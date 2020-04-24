 Skip to content
(CBC) Nova Scotia currently dealing with an active shooter situation. Sadly, this is not a repeat (cbc.ca)
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are all the places an H?
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reached by phone, an employee at Canadian Tire in Sackville said there was a report of an active shooter, but could not say anything further.

Were they just dialing random businesses in the region?

Also. Sackville.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: Reached by phone, an employee at Canadian Tire in Sackville said there was a report of an active shooter, but could not say anything further.

Were they just dialing random businesses in the region?

Also. Sackville.


If anything is happening in small town Canada, the local Canadian Tire or Tim Horton's is where you will get the scoop.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat this seems really serious.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Airsoft gun? Is that like a Nerf(TM) gun? or like an Air Daisy?

Calm down and shelter in place.

I'm wearing Canadian red today because of my Facebook Auntie.

The authorities will sort things out and maybe this time even the culprit won't get shot. Have a little faith in rural Canada or at least the Right Coast.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: Reached by phone, an employee at Canadian Tire in Sackville said there was a report of an active shooter, but could not say anything further.

Were they just dialing random businesses in the region?

Also. Sackville.


Sackville, Nova Scotia, not the one in New Brunswick. Also, very close to Dartmouth, Dartmouth Crossing, and Halifax--all within the Greater Sackville area, so to speak. A Canadian Tire ranks about a Waffle House in an emergency.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"RCMP say no evidence of shots fired"

The bar for Mass shooting is really getting lower every day isn't it?
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Or not.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
See? Sensible gun laws prevent massacres
 
booger42
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
All clear.  No evidence of shots fired but nerves are shot, by
 
dbaggins
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
greenlight jumped the gun?
 
davynelson
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Correct, there is NO active shooter.  Just a backfire.

And what's with this "mass killing" moniker for the other dude?
Wasn't that really a "spree killing"?
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So somebody heard a backfire, or something similar, and freaked the fark out and called the cops.

Someone else heard about it, got paranoid, and did the same.

Considering how traumatized these people are right now, I can't say I blame them for hitting the floor anytime something startles them.
 
chawco
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

urger: Why are all the places an H?


What do you have against 'H'???
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 minute ago  

davynelson: And what's with this "mass killing" moniker for the other dude?
Wasn't that really a "spree killing"?


You expect people to know the difference?

Most people can't even tell the difference between socialism and fascism.
 
chawco
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Police asked residents to stay inside on Friday afternoon and multiple stores closed down"

Is this... Is this different than what they were asking them to do anyway?
 
mathamagical [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: See? Sensible gun laws prevent massacres


*offer not valid on Thursdays in Canada, in France, Norway, or new Zealand. Your mileage may vary.
 
Oysterman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
