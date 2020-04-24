 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   "Given the choice to listen to a plastic bottle or the president of the United States, I beg you: Listen to the plastic bottle"   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please America, open in a private window.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dang. I almost subscribed to the WP, but then they hit me with the auto-renewal crap. Up yours, WP.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, yeah, and the bait-and-switch "introductory price: carp. Up yours, WP.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This About That: Oh, yeah, and the bait-and-switch "introductory price: carp. Up yours, WP.


First they get you with the renewal carp, then the crappie gets worse and you'll need a sturgeon to get the fin out of your third walleye.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll inject myself with bleach. before dealing with a blatant paywall, subby.

/shame
 
seelorq [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tvovermind.comView Full Size
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long until patriotic protestors are in the streets demanding that their right to inject themselves with bleach, huff Lysol and irradiate with high levels of ultraviolet light not be infringed?
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The stuff coming out of Trumps mouth would be considered imbecilic coming from the back row in any high school detention setting.

Yet this is the farking President of the United States of America saying these words.

God damn you MAGA dumbasses for putting your idiocy on display and incriminating my country in the process. You deserve any and all ridicule you get. And you centrist Republicans who voted against "her emails", I hope there is a special place in your hell for you. I am embarrassed for the legacy of Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skozlaw: How long until patriotic protestors are in the streets demanding that their right to inject themselves with bleach, huff Lysol and irradiate with high levels of ultraviolet light not be infringed?


I've been encouraging them to do it. Fewer trump voters in November!
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next he'll be denying he said it.
 
guestguy
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Next he'll be denying he said it.


It was "sarcastic"...that's the explanation.
 
utilaholic
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

seelorq: [tvovermind.com image 640x359]


2 dollars!
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Donald J Trump, A Clear and Present Dotard.
 
toetag [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Next he'll be denying he said it.


It was denied within minutes.  The fake news taking his statements out of context.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Think Ben Garrison will drink bleach now?
 
2of12
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I hate to say it (not really), but I'm hoping Sean Hannity leads off tonight with "Bleach is The Cure"...
 
chawco
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This... This is one of the stupidest things he has ever said.

Not even the inication that people could use bleach. As if in hundress of years of medical reseach nobody ever tried to think of ways to 'clean our insides' or something stupid.

Mind boggling ignorance.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Little Dragon - Summertearz (live a capella + tuned bottles!)
Youtube hNPwHm7y4gA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ndc​nCg​5Fk7E
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ndcn​Cg​5Fk7E
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Rugged individualists. lol

Its embarrassing how quickly these tough guys who can barely see out the back window of their truck because of all the "DONT TREAD ON ME" and "COME TAKE IT" stickers fall down and lick Trumps boots.
 
RogermcAllen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

skozlaw: How long until patriotic protestors are in the streets demanding that their right to inject themselves with bleach, huff Lysol and irradiate with high levels of ultraviolet light not be infringed?


It is interesting that they are scared of non-ionizing microwave radiation (5G), but they aren't scared of UV that can actually give them cancer and/or make them blind.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

2of12: I hate to say it (not really), but I'm hoping Sean Hannity leads off tonight with "Bleach is The Cure"...


No, Bleach is Nirvana.
Disintegration is the Cure.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Help us Ty D Bol man

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
...had to have been one of the more stupid things I've heard Trump say, for sure... Love the media question after and /really/ love that doctor's response...

...glad Trump listens to his advisors.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If the president told you to stare at an eclipse, would you do it? If the president told you to nuke a hurricane, would you? If the president suggested restaging the Chernobyl incident moment for moment, just in case this time it would give everyone superpowers, you wouldn't, right?
Never mind; do not answer that.


I love this columnist.  I want to have her babies.

Yes, I know it doesn't work that way.  I don't care.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
T B H , The plastic is more of a stable genius than Impeached  trump ..
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: skozlaw: How long until patriotic protestors are in the streets demanding that their right to inject themselves with bleach, huff Lysol and irradiate with high levels of ultraviolet light not be infringed?

It is interesting that they are scared of non-ionizing microwave radiation (5G), but they aren't scared of UV that can actually give them cancer and/or make them blind.


What are the odds that the average Trump supporter has any realistic grasp of what "radiation" actually is?

These are people who are probably operating with an idea of "radiation" that would be comically simplistic and misplaced in even the most dim-witted of 1950s sci-fi schlock.
 
Mergatroid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why post to an article behind a paywall?
Dumbass label would have been more appropriate.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The possibility exists that the article I just read may have been the single most impressive news element of our generation.

It mocks Trump thoroughly. It is simple and easy to read. It states that injecting or ingesting cleaners, cleansers, or disinfecting agents (of any type)will surely harm you. AND it reveals so clearly that there is a need to inform the general public of such hazards.

This article can easily be used 50 years from now to teach future humans just how farked up our society is at this particular time of existence. The level of disinformation and propaganda saturation into our society is beyond measure.

No generation of human existence anywhere on the planet, in any segment of history has been so permeated with so much ridiculous mother farking bullshiat, to cause what would otherwise be measured as the general uneducated populace, to literally act out of fear and confusion in such a manner that said actions would be considered "in my best interest" or "to protect my family and my way of life".

/ I'm drunk
//I'm baffled
/// Please forgive
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The people that cant find their way around a paywall are the type of people that need the info in the article the most.  It's a damn shame.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

skozlaw: How long until patriotic protestors are in the streets demanding that their right to inject themselves with bleach, huff Lysol and irradiate with high levels of ultraviolet light not be infringed?


The lunatic fringe shall not be infringed..
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

H31N0US: The stuff coming out of Trumps mouth would be considered imbecilic coming from the back row in any high school detention setting.

Yet this is the farking President of the United States of America saying these words.


And why isn't this character in "detention"?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: skozlaw: How long until patriotic protestors are in the streets demanding that their right to inject themselves with bleach, huff Lysol and irradiate with high levels of ultraviolet light not be infringed?

It is interesting that they are scared of non-ionizing microwave radiation (5G), but they aren't scared of UV that can actually give them cancer and/or make them blind.


You make the mistake of assuming that they understand ANY of teh siense at all and aren't just regurgitating the FUD they're being force-fed by the conservative media machine.

The reason that public education has been under attack for 40 years is to produce voters like these.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

guestguy: brainlordmesomorph: Next he'll be denying he said it.

It was "sarcastic"...that's the explanation.


Sarcasm directly towards the reporter who asked the question. I mean no, not you, you weren't there, I knew that. The other guy, you were there, right? Yeah, it was at you, I remember you.

/Challenge for the folks who haven't seen today's shiatshow: How much of that is paraphrased?
//I'll spot you this, it's not 0%, or 100%.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is the shiat show that's trying kill all of us........"Yet when Philip Rucker, a reporter from the Washington Post, challenged Trump by saying, 'respectfully, sir, you're the president and people turning into the briefings, they want information and guidance and want to know what to do. They're not looking for rumor,' Trump snapped back rudely: 'Hey Phil, I'm the president and you're fake news.. I'm just here to present talent, I'm here to present ideas.'
god.dailydot.comView Full Size
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Merle said "Tonight, the bottle let me down"....I don't know---the squeezey plastic bottle of vodka and its friend tonic has been working pretty well lately.
 
