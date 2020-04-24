 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Smokers rejoice. Your addiction is your salvation   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
70
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So vaping can have a positive health effect? Putting burnt materials in your lungs is always bad. Have not had a real cigarette in over 2 years and still miss one with coffee.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Can't wait to see how Trump runs with this one.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Diogenes: Can't wait to see how Trump runs with this one.


"I've always supported vaping.  I'm the vapiest of vaporers.  We should hand these out at schools to protect the kids..."

/I wish I could say this is completely parody, but what comes out of his mouth is more oniony than The Onion
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

potierrh: Diogenes: Can't wait to see how Trump runs with this one.

"I've always supported vaping.  I'm the vapiest of vaporers.  We should hand these out at schools to protect the kids..."

/I wish I could say this is completely parody, but what comes out of his mouth is more oniony than The Onion


Seriously.  His routine yesterday (It's a household cleaner!  It's a viral cure!) was like SNL's "Shimmer" commercial from the 70's.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Diogenes: Can't wait to see how Trump runs with this one.


He'll demand a kickback ask humbly for a campaign contribution from the largest companies that make vaping products.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The tobacco lobby still needs to get paid, even during a pandemic that is literally killing their customers slower than they are.

75,000 French smokers can't be wrong about that.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Diogenes: Can't wait to see how Trump runs with this one.


The Tobacco Industry (now re-branded as the nicotine addiction industry--pure and simple addiction--they've removed the Symptoms but not the disease (check to see if Rocky Horror Show has the intellectual property rights on using this slogan commercially), so they don't need Trump, although as a useful idiot, he has no equal.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Smoking kills. In fact, 85% of the people who die from radon gas, another lung cancer cause of note, are smokers. Only 15% of the deaths are non-smokers. Don't be panicky sheeple. Killing yourself with a major cause of premature mortality, now a co-morbidity with the new Johnny in town, is not the way to escape your death wish forever. You might survie the lung removal to die of medical malpractice.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: So vaping can have a positive health effect? Putting burnt materials in your lungs is always bad. Have not had a real cigarette in over 2 years and still miss one with coffee.


https://www.churnmag.com/news/1942-st​u​dy-uncovers-incredible-health-benefits​-of-inhaled-propylene-glycol/
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I call bullshiat. This bug never would have made it out of China if cigarette smoke can kill it.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: I call bullshiat. This bug never would have made it out of China if cigarette smoke can kill it.


Nicotine, not smoke. It'd be crazy if it pans out.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently not menthols...
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump removes age restriction tomorrow morning.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I joked a couple months ago about cannabis making folks immune.

I know a lot of stoners.  A LOT.  Zero known cases now.

Hope it continues.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hydroxychloroquine all over again.

People are desperate for a win against COVID-19, but doctors are not scientists.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: Apparently not menthols...


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this like the 10th thread about this?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Can't wait to see how Trump runs with this one.


I don't know about Trump but I ONLY run when I'm out of cigarettes.
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

libranoelrose: Isn't this like the 10th thread about this?


Ya, but we can quit whenever we want...
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: fragMasterFlash: I call bullshiat. This bug never would have made it out of China if cigarette smoke can kill it.

Nicotine, not smoke. It'd be crazy if it pans out.


Just the opposite, actually.
 
blasterz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha. Suck it, you pink-lunged losers.
 
ecor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This pandemic has led every crank and scammer to come out of the woodwork.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there any reason for them to single out nicotine, specifically? There's a bunch of other stuff in cigarette smoke.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: Yeah, I joked a couple months ago about cannabis making folks immune.

I know a lot of stoners.  A LOT.  Zero known cases now.

Hope it continues.


An unpleasant 10 days but the friend that doesn't partake spent 8 days in the hospital. So their may be some merit for marijuana as reducing effects of Covid-19. Need direct government funding stat for study.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IT ISN'T THE NICOTINE.  It's the smoke.  In crude terms, the particulate smoke, tar, carbon, and other nastiness you inhale while smoking "gums up"  the port of entry for the virus, preventing it from getting into the body there.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Is there any reason for them to single out nicotine, specifically? There's a bunch of other stuff in cigarette smoke.


