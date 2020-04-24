 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Chinese scientists cut short chloroquine study due to "primary outcome of death." That's bad, right?   (cnbc.com) divider line
71
    More: Scary, Malaria, Covid-19, Azithromycin, Illness, Scientific method, Covid-19patients, Donald Trump, Dr. Rick Bright  
•       •       •

521 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2020 at 12:05 AM (59 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



71 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I mean, it's not quite injecting yourself with Lysol, but it's close!
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

FlashHarry: I mean, it's not quite injecting yourself with Lysol, but it's close!


Or shoving a UV lightbulb UTA.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
What am I going to do with all this aquarium cleaner?
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Paging DANGERAVOIDDEATH to the thread. DANGERAVOIDDEATHplease pick up the blue courtesy phone.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
But test subjects got a free frogurt.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About to go down the memory hole:

cloudfront.mediamatters.orgView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Americas right wingers: smash up yer zinc flintstones into yer gin and tonic!
 
darth_badger
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

kbronsito: But test subjects got a free frogurt.


What flavor? Are toppings included?
 
Abox
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Side effects include death.
Ask your doctor if chloroquine is right for you.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And that test procedure was almost as bad as "The Chinese Coke Challenge" that someone thought was a joke.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Death? Sounds like fake news. (And a flimsy premise to post me favorite new memes)
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It'd be a moot point if they hadn't unleashed this crap on the world in the first place.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did they weigh the ducks first?
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So they are confusing hydroxychloroquine with chloroquine.  Got it.  That is like confusing sodium chloride (salt) with chloride.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Abox: [Fark user image 249x179]
Side effects include death.
Ask your doctor if chloroquine is right for you.


Have doctors stopped using the drug?

The Euros seem to love the stuff, so it must be good.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: So they are confusing hydroxychloroquine with chloroquine.  Got it.  That is like confusing sodium chloride (salt) with chloride.


NaCl / Cl-

It's all the same.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
People are desperate. They are willing to believe promises of miracle cures that they would reject with a laugh under normal circumstances, because they so desperately wish it to be true.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jso2897: People are desperate. They are willing to believe promises of miracle cures that they would reject with a laugh under normal circumstances, because they so desperately wish it to be true.


The key to surviving this (and any disease really) is to not be old as hell or fat as fark.
 
Abox
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: So they are confusing hydroxychloroquine with chloroquine.


Just don't confuse hydroxychloroquine with OxiClean.  Or Hydrox.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: jso2897: People are desperate. They are willing to believe promises of miracle cures that they would reject with a laugh under normal circumstances, because they so desperately wish it to be true.

The key to surviving this (and any disease really) is to not be old as hell or fat as fark.


The key is to stay the fark away from everybody.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jso2897: People are desperate. They are willing to believe promises of miracle cures that they would reject with a laugh under normal circumstances, because they so desperately wish it to be true.


And their President is telling them to take it.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Something has to work out there....we will find it soon....
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Something has to work out there....we will find it soon....


Just knock those ruby slippers together, and it will appear by magic, because we want it so much.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They're just trying to make Dear Leader look bad. Keep guzzling the Quine to stick it to the libs.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: jso2897: People are desperate. They are willing to believe promises of miracle cures that they would reject with a laugh under normal circumstances, because they so desperately wish it to be true.

The key to surviving this (and any disease really) is to not be old as hell or fat as fark.


Wow. That's amazing.
I'll bet you have a college degree in science!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Something has to work out there....we will find it soon....


We should pray more. That'll make the dragon go away.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Something has to work out there....we will find it soon....


It's entirely possible that nothing works yet and we need something entirely new, that won't come soon. We shouldn't lean on wishful thinking and optimism, but be pragmatic realists who invest constantly in scientific discovery, even when we don't know how we'll apply it, for events just like this, so at least our baseline knowledge is higher and gets us a little closer to a solution we desperately need.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: They're just trying to make Dear Leader look bad. Keep guzzling the Quine to stick it to the libs.


And smoke cigarettes too - according to another "researcher" from - you guessed it - France.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is it bad? Try to imagine all life as you know it stopping instantaneously, and every molecule in your body exploding at the speed of light.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Russ1642: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: jso2897: People are desperate. They are willing to believe promises of miracle cures that they would reject with a laugh under normal circumstances, because they so desperately wish it to be true.

The key to surviving this (and any disease really) is to not be old as hell or fat as fark.

The key is to stay the fark away from everybody.


If you're old as hell or fat as fark, or have some other condition that were it the year 1800 you'd have been long dead by now.

In the meantime, healthy people need to get themselves exposed, so that we can get this over with at long last.
 
