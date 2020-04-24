 Skip to content
(KSDK St. Louis)   Would not buy again   (ksdk.com) divider line
18
•       •       •

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby you rule
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bravo, subby.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1.

Fun fact. A turkey call sounds like free food to predators.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For those who didn't get the reference, there's always an XKCD:

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Was this thread submitted by Little Bobby Tables?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The hunter declined to be interviewed, telling the News-Leader he had received backlash on social media for killing the bobcat and posting photos on his Facebook page. The post has since been removed.

I can only imagine the pro-Bobcat ranting from people who thought the hunter should just lay down and let the Bobcat kill and eat him.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The hunter becomes the hunted. Yay nature
 
knbwhite [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: The hunter declined to be interviewed, telling the News-Leader he had received backlash on social media for killing the bobcat and posting photos on his Facebook page. The post has since been removed.

I can only imagine the pro-Bobcat ranting from people who thought the hunter should just lay down and let the Bobcat kill and eat him.


There is more than one farker that cheers when a hunter dies in the field.
 
Trayal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Excelsior: For those who didn't get the reference, there's always an XKCD:

[imgs.xkcd.com image 408x379]


A-Minus-Minus
 
The Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
thatsmyfetish.gif
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: The hunter declined to be interviewed, telling the News-Leader he had received backlash on social media for killing the bobcat and posting photos on his Facebook page. The post has since been removed.

I can only imagine the pro-Bobcat ranting from people who thought the hunter should just lay down and let the Bobcat kill and eat him.


Or not be out sport hunting in the first place
 
The Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey, there's a big difference between a rural person feeding their family and those who engage in the old Scots-Irish rituals of manhood from a lack of self-identity.

Guess which one gets attention. From 90% of participants.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Weatherkiss: The hunter declined to be interviewed, telling the News-Leader he had received backlash on social media for killing the bobcat and posting photos on his Facebook page. The post has since been removed.

I can only imagine the pro-Bobcat ranting from people who thought the hunter should just lay down and let the Bobcat kill and eat him.

There is more than one farker that cheers when a hunter dies in the field.


You can't really call hunting a sport unless your opponent is also trying to kill you though.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That doesn't happen.

Sport hunters are farking pussies.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Great headline!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: The hunter declined to be interviewed, telling the News-Leader he had received backlash on social media for killing the bobcat and posting photos on his Facebook page. The post has since been removed.

I can only imagine the pro-Bobcat ranting from people who thought the hunter should just lay down and let the Bobcat kill and eat him.


Probably a supporter of the face eating leopard party
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: The hunter declined to be interviewed, telling the News-Leader he had received backlash on social media for killing the bobcat and posting photos on his Facebook page. The post has since been removed.

I can only imagine the pro-Bobcat ranting from people who thought the hunter should just lay down and let the Bobcat kill and eat him.


It's more the -cat part and less the large wild feline named Bob, bit that gets people all riled.

That and they're stupid and easily upset.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Weatherkiss: The hunter declined to be interviewed, telling the News-Leader he had received backlash on social media for killing the bobcat and posting photos on his Facebook page. The post has since been removed.

I can only imagine the pro-Bobcat ranting from people who thought the hunter should just lay down and let the Bobcat kill and eat him.

There is more than one farker that cheers when a hunter dies in the field.


Hey, if you can't take what you are trying to dish out...

And you've got to admit, sometimes it's just a perfect display of karma:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/we​l​l-known-south-african-game-hunter-dies​-after-elephant-falls-n763051
 
