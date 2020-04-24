 Skip to content
(BBC)   A cleaner who found themselves in charge of an empty library after social distancing decided that "size order" was a good way of organising books. Dewey sucks   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
images2.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reminds me of 3rd Rock from the Sun when Harry reorganizes the video store into Good Movies, Bad Movies and

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The university library at Cambridge actually does sort books by height, so that every book on a shelf is the same height.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Probably a union worker and sorting was "Not my job!"
 
darth_badger
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Now sort them by color.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So when they fix it, it'll be Dewey defeats human?
 
Jgok [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

darth_badger: Now sort them by color.


thatsracist.jpg
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: The university library at Cambridge actually does sort books by height, so that every book on a shelf is the same height.


Non-browsing libraries usually do, to save shelf space.  Library of Congress' closed stacks are shelved by height - that way you can set shelf heights in the most efficient configuration.  This is why the MARC 300 |c is height in cm.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
so, she only did it to those two shelves ?? look behind it.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: So when they fix it, it'll be Dewey defeats human?


Smunnied.  Well done.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
steemitimages.comView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: So when they fix it, it'll be Dewey defeats human?


Now I want the cleaner's last name to be Roosevelt.
 
Abox
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Caddyshack - "By Height"
Youtube I1M_8ByLMJQ
 
dyhchong
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WTP 2: so, she only did it to those two shelves ?? look behind it.


18.5 bays, apparently.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 448x252]


I missed you.
 
phishrace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He's lucky Mr Bookman wasn't working that night.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's got to be fake, but it's the funniest thing I've seen all day.
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As a librarian, this hurts me on a deep level. I hope they're at least on the same shelf. That way putting them back in call number order won't take too long.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JonBuck: As a librarian, this hurts me on a deep level. I hope they're at least on the same shelf. That way putting them back in call number order won't take too long.


Yeah, when I read "had the librarians giggling" I figured giggling meant facepalming and grimacing at the work ahead.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Probably a union worker and sorting was "Not my job!"


...and so he sorted them.

dude, wait, what?

Maybe he was an illiterate dunce who figured the most distinguishing feature of each book was it's size.

Wait, where was ΔT at the time?
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
*its'

Sorry Meg, sorry everybody
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ray: Symmetrical book stacking. Just like the Philadelphia mass turbulence of 1947.
Venkman: You're right, no human being would stack books like this.
 
carkiller [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: So when they fix it, it'll be Dewey defeats human?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: *its'

Sorry Meg, sorry everybody


its size - no apostrophe

FTFY

B^D
 
carkiller [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: JonBuck: As a librarian, this hurts me on a deep level. I hope they're at least on the same shelf. That way putting them back in call number order won't take too long.

Yeah, when I read "had the librarians giggling" I figured giggling meant facepalming and grimacing at the work ahead.


Great excuse to run a shelf list and do an inventory, though.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Kumana Wanalaia: *its'

Sorry Meg, sorry everybody

its size - no apostrophe

FTFY

B^D


ah thank you, I knew i farked up
shiatSUREI SHIMASHI.TA!!!

[seppukku ensues]
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: *its'


*hums Liberty Bell March*
 
desertgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bondith: Kumana Wanalaia: *its'

*hums Liberty Bell March*


Well, some days in the library can be like Monty Python's Flying Circus
 
anuran [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: So when they fix it, it'll be Dewey defeats human?


Favorited
 
