any time. You could probably talk her into using something like most of a zentai suit to smooth out the body, just don't tell her why she's wearing it.


Women are also not usually cool farking guys with no sense of humor.
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
THIS ISN'T CHINA, COOPER, THIS IS LAS VAYGAS
 
dyhchong
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mark Ratner: dyhchong: Mark Ratner: fst_creeper: Mark Ratner: She's also kinda sexy, in a weird way.

(Looks at the comment)...
(Looks at image in the article)...
...
(Looks at the comment again)...
(Does quick GIS in case I'm missing something)...
(Looks at the comment again)...
(Blinks rapidly)

Well you do you and enjoy I guess.

[Fark user image 344x400]

Just an advisory, women aren't usually cool with wearing masks of their younger selves during sex, or hell, at any time. You could probably talk her into using something like most of a zentai suit to smooth out the body, just don't tell her why she's wearing it.

Women are also not usually cool farking guys with no sense of humor.


Was...was the Boobies a joke?

It didn't really seem like a joke. There was no real element of surprise or further meaning, nor was it on subject with anyone else so it couldn't really be sarcasm. If it was it was kind of the kind of joke someone says to themselves in a mean-spirited fashion.

It more just seemed like a validation attempt, throwing out feelers to see if your beliefs were more widely held.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I guess your last post could have just been sobering self reflection in a public forum, then the whole thing suddenly makes sense. No inner monologue.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mugato: "Mr. Anderson, I demand to speak with your manager".

[Fark user image 300x168]


I posted on Snopes earlier today that she's what happens to a Karen when she dries out.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Heat and sun will help sanitize outdoor objects to make those things safer to touch. Unfortunately, as far as is known most transmission is through respiratory aerosols, and those viruses are fresh from their ideal body temperature habitat.
 