I can think of a few million rea$on$, potentially billion$.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Queef Wellington: Trump removes age restriction tomorrow morning.


Later that morning...

media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
Tranquil Hegemony [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: IT ISN'T THE NICOTINE.  It's the smoke.  In crude terms, the particulate smoke, tar, carbon, and other nastiness you inhale while smoking "gums up"  the port of entry for the virus, preventing it from getting into the body there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are constantly testing if X will Corona virus. Seems like they'll test just any old silly thing. Nicotine? Really? How do I get in on some of this government grant money? I have some interesting ideas for stopping Corona virus, and I just need to test them.
Will playing video games stop corona?
Will fried spam sandwiches  stop corona?
Will BJs from famous A lister actresses stop corona? (no further research assistants needed for this one)
Will sticking your finger in a light socket stop corona?
Will getting hopped up on ambien and drunk while tweeting stop corona?

I think we can get some really interesting results here, so I'll be waiting on my check, government.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: I call bullshiat. This bug never would have made it out of China if cigarette smoke can kill it.


It doesn't kill it, you are correct.  Having nasty, tar coated lungs prevents it from taking root in your lungs. Just like the slime coat on a fish is protective for it.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. I decided to use my quarantine time to quit chewing tobacco.
/still rather catch covid than continue to use tobacco
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: lindalouwho: fragMasterFlash: I call bullshiat. This bug never would have made it out of China if cigarette smoke can kill it.

Nicotine, not smoke. It'd be crazy if it pans out.

Just the opposite, actually.


Pretty sure nicotine patches, like in the tfa, don't contain smoke.
It's all silly, anyways.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: IT ISN'T THE NICOTINE.  It's the smoke.  In crude terms, the particulate smoke, tar, carbon, and other nastiness you inhale while smoking "gums up"  the port of entry for the virus, preventing it from getting into the body there.


This is all but certainly the case, and probably does little for exposure through the eyes where it enters your blood stream anyway. It could still protect the lungs from when you are inhaling it from your throat, but this assumes it actually works in your case and it does shield your lungs. Because if it doesn't you are way more farked than if you weren't a smoker.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Need direct government funding stat for study.


Lulz.  We don't even have a tenth of the testing we need.
 
sprgrss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: IT ISN'T THE NICOTINE.  It's the smoke.  In crude terms, the particulate smoke, tar, carbon, and other nastiness you inhale while smoking "gums up"  the port of entry for the virus, preventing it from getting into the body there.


yay...I'm saved.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: Great. I decided to use my quarantine time to quit chewing tobacco.
/still rather catch covid than continue to use tobacco


Gotta smoke it to get the protective factor, if the gummy lungs theory is correct. Nicotine is irrelevent, and this study should demonstrate that.
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Is there any reason for them to single out nicotine, specifically? There's a bunch of other stuff in cigarette smoke.


Nicotine, like the neonicotinoids that are modeled after it, is a pesticide.

In other news, smokers are much less likely to come down with a case of bees.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: SumoJeb: Great. I decided to use my quarantine time to quit chewing tobacco.
/still rather catch covid than continue to use tobacco

Gotta smoke it to get the protective factor, if the gummy lungs theory is correct. Nicotine is irrelevent, and this study should demonstrate that.


The study in TFA says nicotine binds to cellular receptors, which prevents the virus from exploiting that receptor. A hospital in France says they are experimenting with nicotine patches for healthcare workers.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Dammit I haven't had a smoke since last Saturday and now you're telling me this?

/ worth it anyway...
// already feel better
/// three slashies for quitting after 35 years of smoking...
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
WoW /flex
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [i.redd.it image 375x596]


Wow, that dood has tiny tiny hands.
For a dewd.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I see nothing weird about this.
Doctor notices some abnormalities in collected data.
Comes up with hypothesis and experiment to test hypothesis.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
More pseudo scientific nonsense coming out of France than out of China these days.
 
Znuh
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: Hydroxychloroquine all over again.

People are desperate for a win against COVID-19, but doctors are not scientists.


