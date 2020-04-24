 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   Again showing that Irish boozers will not let the coronavirus pandemic take them down, publicans open first virtual pub and becomes the only boozer open during lockdown   (thesun.ie) divider line
8
    More: Spiffy, The Sun, Newspaper, The Times, News of the World, News Corporation, News International, Public house, Social distancing  
•       •       •

169 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2020 at 10:56 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ElizaDoolittle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meh. The Irish have been doing this since mid-March anyway. My older sister told me about her book club's attempt to hold a virtual meeting on Zoom a week ago. I've never used Zoom, but apparently there's a free service for an hour, but after that you have to buy a premium membership. Anyhoo, the ladies (60s-70s) took about 20 minutes to log on and couldn't figure out the tech, but lo! book club!

After which the ladies got a bit tipsy (probably relief from 24/7 lockdown w/ their husbands; I'm sure the husbands were thinking, 'Likewise.") and forgot to discuss the book. Then Zoom shut them down for time limits. They somehow managed to reconnect another 20 minutes later (most had forgotten their logins and PWs) and chatted for another 20 mins before they lost the connection.

Sis says it was the most fun book club meeting she's ever been at!  Usually, they're held in someone's house, so everyone who drives there can't drink. Now, she wants a 2-drink minimum for future club meetings or she's not going there anymore.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was drinking warm beer at an open bar during Katrina. But you do you, son.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ElizaDoolittle: Meh. The Irish have been doing this since mid-2C


Ffffffftttthaaafyyyy
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I didn't get this month's "Woke AF" newsletter. Isn't that racist?
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This might be turning into a self-inflicted wound out of ignorance and poor response.

*Testing isnt nearly wide spread enough.

*6 feet seems meaningless if you are down wind or in a confined space like a grocery store. 

*Vaccines were estimated at 12-24 months away from the outset.... and were not a guarantee. 

*We have indicators that many (maybe most?) cases are mild to asymptomatic.
-MIT studies indicating viral load 85x the confirmed cases.
-First confirmed case in early February in Cali after autopsy. 

I guess what I'm saying is is that the initial precautions were good. But we really need verification... ie widespread testing. 

The fact that we are so far behind an effective response is staggering. 

If it turns out that that this is far more widespread and less fatal than first thought, there will be significant resistance to prevention and mitigation efforts for the next bug. 

Am I alone here? Why havent I seen these issues raised before? Have they been addressed or am I looking in the wrong places?
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: This might be turning into a self-inflicted wound out of ignorance and poor response.

*Testing isnt nearly wide spread enough.

*6 feet seems meaningless if you are down wind or in a confined space like a grocery store. 

*Vaccines were estimated at 12-24 months away from the outset.... and were not a guarantee. 

*We have indicators that many (maybe most?) cases are mild to asymptomatic.
-MIT studies indicating viral load 85x the confirmed cases.
-First confirmed case in early February in Cali after autopsy. 

I guess what I'm saying is is that the initial precautions were good. But we really need verification... ie widespread testing. 

The fact that we are so far behind an effective response is staggering. 

If it turns out that that this is far more widespread and less fatal than first thought, there will be significant resistance to prevention and mitigation efforts for the next bug. 

Am I alone here? Why havent I seen these issues raised before? Have they been addressed or am I looking in the wrong places?


What are you talking about?  This thread is about the Irish inventing video conferencing.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: This might be turning into a self-inflicted wound out of ignorance and poor response.

*Testing isnt nearly wide spread enough.

*6 feet seems meaningless if you are down wind or in a confined space like a grocery store.

*Vaccines were estimated at 12-24 months away from the outset.... and were not a guarantee.

*We have indicators that many (maybe most?) cases are mild to asymptomatic.
-MIT studies indicating viral load 85x the confirmed cases.
-First confirmed case in early February in Cali after autopsy.

I guess what I'm saying is is that the initial precautions were good. But we really need verification... ie widespread testing.

The fact that we are so far behind an effective response is staggering.

If it turns out that that this is far more widespread and less fatal than first thought, there will be significant resistance to prevention and mitigation efforts for the next bug.

Am I alone here? Why havent I seen these issues raised before? Have they been addressed or am I looking in the wrong places?

What are you talking about?  This thread is about the Irish inventing video conferencing.


When there is the usual bullshiat on Fark:

Fark user imageView Full Size


When there is something really on Fark

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darth_badger
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
thechive.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.