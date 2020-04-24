 Skip to content
(The Hill)   California decides to kill two birds with one...okay poor choice of phrasing...CA decides to solve two problems at once by creating a massive meal delivery program for seniors that uses and pays local restaurants to cook and distribute the food   (thehill.com) divider line
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Real solutions for real people.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can't wait to see the conservative talking points on this one.

Keep on doing you, California.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Daaaamn, bravo!
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ralphjr: [Fark user image 425x238]


jfc. fark those goddamn fascist shiats
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ralphjr: [Fark user image image 425x238]


Goddammitsomuch that I have to stare at that and stare at that trying to figure out if it's real or not.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Can't wait to see the conservative talking points on this one.

Keep on doing you, California.


"California is making it easy to cower in fear instead of standing up to the virus like REAL conservative men would!"
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Can't wait to see the conservative talking points on this one.

Keep on doing you, California.


No such thing as a free lunch.  That's really it.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Either there are a fark of a lot of repeat threads today, threads getting bumped to the top for some reason, or this fever is high enough I'm seeing the future, repeatedly today...
 
TwilightZone [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Real solutions for real people.


From a real governor.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Cool. Once again getting old pays off.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: common sense is an oxymoron: Can't wait to see the conservative talking points on this one.

Keep on doing you, California.

No such thing as a free lunch.  That's really it.


The feds will have spent trillions to CA's billions.  "Free lunch" either way.  The big difference is who ends up getting fed:  CA's taxpayers will end up supporting restaurant owners, their employees, and the elderly; while the bulk of your federal tax contribution will have gone straight to the 0.001%.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's..actually a really good idea. More power to innovative solutions...
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This might be turning into a self-inflicted wound out of ignorance and poor response.

*Testing isnt nearly wide spread enough.

*6 feet seems meaningless if you are down wind or in a confined space like a grocery store. 

*Vaccines were estimated at 12-24 months away from the outset.... and were not a guarantee. 

*We have indicators that many (maybe most?) cases are mild to asymptomatic.
-MIT studies indicating viral load 85x the confirmed cases.
-First confirmed case in early February in Cali after autopsy. 

I guess what I'm saying is is that the initial precautions were good. But we really need verification... ie widespread testing. 

The fact that we are so far behind an effective response is staggering. 

If it turns out that that this is far more widespread and less fatal than first thought, there will be significant resistance to prevention and mitigation efforts for the next bug. 

Am I alone here? Why havent I seen these issues raised before? Have they been addressed or am I looking in the wrong places?
 
nytmare
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What's up with the "local" rhetoric when referring to restaurants? Nobody travels far away just to go eat. All restaurants are local. And if anyone does go so far out of their way just to eat at a restaurant, it's probably because the food is so goddamn incredible that it's worth it.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Most of those people working need their jobs and will work if they feel slightly ill.
They deliver more than food.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I live in CA, have senior friends (including a badass 96 y/o WWII Marine woman who I've had to do a lot of shopping for over the last few weeks because her normal stores were too swamped to deliver to her).  I love this, and will be discussing with them tomorrow.  It's a great plan to A)keep people working, B) keep businesses open, C) keep a seriously vulnerable population fed.

That being said, I have concerns about making sure the quality of food is up to par.  Who's checking to make sure it's healthy, is fresh, and is delivered regularly?  Hopefully it won't be an issue, but I'm sure we'll see an article in 3 weeks about fraud with this program.  Which, instead of fixing the issue, will probably cause the program to be cancelled...
 
DigitalDirt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
data.photofunky.netView Full Size
 
