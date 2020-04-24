 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   People who don't care about spreading deadly diseases also drive recklessly   (jalopnik.com) divider line
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  


Fark user imageView Full Size


WE LIVE.

Fark user imageView Full Size


WE DIE.

Fark user imageView Full Size


WE LIVE AGAIN.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The smart people are staying at home. You're seeing side effects of that.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You people are worthless and weak.


MAD MAX-Death of The Nightrider
Youtube sOi1l_Dkl-A
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Pretty hard to spread a disease when you are in an enclosed vehicle.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Infect your local trauma team.  Jail them for a four day weekend.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gar1013: Pretty hard to spread a disease when you are in an enclosed vehicle.


Yeeeeah, until you nearly inevitably end up hitting someone else or crashing the car somehow due to lack of control at said high speeds and end up in the hospital...
 
Godscrack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cops everywhere.
They're not wearing masks and still getting into everyone's face, hoping to 'smell marijuana'.
apparantly they'r e immune to teh Coronas.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bad drivers who spread disease?

Stereotypes are hurtful, Subby!
 
Mnemia
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've observed this phenomenon, when out taking walks for exercise. I feel like the streets have gotten consistently more dangerous for pedestrians, despite the lower number of cars, because the people that are driving are driving a lot faster and more recklessly (apparently unshackled by traffic). I've seen a lot of people easily driving 65-70 mph on the 40 mph speed limit major road near my house. And I've also seen a major increase in people just flying around corners for right turns on red without even slowing down (presumably because the lower traffic means they think they can get away with this more safely...sucks as a pedestrian). Unfortunately it seems like the only thing holding a lot of people back from behaving like that is traffic.

I'd probably be supportive of massively increased fines for reckless driving right now, mainly because I don't think we need these people taking up hospital resources when some of them inevitably wrap their cars around trees. It seems there needs to be more of a deterrent, anyway. Maybe we should announce that they will be triaged to the back of the line at the ERs.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah, Massachusetts is getting hit pretty hard by the virus.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There's a couple highway patrolmen that I see on I5 every day that I have to travel to Milwaukie.  One drives a grey GT of some sort and just about every time I see him, he's pulling someone over.  Last week a guy with NY plates went whipping around my van and about a quarter mile down the road, there was the GT boosting hard.  Caught up with Mr. NY and flipped on his lights.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

natazha: There's a couple highway patrolmen that I see on I5 every day that I have to travel to Milwaukie.


I-5 seems like a roundabout way to reach Wisconsin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I live just off what's become the "24/7 demonstrate the loudness of your stupidly farking loud vehicle, sometimes in pairs" area
 
