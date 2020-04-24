 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   The City of Juarez Dept of Tourism reminds you they are a lawless Hellscape and pretty much any other destination in the world is safer. Enjoy your stay   (nypost.com) divider line
27
    More: Obvious, Syracuse, New York, Golf, Pat Landers, Syracuse-area man, Adam Howe, Landers' son, Syracuse-area friend Dave LaBarge, Ciudad Jurez  
•       •       •

883 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2020 at 4:50 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Most of Mexico is too dangerous to visit these days. Don't go.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the hell casually heads down to Juarez for a "visit?"
It's safer to go to Kabul for the weekend. (Kabul is not a safe destination, btw)
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Despite a stay-at-home order since March 23, more than 100 killings have been reported in Juarez this month"

Come on, cool it guys.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I used to love going to Juarez when I was a kid (the 80's). There were cool shops and nice places to eat.
farking sad.
 
rcain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I spend a few months at a time in Mexico, and you couldn't pay me to step foot in either Juarez or Acapulco
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Had to check pictures to see if I was going to be outraged.

/Outraged!
 
realmolo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Everyone that thinks about going to Juarez should watch "Sicario".

Hell, they should watch it anyway. Great movie. Too bad about the sequel, though.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"They overtook me down in Juarez Mexico" -Johnny Cash
 
rcain
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dothemath: I used to love going to Juarez when I was a kid (the 80's). There were cool shops and nice places to eat.
farking sad.


Remember how the 70s and 80s TV Game Shows would give all expense paid vacations for 2 to Acapulco as a "Grand Prize"? They don't do that any more
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Let's see, the guy travels all over the south, into Mexico, but he's from upstate New York. Decides to "quarantine" in Juarez with his hot girlfriend. Just happens to get gunned down while driving, because you know, criminals just like to gun people down for no particular reason.

I'm sure he was, in no way, connected with any cartel activity. No way at all.
 
Fark in the Wind
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dothemath: "Despite a stay-at-home order since March 23, more than 100 killings have been reported in Juarez this month"

Come on, cool it guys.


You have to admit it's a pretty effective stay-at-home enforcement tactic. Maybe the gangs are just doing their part for the good of the community
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dothemath: "Despite a stay-at-home order since March 23, more than 100 killings have been reported in Juarez this month"

Come on, cool it guys.


For Juarez, that is cool.
 
meerclarschild [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What a weird article. He was a great guy, blah blah blah, loved his son more than anything in the world, blah blah blah, but he was a dad who chose to quarantine in Juarez with his "gal pal" instead of being with his kid? Maybe he couldn't see him? Idk how most visitation orders work with the shutdown. My friend's kids still go back and forth.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: I used to love going to Juarez when I was a kid (the 80's). There were cool shops and nice places to eat.
farking sad.


America's war on drugs hasn't just farked up Americans and our legal system, it's farked up other countries too. And yeah, it's very sad. Which makes it infuriating to me that some people don't want to end the "war on drugs" or even try to fix it, and those people generally want to double or triple down.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: infuriating to me that some people don't want to end the "war on drugs" or even try to fix it,


Why shoot the golden goose?
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: Let's see, the guy travels all over the south, into Mexico, but he's from upstate New York. Decides to "quarantine" in Juarez with his hot girlfriend. Just happens to get gunned down while driving, because you know, criminals just like to gun people down for no particular reason.

I'm sure he was, in no way, connected with any cartel activity. No way at all.


I'd be more willing to be the douche was running around in a car that was way too fancy for the area, dropping way too much cash.

At some point the local's decided to relieve him of his extra cash.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: Let's see, the guy travels all over the south, into Mexico, but he's from upstate New York. Decides to "quarantine" in Juarez with his hot girlfriend. Just happens to get gunned down while driving, because you know, criminals just like to gun people down for no particular reason.

I'm sure he was, in no way, connected with any cartel activity. No way at all.


The local paper has more information: the girlfriend was a phys. ed. teacher in the Juarez City schools.

The Jeep may have been mistaken for someone else's
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: America's war on drugs hasn't just farked up Americans and our legal system, it's farked up other countries too.


Mexico is the 10th most populous nation on Earth. It's bigger than Japan. It's the 3rd biggest in the western hemisphere, and is more than twice as large as #4.

Mexico is the 15th biggest GDP, roughly on par with Spain or Australia, and bigger than the Netherlands. It's the 4th biggest economy in the western hemisphere (Canada also beats it).

At some point, Mexico needs to account for its own failures. Canada has none of these problems, and if anything, Canada's interactions with the USA are even more frequent. Mexico has been a failed state since essentially day 1. It once lost a war with Texas. It seems if they launched one today, they would lose again. If the US just disappeared, and suddenly Alberta bordered Mexico, nothing in Mexico would change.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Who the hell casually heads down to Juarez for a "visit?"
It's safer to go to Kabul for the weekend. (Kabul is not a safe destination, btw)


Came here to say this. Went to Juarez in 2005 on a daytime visit while visiting a friend in New Mexico. It was only years later I learned how dangerous it could have been.

