(CNN)   "Black leaders say reopening Georgia is an attack on people of color...it's no coincidence that the businesses being reopened -- including barbershops, nail salons and churches -- are communal gathering places for black residents"   (cnn.com) divider line
    Followup, African American, Black people, Negro, White people, Health care, part of a growing chorus of black leaders, health officials, Rev. Jamal Bryant  
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
agilebacon.comView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Itll either kill black people via the disease or by poverty  because they'll lose their jobs or business

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because the Georgia GOP are unrepentant racists who think the African-American community are as idiotic as their own base.

Let's see how many of those black-owned businesses and black churches actually re-open.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, right.  Like people of color in the south aren't any good at waiting.
*rolls eyes*

Start going out and shaking hands, white politicians. Press flesh. Kiss babies. Show us how you love being exposed.

If you are still at it come election time... Yeah. Maybe.

But you first.
Stick your pale necks out.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Folks got wise about this pretty fast.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
he says it's no coincidence that the businesses being reopened -- including barbershops, nail salons and churches -- are communal gathering places for black residents.

Isn't that perpetuating a stereotype? Blacks can pray at home and don't need to get their hair and nails did. Just like whites don't need to roll or get tramp stamps even though opening bowling alleys and tattoo parlors is on the list too.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Oh, right.  Like people of color in the south aren't any good at waiting.
*rolls eyes*

Start going out and shaking hands, white politicians. Press flesh. Kiss babies. Show us how you love being exposed.

If you are still at it come election time... Yeah. Maybe.

But you first.
Stick your pale necks out.


Stop it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MikeyFuccon: Because the Georgia GOP are unrepentant racists who think the African-American community are as idiotic as their own base.

Let's see how many of those black-owned businesses and black churches actually re-open.


Many of the business will have to because they will no longer qualify for aid.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Because the Georgia GOP are unrepentant racists who think the African-American community are as idiotic as their own base.

Let's see how many of those black-owned businesses and black churches actually re-open.


I didn't have to advise my mom about not going to church.  Her church is 157 years old, and they didn't get that far by making bad decisions.  I don't expect many black owned businesses or churches to re-open although I'm sure there will be some to make that choice.

Killer Mike Will Not Open Georgia Barbershops on Friday | TMZ
Youtube tt64sOrbBBI


And he's basically mirroring what I've heard from the few owners/operators that I personally know.  My family intends on staying sequestered as much as possible to limit our exposure to the virus.  I still have to work, but that's the only time I'm out unless I have to make a run to the store.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mugato: he says it's no coincidence that the businesses being reopened -- including barbershops, nail salons and churches -- are communal gathering places for black residents.

Isn't that perpetuating a stereotype? Blacks can pray at home and don't need to get their hair and nails did. Just like whites don't need to roll or get tramp stamps even though opening bowling alleys and tattoo parlors is on the list too.


That's not perpetuating a stereotype.  That's a truth that those particular businesses are some of the gathering places for black residents.  Finding a good barber/hair stylist/nail technician is like finding gold at the end of a rainbow.  When you have one, you have no problem with waiting in line for your turn.  While waiting, you're generally shooting the shiat with everyone else there.  More news is spread through the black community through those places listed than people actually watching the news.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Because no white people go to churches in Georgia...

/ nobody is making you go
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Darkness is spreading.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Who is holding a gun to their heads to make them reopen?  Regardless of race businesses will reopen when they feel that the health of them, their workers, and their customers are adequately protected.  There might be a bit of a delay due to a shortage of things to make shops safer.
 
Candy Colored Clown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Knowing Brian Kemp and the GOP in general, it is a totally plausible accusation.
 
grxymkjbn
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
DUH.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Actually, it's white business that jumped on this right quick.  The mediocre bar was packed tonight.   Go for it.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Who is holding a gun to their heads to make them reopen?  Regardless of race businesses will reopen when they feel that the health of them, their workers, and their customers are adequately protected.  There might be a bit of a delay due to a shortage of things to make shops safer.


See, weddinsinger's post.
 
LordJiro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Who is holding a gun to their heads to make them reopen?  Regardless of race businesses will reopen when they feel that the health of them, their workers, and their customers are adequately protected.  There might be a bit of a delay due to a shortage of things to make shops safer.


If they're ALLOWED to reopen, then they are likely to be forced to pay their mortgages/rent/whatever. So either they open, or they go out of business.

And if the businesses are open, the workers don't qualify for unemployment if they don't go in, because that unemployment would be "voluntary".
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
One time, Frank Sinatra came in here, and sat in this chair. I say, "Frank, you hang out with Joe Louis. Just between me and you, how old is Joe Louis?" Know what Frank told me? He said "Hey, Joe Louis is a hundred thirty-seven years old." A hundred and thirty-seven years old!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
what about strip clubs...?
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Brosephus: Mugato: he says it's no coincidence that the businesses being reopened -- including barbershops, nail salons and churches -- are communal gathering places for black residents.

Isn't that perpetuating a stereotype? Blacks can pray at home and don't need to get their hair and nails did. Just like whites don't need to roll or get tramp stamps even though opening bowling alleys and tattoo parlors is on the list too.

That's not perpetuating a stereotype.  That's a truth that those particular businesses are some of the gathering places for black residents.  Finding a good barber/hair stylist/nail technician is like finding gold at the end of a rainbow.  When you have one, you have no problem with waiting in line for your turn.  While waiting, you're generally shooting the shiat with everyone else there.  More news is spread through the black community through those places listed than people actually watching the news.


That's true of all races for the examples mentioned. On top of it they seem to be implying black businesses will feel forced to open and black patrons compelled to venture out. As in they are powerless to exercise their judgment.

It's shiat like this racist conservatives point to in arguments about true racist occurrences.

Please, for the good of all, shut up.
 
jekfark
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ok so people who are not black do not go to barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, or churches? Interesting. Did not know that. The more you know...
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Who is holding a gun to their heads to make them reopen?  Regardless of race businesses will reopen when they feel that the health of them, their workers, and their customers are adequately protected.  There might be a bit of a delay due to a shortage of things to make shops safer.


Reposting from upthread:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And when these businesses go under, you can rest assured that there will be an increase in gentrification. I wouldn't be surprised to find out that there have been 'remake Atlanta' meetings in the same way there were 'remake New Orleans' meetings during Katrina.
 