GrinzGrimly [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Chinese scientists, citing high risk of death, cut short any study into Chinese government's response to virus."
 
seelorq [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
GOTTDAMMITSOFARKINGMUCH!!!!!! THAT SHIATS'S NOT SAFE! MY OWN DOCTOR 15 YEARS AGO TOLD ME NOT TO TAKE IT FOR IT'S INDICATED USE WHEN I WAS GOING TO NIGERIA REPEATEDLY, BECAUSE HALLUCINATIONS AND HEART PROBLEMS!!! THIS IS NOT NEW!!! THIS FARKING ADMINISTRATION. ETC. ET. AL.

STRONGLY WORDED LETTER TO FOLLOW, SIGH. Sigh. sigh

My dog is scared now because the wind is rattling the vertical blinds, and she's going under the couch to her secret hidey-hole pillow under there. THANKS OBAMA
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Something has to work out there....we will find it soon....


Be super great not to test possible treatments by persuading hundreds of thousands to take them because 'what do you have to lose?'
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jso2897: Rapmaster2000: They're just trying to make Dear Leader look bad. Keep guzzling the Quine to stick it to the libs.

And smoke cigarettes too - according to another "researcher" from - you guessed it - France.


The people who hated France for not joining Gulf War II: Freedom Boogaloo are now in love with French Guy Who Offers Comforting Words.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh. cool - volunteer research subjects.
Good luck, guys!
 
ukexpat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Didn't they also just prematurely end a remdesivir trial? Thought I read that somewhere.
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

seelorq: GOTTDAMMITSOFARKINGMUCH!!!!!! THAT SHIATS'S NOT SAFE! MY OWN DOCTOR 15 YEARS AGO TOLD ME NOT TO TAKE IT FOR IT'S INDICATED USE WHEN I WAS GOING TO NIGERIA REPEATEDLY, BECAUSE HALLUCINATIONS AND HEART PROBLEMS!!! THIS IS NOT NEW!!! THIS FARKING ADMINISTRATION. ETC. ET. AL.

STRONGLY WORDED LETTER TO FOLLOW, SIGH. Sigh. sigh

My dog is scared now because the wind is rattling the vertical blinds, and she's going under the couch to her secret hidey-hole pillow under there. THANKS OBAMA


Many many people who work and live in African areas at malaria risk have always chosen to suck up the risk of the disease because the treatments are just too farking dangerous for long term/repeated use
 
GrinzGrimly [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gaspode: seelorq: GOTTDAMMITSOFARKINGMUCH!!!!!! THAT SHIATS'S NOT SAFE! MY OWN DOCTOR 15 YEARS AGO TOLD ME NOT TO TAKE IT FOR IT'S INDICATED USE WHEN I WAS GOING TO NIGERIA REPEATEDLY, BECAUSE HALLUCINATIONS AND HEART PROBLEMS!!! THIS IS NOT NEW!!! THIS FARKING ADMINISTRATION. ETC. ET. AL.

STRONGLY WORDED LETTER TO FOLLOW, SIGH. Sigh. sigh

My dog is scared now because the wind is rattling the vertical blinds, and she's going under the couch to her secret hidey-hole pillow under there. THANKS OBAMA

Many many people who work and live in African areas at malaria risk have always chosen to suck up the risk of the disease because the treatments are just too farking dangerous for long term/repeated use


My mom has been on this shiat for 10 years for lupus. It's not some poison. Go read the labels in your cabinet.
 
RaptorDJ
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Russ1642: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: jso2897: People are desperate. They are willing to believe promises of miracle cures that they would reject with a laugh under normal circumstances, because they so desperately wish it to be true.

The key to surviving this (and any disease really) is to not be old as hell or fat as fark.

The key is to stay the fark away from everybody.

If you're old as hell or fat as fark, or have some other condition that were it the year 1800 you'd have been long dead by now.

In the meantime, healthy people need to get themselves exposed, so that we can get this over with at long last.


Ya you might just end up spending 10 days being in respitory distress and then finish with a few of intubation. Maybe you only end up permanently disabled and at risk of complications in future.  fark off and don't waste a hospital bed when you get sick. After all you must be young and healthy not at risk. Seriously go fark your mom and then ask her to smack you.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ukexpat: Didn't they also just prematurely end a remdesivir trial? Thought I read that somewhere.


Why would it be "premature"?
Ending research on something that proves dangerous or ineffective is not "premature" - it's timely.
The word "premature" sounds like somebody's subjective opinion.
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Russ1642: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: jso2897: People are desperate. They are willing to believe promises of miracle cures that they would reject with a laugh under normal circumstances, because they so desperately wish it to be true.

The key to surviving this (and any disease really) is to not be old as hell or fat as fark.

