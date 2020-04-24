 Skip to content
(ABC 17 Columbia)   Man armed with a large sword, nunchucks, and a butcher's knife decides his best weapon is saliva that may or may not contain coronavirus   (abc17news.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Police, Boone County deputies, Daniel Weaver, Brian Leer, Sheriff, Constable, Boone County Jail, Colorado man Thursday afternoon  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Boone county Budget Inn near the Midway truck stop is the center of the universe of time traveling edge lords who want to materialize IRL from ITG into meatspace, often with predictable results. It is like a cleverly disguised science fiction portal where any sort of alien creature could pop up and be hungry.
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He spit on a cop and still has teeth??
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
a large sword, nunchucks, a butcher's knife and spit

a large sword, nunchucks, a butcher's knife and spit


Which one is considered a terrorist threat?
 
bigfire
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Noob.

Plague spells take too many rounds to kill the hordes.

Stick with lightning or fire enchanted 20d+15 weapon.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
even Napoleon was like "such an idiot"
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He looks like he plays bass in a crappy metal band.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Let's see..
Boy! Geddy Lee sure has let himself go!
The last time I saw a face like that it was buried between Liberace's butt cheecks
Aaaaaand...
What? No 1000 years of power???
