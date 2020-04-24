 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Not news: Federal appeals court denies silly appeal... New: Appeal sought immunity from prosecution for Louisiana prosecutors who used fake subpoenas to pressure witnesses   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why are these people not in jail?

/he asked rhetorically
 
macadamnut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Why are these people not in jail?

/he asked rhetorically


They work for the company that owns the jail.
 
Phoenix87ta
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The fact these assholes aren't facing criminal charges is maddening.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Damned do nothing "Supreme" Court...

IF THE LAWYERS AREN'T ABOVE THE LAW, WHO IS? HUH?

mumblemumblepissondis
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Seems like a few nooses would work just as well.
Anyone who would do this is corrupt as hell, regardless of the "rogue cop" movies people seem to enjoy.
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No immunity for misconduct.  LOL!
 
Hack Patooey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Absolute immunity needs to go the fark away.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Phoenix87ta: The fact these assholes aren't facing criminal charges is maddening.


Err, why do you think they are fighting this?

They are facing charges, and are trying to get it tossed by saying they are above the law.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The judges who issued the opinion, Jennifer Walker Elrod, Leslie H. Southwick, and Catharina Haynes, were all appointed by President George W. Bush.

This is unpossible. Republican appointees are evil incarnate and would never rule against prosecutorial abuse.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Phoenix87ta: The fact these assholes aren't facing criminal charges is maddening.

Err, why do you think they are fighting this?

They are facing charges, and are trying to get it tossed by saying they are above the law.


It's a federal civil lawsuit, not criminal. The feds should file a criminal case too, and I don't know why they haven't.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jjorsett: The judges who issued the opinion, Jennifer Walker Elrod, Leslie H. Southwick, and Catharina Haynes, were all appointed by President George W. Bush.

This is unpossible. Republican appointees are evil incarnate and would never rule against prosecutorial abuse.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
