UK submarine commander probed over 'rave barbecue' amid coronavirus lockdown
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
an untz of prevention is worth a pound of cure
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Untz for Red Oktoberfest Sausage.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This guy is gonna get grilled.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
cookout on a submarine?
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

notmyjab: cookout on a submarine?


That's what the screen door is for, to let the smoke out.
 
Noxious1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How do you have a decent "rave" when there are only men...OH!

Well. I see how it is. Carry on.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Rave Barbeque" is the name of my EDM/bluegrass fusion band.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: The Untz for Red Oktoberfest Sausage.


...goddamn it. That's all I can see now.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Some seamen will soon be expelled
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Someone is violating Covid measures and you guys just want to sit here and roast the guy?
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Was there not enough rum to go around?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

notmyjab: cookout on a submarine?


It's a cookin - hard to fathom any other way without breaching more than security.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Noxious1: How do you have a decent "rave" when there are only men...OH!

Well. I see how it is. Carry on.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Someone is violating Covid measures and you guys just want to sit here and roast the guy?


"We've got Sweet Baby Ray's, a bag of molly, and a Ukranian... why, what did you want to do?"
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sure, have a little dance party and its WW3 but not a word about the entire crew turning gay except for Simmons in propulsion. Who feels very left out by the way.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Sir, what we said was 'the commander gave rave drugs to a number of crewmen, then presided over a spitroast.' I'm not sure you understood what that meant..."
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

N3v3r5ubmit: Was there not enough rum to go around?


Enough rum, but not enough coconuts to put them in.
 
Yoleus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Darling will pump you thoroughly in the debriefing room"
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

N3v3r5ubmit: Was there not enough rum to go around?


Yes, but since they got rid of the lash. . .
 
fark account name
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"He got referred to the captain of the base who referred him to the Rear Admiral of Submarines."

Captain of Bass and Rear Admiral of Submarines is my techno Phish-Village People mash-up.
 
shaggai
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
One "oonce" only...
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Someone is violating Covid measures and you guys just want to sit here and roast the guy?


I don't think they did. From the Post I clicked through to the Guardian and Times stories, and none of them mention breaking quarantine.

I think (it's not spelled out well enough) that they had a party dockside where they are quarantined.

"The submarine had been on patrol before having to return to Devonport for repairs. The crew were expected to stay with the submarine in isolation while the repairs were completed.

"...It is alleged that Lewis ignored instructions from his superiors not to approve an impromptu social event when his boat arrived at the naval base."
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wait, he was probed over a barbeque?

You mean they put him on a spit?
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
U 96 - Das Boot
Youtube YVxXbTk-zsQ
 
