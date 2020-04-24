 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   Tonight 8pm et, Drew and Dallan are going to watch party Pulgasari, the North Korean Godzilla ripoff with a truly unique and bizarre production history. Plus Drew's going to drink heavily the entire time. Come join us Warmup starts around 730pm   (twitch.tv) divider line
14
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I paid my $50.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [Fark user image 360x390] [View Full Size image _x_]

I paid my $50.


Awesome thank you!
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pulgasari, the North Korean Godzilla ripoff with a truly unique and bizarre production history.

If you don't the history of that film and the drama involved around it,  it would be worth watching. Maybe.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Drew?

nypdecider.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
McFifenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Look, I know we're all quarantined, but is there really need to get this desperate?
You could attempt actual hobbies like gardening or heroin.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

McFifenstein: Look, I know we're all quarantined, but is there really need to get this desperate?
You could attempt actual hobbies like gardening or heroin.


I planted poppies and am learning to be patient.
 
McFifenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

foo monkey: McFifenstein: Look, I know we're all quarantined, but is there really need to get this desperate?
You could attempt actual hobbies like gardening or heroin.

I planted poppies and am learning to be patient.


heroin and gardening at the same time.
I like it.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I ran out of heroin
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Drew?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Don't forget that Joseph Stalin also produced movies.  Classics such as Battleship Potemkin, Alexander Nevsky and even a comedy:  Lieutenant Kije, which is genuinely funny, though very Russian, that is, proceeds at a glacial pace.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: Drew?

[nypdecider.files.wordpress.com image 850x566]


Put me down as REPORTED.

/will the Politics tab be sacrificed at the end of the film?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

blender61: Pulgasari, the North Korean Godzilla ripoff with a truly unique and bizarre production history.

If you don't the history of that film and the drama involved around it,  it would be worth watching. Maybe.


How many people did Fat Kim the First kill or have killed during the making of this picture?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thanks for the reminder. I have been living for the show lately. It's as funny as Desus and Mero at times, and that is pretty damn funny when you consider they are two young black guys from the Bronx and I am a middle-aged white male Canada so WASP you can see through my parchment paper skin like the Visible Body model.

Whiter than me and you die! (Plus blanc que moi et tu meurs!)

Lave plus blanc que blanc.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
