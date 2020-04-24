 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New York Daily News)   For the love of God and all things holy, do not try to sanitize your masks in the microwave   (nydailynews.com) divider line
26
    More: Fail, Microwave, Microwave oven, United States, lot of people, face masks, troubling trend, NH State Fire Marshal's Office, fire departments  
•       •       •

1031 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2020 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Libs are all like, don't tell me what I can and can't do with my body, but then when THE PRESIDENT tells us to inject ourselves with DISINFECTANTS they're all like, hurrr durr look at the stupid rethugs womp womp.  And, to make matters worse, it's not enough for them to tell me I can't go get a haircut or grab a beer at the pub; no, no, they have to tell me what I can and can't do in MY OWN GODDAMN MOTHERfarkING KITCHEN.

The hypocrisy is unbelievable.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can safely sanitize them in the microwave despite what this alarmist article says.

You just have to remember to pierce them with a fork.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You dumb libs can't figure anything out. You have to wrap the masks up in aluminum foil before putting them in the microwave so they can steam.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about dildos?

...asking for a friend.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put them in the oven.
It may take a little longer but they'll taste much better.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kryptoknightmare: What about dildos?

...asking for a friend.


They don't come out quite as crispy as when you use the oven.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soap and hot water, people. Soap and hot water. If you are going out so frequently that your mask doesn't have time to air dry then you are going out too often, IMHO.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: kryptoknightmare: What about dildos?

...asking for a friend.

They don't come out quite as crispy as when you use the oven.


Light coating of oil will help the outside crisp up nicely...
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In all fairness, it does kill the virus.
 
caljar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you put your slightly damp dish sponge scrubby in the microwave, you can do a great job sanitizing it.  If you are stupid enough to leave it in there long enough to burn your house down, you are an idiot.  The same with a mask.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Is this happening around the world? Are people microwaving masks, injecting bleach, allowing people who didn't win elections to undermine future electoral security? Or is it just the USA?

I'm starting to wonder if the conspiracy theories about crap put into the water is true.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I prefer mine fresh from the oven..
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: What about dildos?

...asking for a friend.


Depends how brave you are. A dildo could be anything.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Use 50% power so the fire department has more time to get there.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
TwilightZone [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not the microwave, people.  The Instant Pot -- works as autoclave.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I put mine in a fresh bowl of ebola and let sit overnight. The ebola fights and kills covid. Then, I rinse it in battery acid and liquid nitrogen. This keeps them soft and flexible. After that, I sprinkle babby power for a clean babby smell. I know it's a few extra steps but I'm unemployable at the moment so I have time.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wash them in fresh, sterile urine. Air dry.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The crock pot works best.
Still another 8 hours until it's done...
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At least farkin' pre-heat the microwave first!

/jesus christ my wife worked with someone who sincerely thought that was a 'trick' to microwaving stuff
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I, for one, welcome our new radioactive Rona Virus overlords.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Virus?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No love for BBQing masks?

I thought I knew fark.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

caljar: If you put your slightly damp dish sponge scrubby in the microwave, you can do a great job sanitizing it.  If you are stupid enough to leave it in there long enough to burn your house down, you are an idiot.  The same with a mask.


This was my first thought when I read the headline.  A lot of places recommend microwaving your sponges, as you said, a damp sponge.
 
Johnson
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Not the microwave, people.  The Instant Pot -- works as autoclave.


We have a Fagor pressure cooker (same model used by the Boston Bomber).
From what I've read, including an article from NIH circa 1984, Instant Pot/Pressure Cookers are actually BETTER than an Autoclave and certainly more readily available.

If you are continuously re-using a cloth mask, it's going to be damp from your breath and it is a breeding ground for bacteria which you don't want to be inhaling.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.