The key is to stay the fark away from everybody.

If you're old as hell or fat as fark, or have some other condition that were it the year 1800 you'd have been long dead by now.

In the meantime, healthy people need to get themselves exposed, so that we can get this over with at long last.


You first, numbnuts.
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'd relate how I took hydrochloroquine for fourteen years traveling to the tropics with the Navy without getting malaria (or dying), but all the FARK home physicians would just call it anecdotal evidence.

"plimaly outcome of death."

FTFS
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jso2897: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: jso2897: People are desperate. They are willing to believe promises of miracle cures that they would reject with a laugh under normal circumstances, because they so desperately wish it to be true.

The key to surviving this (and any disease really) is to not be old as hell or fat as fark.

Wow. That's amazing.
I'll bet you have a college degree in science!


I was pretty kick ass at chemistry back in my college days, thank you very much.

Who are you seeing that are most at prone to dying from this?

In my state the mean age of deaths is 84 with 75% of fatalities occurring among nursing home residents. They were already distanced and locked down early on, and they're still being ravaged, proving the pointlessness (outside of election year politics) of all of this.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: gaspode: seelorq: GOTTDAMMITSOFARKINGMUCH!!!!!! THAT SHIATS'S NOT SAFE! MY OWN DOCTOR 15 YEARS AGO TOLD ME NOT TO TAKE IT FOR IT'S INDICATED USE WHEN I WAS GOING TO NIGERIA REPEATEDLY, BECAUSE HALLUCINATIONS AND HEART PROBLEMS!!! THIS IS NOT NEW!!! THIS FARKING ADMINISTRATION. ETC. ET. AL.

STRONGLY WORDED LETTER TO FOLLOW, SIGH. Sigh. sigh

My dog is scared now because the wind is rattling the vertical blinds, and she's going under the couch to her secret hidey-hole pillow under there. THANKS OBAMA

Many many people who work and live in African areas at malaria risk have always chosen to suck up the risk of the disease because the treatments are just too farking dangerous for long term/repeated use

My mom has been on this shiat for 10 years for lupus. It's not some poison. Go read the labels in your cabinet.


Everything is a poison in large enough quantities. Except water, I guess.
 
GrinzGrimly [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is that death for the scientists? I forget how China works these days...
 
Al!
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Headline: Chinese scientists
Farkers:Chinese jokes
Article:The JAMA study, sponsored by the Brazilian state of Amazonas, tracked 81 adult patients who were hospitalized with Covid-19 and was conducted between March 23 and April 5 at a medical care facility in Brazil.
Researchers:Mayla Gabriela Silva Borba, MD; Fernando Fonseca Almeida Val, PhD; Vanderson Souza Sampaio, PhD; et al

I can't find anything anywhere even insinuating China had anything to do with this study, which was undertaken by several Brazilian doctors and scientists, studying Brazilian coronavirus patients in Brazil.

Don't let that stop the several of you up thread dumping on/making semi-racist jokes about China.

Moniker o' Shame: So they are confusing hydroxychloroquine with chloroquine.  Got it.  That is like confusing sodium chloride (salt) with chloride.


No, it isn't.  Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine have similar clinical indications and side effects.  The chemical compound sodium chloride and the anion of chlorine are not even remotely similar.  One is a single atom with a negative charge, and one is a compound consisting of a positive and negative charged atom held together by ionic binding. Your analogy is akin to saying a tire and a truck are the same thing, where-as theirs is saying that a truck and a van are the same thing.  You can't have a truck without a tire, just like you can't have table salt without chloride, but chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are very similar and if you don't understand the chemistry involved, they might be understood as essentially the same thing, like a truck and a van to someone who doesn't understand the English language well.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: n my state the mean age of deaths is 84 with 75% of fatalities occurring among nursing home residents. They were already distanced and locked down early on, and they're still being ravaged, proving the pointlessness (outside of election year politics) of all of this.



You sound like a volunteer. I'm sure that being "pretty kickass in chemistry" qualifies you for the job.
Good luck, and stay the hell away from me.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gina is just trying to make Trump look bad and devalue the drug so they can buy more at a lower price. But the Deal-Maker-In-Chief is going to save the day. Hydroxychloroquine has three parts:

Chlorine (easy to get)
Hydrox cookies (easy to get)
and Wine (easy to get).

Put all three in a blender and down the hatch!
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: FlashHarry: I mean, it's not quite injecting yourself with Lysol, but it's close!

Or shoving a UV lightbulb UTA.


I'd like to point out to you that I haven't suffered from covid, smartass.

/wait, I have an idea
//never mind, it stinks
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: It'd be a moot point if they hadn't unleashed this crap on the world in the first place.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 71 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.