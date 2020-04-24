 Skip to content
(Politico)   Now the FDA is suddenly concerned about the use of hydroxychloroquine. Just in the nick of time   (politico.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And I will bet they will not take returns or exchanges on the panic stockpile.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have Drumph crush and inject them just to prove their safe.
 
Xetal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what if you mix it with lysol and then stick a UV light up your butt?
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just read this a few minutes ago. Who made how much off of this BS?

SALT LAKE CITY - State and local governments across the United States have obtained more than 30 million doses of a malaria drug touted by President Trump to treat patients with the coronavirus, despite warnings from doctors that more research is needed.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: Have Drumph crush and inject them just to prove their safe.


We have replaced this narcissist's ephedrine pills with hydroxychloroquine. Let's see if he notices the difference.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the Lupus patients that needed it can rest assured that their extra suffering was pointless.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xetal: But what if you mix it with lysol and then stick a UV light up your butt?


You have one helluva Saturday night.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no_tan_lines: I just read this a few minutes ago. Who made how much off of this BS?

SALT LAKE CITY - State and local governments across the United States have obtained more than 30 million doses of a malaria drug touted by President Trump to treat patients with the coronavirus, despite warnings from doctors that more research is needed.


They bought it despite not knowing if it would work so they would have it before the Feds started confiscating all the shipments.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xetal: But what if you mix it with lysol and then stick a UV light up your butt?


Son of a biatch, he stole my move...
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xetal: But what if you mix it with lysol and then stick a UV light up your butt?


I've been doing that for years and all it does is creep out my neighbors
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xetal: But what if you mix it with lysol and then stick a UV light up your butt?


that;s called Speed Ball Lightning.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fools. They should have stuck with bleedings and drilling holes in the head to release the virus.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah.  GFY, GOP.

/mixes another G&T
//no, not for the quinine...I'm not nearly sober enough for this timeline
 
mathamagical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well duh of course the "federal Democrat agency" wouldn't want Americans cured, they want to keep the economy closed to hurt trump so they will suppress his Christian science that cures the china virus
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damage control.
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2 weeks they'll be concerned about the rise in bleach poisonings.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Xetal: But what if you mix it with lysol and then stick a UV light up your butt?

that;s called Speed Ball Lightning.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if Donny could be held liable for repeatedly saying that hydroxychloroquine solves Corona Virus when it clearly does not.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the president, a graduate of Wharton Medical Institute, said it was okay. Why is the FDA trying to sabotage him?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: abhorrent1: Xetal: But what if you mix it with lysol and then stick a UV light up your butt?

that;s called Speed Ball Lightning.

[Fark user image image 604x403]


worldofwonder.netView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A lot of very stupid people seem to think this is some kind of gotcha.

The FDA and CDC strongly warn against using a huge number of drugs outside hospitals.  It doesn't say anything about whether those drugs work for the conditions in question.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't know much on how it affects the virus, but it sure helps with my rheumatoid arthritis. But thanks to our dear leader, there's none to be had. At least in my neck of the woods.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: A lot of very stupid people seem to think this is some kind of gotcha.

The FDA and CDC strongly warn against using a huge number of drugs outside hospitals.  It doesn't say anything about whether those drugs work for the conditions in question.


This is one of those cases where the finny button is being misused as a sarcastic "dumbass" button.

Come on, fark. Step it up.

And yes Dork, this is a gotcha. Trumpass is swimming way the fark outside his lane advising off-label indications of a potentially fatal drug, with zero medical education and a bought and paid for MBA.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The FDA should also be worried about all the items claiming FDA approval: masks, thermometers, milk frothers, taco servers, and Swedish-Made Penis Enlarger Pumps on Amazon.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Dork Gently: A lot of very stupid people seem to think this is some kind of gotcha.

The FDA and CDC strongly warn against using a huge number of drugs outside hospitals.  It doesn't say anything about whether those drugs work for the conditions in question.

This is one of those cases where the finny button is being misused as a sarcastic "dumbass" button.

Come on, fark. Step it up.

And yes Dork, this is a gotcha. Trumpass is swimming way the fark outside his lane advising off-label indications of a potentially fatal drug, with zero medical education and a bought and paid for MBA.


B-b-but - Orange man bad!  Hurr hurr!

Oh, wait............the orange man actually is bad.
How about that?
You need to work on your irony, Trumpanzees.
 
