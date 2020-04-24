 Skip to content
(The Next Web)   Yesterday, at 2:14 PM, Skynet became aware and drew its first dickbutt   (thenextweb.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Penis, Artificial intelligence, Phallus, Dick RNN, dick doodles, Drawing, recurrent neural network, possible uses  
WhiskeySticks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Great...AI has learned all it's lessons from 4chan...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Today in stuff 12-year old computers laugh at:

invictus2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This neural network was fed 10,000 dicks to learn how to draw one

/at the same time? what a slut
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Now we need to merge this AI with Tay the nazi leatherbaby incest chat bot.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Next it will be trying to find Sarah Cocknor.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hope it locks Trump's cellphone. That would be a sign of real intelligence and possibly of moral evolution.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When the robots start killing people and most folks are asking "why?"


This.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is the dumbest timeline.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Subby's mom was also fed 10,000 dicks.
 
