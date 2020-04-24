 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Life in Taiwan without a lockdown and just 6 fatalities: police tracking you on your phone, thermal scans in building lobbies, hazard pay for taxi drivers, restaurants with every other seat taped down with an X for distancing, and masks everywhere   (nbcnews.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Taiwan, Quarantine, Hong Kong, Taipei, Republic of China, Taiwanese people, Hand sanitizer, Keiji Fukuda  
•       •       •

331 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2020 at 7:50 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're saying this is what a functioning society looks like, Subby?
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Taiwan, the only country who didnt believe China lies is doing great. Gee who would have thought?

Taiwan is the only real China. Mainland china is rotten to the core.
 
ReaverZ
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Police tracking you with your phone.

Police tracking you with your phone.

Police tracking you with your phone.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ReaverZ: Police tracking you with your phone.

Police tracking you with your phone.

Police tracking you with your phone.


Ya I'll take the slight chance of death, thanks.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media2.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size


She-bang, she-bang, she bangs.
Nice 15 minute office space though.
Meow?

Sorry... were we talking about phones, Taiwan, or hot chicks calling you?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Taiwan's three amazing secrets you won't be able to believe

for acing the Coronavirus Response:


1. Not a lot of trade or tourism between Taiwan and "Real" China, going either way.
2. A population that is used to breathing through face masks and putting on gas masks.
3. No Xi said, Trump said.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Percise1: [media2.s-nbcnews.com image 720x742]

She-bang, she-bang, she bangs.
Nice 15 minute office space though.
Meow?

Sorry... were we talking about phones, Taiwan, or hot chicks calling you?


Is that her make-up or is she part Elf?

I bet she has +3 dexterity, if you know what I mean, and I think you do. rrrrrowr
 
darth_badger
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wonder if Coke tastes the same in Taiwan as it does in China?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

darth_badger: I wonder if Coke tastes the same in Taiwan as it does in China?


I wouldn't risk it. This one guy I know had an awful joke played on him there...
 
slykens1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SMB2811: ReaverZ: Police tracking you with your phone.

Police tracking you with your phone.

Police tracking you with your phone.

Ya I'll take the slight chance of death, thanks.


The cops already are doing it just not directly. They're buying the information from third parties.
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So, an abundance of precaution and a preview of what life will return to here*. I'll take "living in a rightfully-paranoid-about-covid 'police state'" over not being able to live any damn day.

I'm not one of the extroverts who's dying because they can't go party 4 days a week, but I'd still like to be able to go do something other than walk, bike and buy groceries occasionally. Staring at my computer & exercising is getting boring.

* assuming we are able to tamp this thing down to smoldering, and the GOPers don't succeed at unleashing a second wave on us
 
Fano
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri Secret Project: The Self-Aware Colony
Youtube iwqN3Ur-wP0
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Taiwan and Hong Kong are relatively smaller; they were both directly impacted by SARS and have experience, whereas the U.S. is a big country. You have very different cultures depending on whether you're in New York City or South Dakota," he said. "Even now you can see in some places in the U.S., the response is to go and buy guns and to protest social distancing as an intrusion on their rights."

"Rights."

Cletus only cares about rights when something inconveniences him personally.

He'd happily see Those Neighbourhoods locked down forever---or at least till after his messiah is re-elected---with meagre rations delivered (intermittently) and the lockdown enforced by posses deputized to shoot to kill.

It's the cops bugging his phone he has a problem with. If Cletus wants to go see his underage mistress in the middle of a pandemic, that's his business, not the cops'---much less his wife's.
 
redonkulon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The whole tracking thing is not going to go over well with most people here.

Temperature checking is great and all but it won't stop asymptomatic spread. Probably the other precautions they have in place and their society not being built upon work-aholics who never call in sick and think they are 'no longer contagious' is helping keep their infections super low.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fano: [YouTube video: Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri Secret Project: The Self-Aware Colony]


Loved that game.   When it comes to absolute control of a population, don't forget the nerve stapling.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.