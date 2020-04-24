 Skip to content
(The Detroit_News)   Upton asks Whitmer permission to motorboat   (detroitnews.com) divider line
    More: Giggity, Boat, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, United States, public boating facilities, state Department of Natural Resources, recreational boaters, Upton's southwest Michigan district, use of self  
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And at that moment subby became a glorious basterd.
 
stovepipe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
danceswithcrows [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...appears to check out?
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thought of Gov. Whitmer motorboating Kate Upton...

I'm gonna need a minute here...
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: The thought of Gov. Whitmer motorboating Kate Upton...

I'm gonna need a minute here...


cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know it was a good motorboatin' when you end up with a mild concussion...
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ivor Biggun - Bras On 45 (Dirty Gerty Version}
NSFW just to be safe
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks eminently motorboatable.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hours ago, she lifted the ban on boating, golfing and all that other stuff that was supposedly very dangerous last week.  All those people who were saying how dangerous it is to walk around Home Depot looking for lawn care items are really going to be pissed at Whitmer for letting people do that now.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NSFW just to be safe


Young'un, please.

Bounce Your Boobies (A Patriotic Song)
Maybe NSFW, depending on how uptight the work you aren't at is right now.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as no life guards, park rangers, EMT personell, or doctors are asked to save any of these idiots when the drunkenly F**k themselves up, I'm cool with it.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gretchen Whitmer is like Sarah Palin except smart and competent. And sexier.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kryptoknightmare: Gretchen Whitmer is like Sarah Palin except smart and competent. And sexier.


I'm sure the fact that she has a D after her name instead of an R has *ZERO* to do with your assessment of her relative intelligence, competence, and attractiveness.

That was sarcasm, btw, just in case it wasn't clear.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
danceswithcrows [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um... shiny!
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why no boating?  People imagine boating like this:
But when Michiganders put the boat in the water, they end up putting it on a sandbar and it ends up looking like this:
I know this because this is how I spent 15 summers on Saginaw Bay.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The law has always been about preventing Drunk Redneck Party Island and not about the sportsman.  Unfortunately, some people can't behave responsibly so we have this.
 
wonkable
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Having meet and knew Fred Upton from when I was in college, and he was on the House, I can say one thing. Fark him and the horse he ride in on.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
elgrancerdo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fred Upton is actually her uncle
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Michigan's most senior member of Congress is urging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to pull back her restrictions on motorized boating during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, a St. Joseph Republican, wrote to Whitmer on Thursday expressing concern about the limits on boating imposed under her expanded stay-home order.
Jet skis, motorboats and other comparable watercraft are prohibited, while canoes, sailboats and kayaks are allowed, according to a "Frequently Asked Question" list based on the order. Fishing still is allowed, though no charter fishing.

Upton said recreational boating in Michigan has an economic impact of over $7.4 billion annually, supporting over 30,000 jobs and over 1,400 businesses.

"While we applaud your decision to allow public boating facilities to remain open and the use of self-propelled boats like kayaks or canoes, we ask that you consider scaling back the restrictions on motorized boating," Upton wrote.

"With boating season quickly approaching, we believe that motorized boating can be done safely and responsibly while following social distancing and the CDC's guidelines for COVID-19."

Upton said families can use a small motorboat or a personal watercraft with minimal risk of coming into contact with others outside their household.

Boating supports over 3,400 direct jobs in Upton's southwest Michigan district and more than 140 businesses, with over 70,000 registered boats, according to his office. The 6th Congressional District includes shoreline communities along Lake Michigan.

The state Department of Natural Resources said this month that the ban on motorized boats was an effort to reduce movement and contact among people to slow the spread of infection.


Didn't anyone go to school and learn about the historic plagues and the results of those who were jackasses during their time?

Oh boo hoo I can't go boating -- even though the virus is airborne and my wife and kids might catch it on the water.

Businessmen: Oh boo hoo I might not make hundreds of thousands of bucks off boaters, even if going out of the waters puts them at a higher risk of getting the virus and dying and if anyone dies, it's not my fault.

Funny. I read all about the plagues and I don't recall records or images of armed men standing on government building steps demanding that all precautions stopped, like has been done here in this time. Mainly I recall the rich running like heck to safe places, leaving the 'poorer folks' to die by the thousands. Then when they returned, they built over the mass graves.

Of course, they had to pay higher wages to the few people left who knew how to work, how to craft jewellery, make fancy cups and plates and cook meals that were pleasant to eat. Gardeners, painters and even physicians. It was a workers world for decades after the plagues.

In the early 1900's, late 1800s, people breaking quarantine were captured and returned under guard or just shot. They didn't play around with 'civil rights'. They worried more about masses of people dying. In the 'Dark Ages' people were nailed up into their houses and guarded, relying on the sympathy of neighbors for things like food and water. There were no organizations to help take care of them.

And any lawyers were for the rich. Regular folks could not afford reasonably good ones. Probably because the majority of the good lawyers fled the infected cities to their own secluded country estates.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I believe Kate is Fred Upton's niece, so there's that.
 
synithium
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They are arguing fringe cases because,

oh look a squirrel......
 