A little different than the bullshiat we get here:

"The theory is that nicotine could adhere to cell receptors, therefore blocking the virus from entering cells and spreading in the body, according to renowned neurobiologist Jean-Pierre Changeux from France's Pasteur Institut who also co-authored the study."

It's amazing when you apply actual competency backed up with science, something that's been howled against here by morons like POTUS-19.
 
nartreb
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: fragMasterFlash: I call bullshiat. This bug never would have made it out of China if cigarette smoke can kill it.

Nicotine, not smoke. It'd be crazy if it pans out.


No, the reason they're studying it is because of statistics (initially out of China, but also in the US) that appear to show that the proportion of _smokers_  (and former smokers) hospitalized for Covid-19 is WAY, WAY lower than you'd expect based on the proportion of smokers in the population (and even crazier when you adjust for patient age).

The idea that this effect is due to nicotine is just a hunch.  There's some research indicating that nicotine has an effect on ACE2 production, though the studies don't really agree on what that effect is.  Anyway, it's medically  plausible that nicotine could be a reason for fewer smokers getting sick with Covid-19 - certainly more plausible than most of the other crap that's in cigarette smoke - but it's about as well proven as, oh, hydroxychloroquine was a few weeks ago.

This all made headlines in France a week or two ago, so I tried to see if those statistics were real.    I mean, the numbers were IMPOSSIBLY good.  Like, if this is true, everybody IN THE WORLD should go out RIGHT NOW and start a pack-a-day habit.  Yeah, it'll cost billions in addiction treatment, lung cancer, etc, but it'd still be worth it.

It's a little tricky to prove, but it looks to me like the statistics are entirely due to bad reporting of data.  As in, when a patient comes in to the hospital and they're lucid, you ask if they're a smoker, and if they say yes, you mark them down as a smoker.  (Patients often lie about this, but never mind, the numbers are so ludicrous that that doesn't matter.)    If they're in the hospital because they can't breathe, you can't ask them any questions, so you don't mark them down as a smoker.  Or they can breathe but you don't ask, because, frankly, you don't care.  You don't mark those down as smokers either.

Some jokers at a Chinese university, and some other jokers at the CDC, gathered up data from various clinical studies, and counted everybody as a "non-smoker" unless they'd been marked as a "smoker" when they were admitted to hospital.

In short, the Covid-19 statistics for "smoker" vs "non-smoker" are completely useless garbage. Any apparent protective effect of smoking is an illusion caused by blindly running statistics on data sets that were never intended to withstand that kind of abuse.

It's still possible that nicotine patches have some tiny protective effect - or maybe a deleterious effect, we just don't know.  It would be a total coincidence.  But there is NO WAY that the effect is anywhere near as large as the initial meta-analysis suggested.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: I see nothing weird about this.
Doctor notices some abnormalities in collected data.
Comes up with hypothesis and experiment to test hypothesis.

[Fark user image image 425x564]


Bingo!

And worst case scenario for this is you have some people you need to wean off the patch after its done.

Correlation does not mean causation, but it's a valid hypothesis to try.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I call bullshiat. This bug never would have made it out of China if cigarette smoke can kill it.


Not to mention all those Italians...
 
JakeStone
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, fortunately, I've going through tons of nicotine gum this past month after kicking my 30 cigs a day habit over the past 30 years.  Only gave in and had two during the past 30 days.  I'm home free!

/not a doctor
//not a scientist
///I still want a cigarette
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is just an indication of how low SCIENCE has fallen in modern society.  The FRENCH saying that smoking is good?  Next up:

* the Japanese saying that eating whale meat prevents Covid-19
* the Iranians saying that eating infidels prevents Covid-19
* Trump saying that Big Macs prevent Covid-19
* Canadians saying that Tim Hortons prevents coronavirus
* Scotland saying that haggis is so disgusting that it scares coronavirus away
* North Korea says that lead objects are a cure for Covid-19
* Jerry Falwell, Jr. says that paying your tuition four years in advance to Liberty University is a ticket to heaven
* Laura Ingraham says that hydroxychloroquine is a cure to being a Librul
 