Don't go to Juarez for a day trip, Americans. They will target you and kill you. Get your chile relleno fix elsewhere. You'll be glad you did.
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Juarez sounds like the ideal vacation spot for the suicidally-inclined.

I wonder if people commit suicide like that: travel to a dangerous place.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: Let's see, the guy travels all over the south, into Mexico, but he's from upstate New York. Decides to "quarantine" in Juarez with his hot girlfriend. Just happens to get gunned down while driving, because you know, criminals just like to gun people down for no particular reason.

I'm sure he was, in no way, connected with any cartel activity. No way at all.


Aren't the cartels considered to be criminal organizations? Is it really much of a stretch to believe that criminals would randomly attack outsiders in their territory?
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Juarez sounds like the ideal vacation spot for the suicidally-inclined.


It always has. I've never heard of a time where people went to Juarez in order to do something legal.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: LesserEvil: Let's see, the guy travels all over the south, into Mexico, but he's from upstate New York. Decides to "quarantine" in Juarez with his hot girlfriend. Just happens to get gunned down while driving, because you know, criminals just like to gun people down for no particular reason.

I'm sure he was, in no way, connected with any cartel activity. No way at all.

I'd be more willing to be the douche was running around in a car that was way too fancy for the area, dropping way too much cash.

At some point the local's decided to relieve him of his extra cash.


Even criminals looking for "extra cash" know better than to shoot up somebody while they are driving a car. At best, it's a messy way to relieve somebody of their valuables, and at worst, well, you get nothing for your effort.

It's more likely they'd stop the vehicle, and threaten him at gunpoint, or simply kidnap him.

For them to kill him like that means he was targeted.

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: The local paper has more information: the girlfriend was a phys. ed. teacher in the Juarez City schools.

The Jeep may have been mistaken for someone else's


I don't think hit men would make that sort of mistake. Too easy to tip off the target when you get it wrong.

As for his girlfriend working in the schools, he really should have known better than to expose himself, anyway. My ex-sister-in-law is from Juarez, and her family is middle class - they live in a compound. They avoid driving in the wrong places, and in general, are left alone by the criminal elements.

Believe it or not, there are also some very good reasons for criminals NOT to randomly kill people, especially with American license plates. They don't want to kill the wrong people and piss off their management.

I'm pretty sure this guy was targeted, and not as a robbery.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Welcome to Juarez

at least we're not El Paso
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BlackChickWhiteAccent: beezeltown: Who the hell casually heads down to Juarez for a "visit?"
It's safer to go to Kabul for the weekend. (Kabul is not a safe destination, btw)

Came here to say this. Went to Juarez in 2005 on a daytime visit while visiting a friend in New Mexico. It was only years later I learned how dangerous it could have been.

Don't go to Juarez for a day trip, Americans. They will target you and kill you. Get your chile relleno fix elsewhere. You'll be glad you did.


A buddy of mine used to go when he was stationed out there once in a while. At the time (early 1980s), there were still areas and bars that were reasonably safe. That changed in the early 2000s with the rise of the Cartels.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: LesserEvil: Let's see, the guy travels all over the south, into Mexico, but he's from upstate New York. Decides to "quarantine" in Juarez with his hot girlfriend. Just happens to get gunned down while driving, because you know, criminals just like to gun people down for no particular reason.

I'm sure he was, in no way, connected with any cartel activity. No way at all.

Aren't the cartels considered to be criminal organizations? Is it really much of a stretch to believe that criminals would randomly attack outsiders in their territory?


To what end?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

This text is now purple: mongbiohazard: America's war on drugs hasn't just farked up Americans and our legal system, it's farked up other countries too.

Mexico is the 10th most populous nation on Earth. It's bigger than Japan. It's the 3rd biggest in the western hemisphere, and is more than twice as large as #4.

Mexico is the 15th biggest GDP, roughly on par with Spain or Australia, and bigger than the Netherlands. It's the 4th biggest economy in the western hemisphere (Canada also beats it).

At some point, Mexico needs to account for its own failures. Canada has none of these problems, and if anything, Canada's interactions with the USA are even more frequent. Mexico has been a failed state since essentially day 1. It once lost a war with Texas. It seems if they launched one today, they would lose again. If the US just disappeared, and suddenly Alberta bordered Mexico, nothing in Mexico would change.


Canada isn't in between us and the largest illicit drug producers in the world. Big farkin' difference.

Canada has also had the British Empire on their side, whereas the US has a long and embarrassing history of doing nasty shiat in South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. If we funded rebels and terrorists in Canada it wouldn't have worked out as well for us as whatever South/Central American nation we were farking with that year.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.