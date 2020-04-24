 Skip to content
(CP24 Toronto)   COVID-19 baby boom a myth? It's called makeup sex
posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2020 at 2:01 PM



Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I don't care what you heard.  I've never had sexual relations with that makeup...rouge and foundation.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A lot of people make up sex. It rarely results in pregnancy.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My Canadian girlfriend and I had it last night.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: A lot of people make up sex. It rarely results in pregnancy.


Especially now that women are using Lysol as a spermicide*.

*Do not use Lysol as a spermicide.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: I don't care what you heard.  I've never had sexual relations with that makeup...rouge and foundation.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: My Canadian girlfriend and I had it last night.


On the Appalachian trail?
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And every one of those will be firstborns.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You know what we have now that the masses didn't have during the last baby boom? The Pill. And more reliable condoms.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: You know what we have now that the masses didn't have during the last baby boom? The Pill. And more reliable condoms.


Yup, I said 2 months ago that this was actually going to result in a population dip, unsure economic times and stress cause women with the option to choose not to have children.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just to think there are people making love right now as we speak.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The future it probably the most uncertain it's been in my lifetime.

Don't bring a kid into this.
 
mudpants
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No diners, no theater, no concerts, no sporting events or bars?  What's left to do but screw?  I guarantee a baby boom.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Anyone having children or borrowing money in a nation that just elected donald trump is a god damned fool.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Still, many are wondering if extra time in lockdown with will lead to a new generation of "coronials"

I like it.  Let's stick with that one
 
12349876
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bhcompy: Still, many are wondering if extra time in lockdown with will lead to a new generation of "coronials"

I like it.  Let's stick with that one


Those would be the kids that are in school right now.

This thing will be over before those born in early 2021 have memories.
 
