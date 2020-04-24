 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Bad: Your wedding venue says your reservation is cancelled. Worse: It's charging you 80% of the cancellation fee   (bbc.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
How is it legal for the venue to cancel and charge you the fee?  Of course the venue likely simply doesn't have the money to refund all the fees.

Sue early, if you want to get something before they declare bankruptcy.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: How is it legal for the venue to cancel and charge you the fee?


If it's in the contract, it's likely legal.  They often can't re-rent the space following a cancellation.  As in this case.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
One can only hope for the death of the wedding industry.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: EvilEgg: How is it legal for the venue to cancel and charge you the fee?

If it's in the contract, it's likely legal.  They often can't re-rent the space following a cancellation.  As in this case.


Erm umm... That's if YOU cancel not if they cancel for you.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not to disparage the wedding industry, but are caterer kept EVERYTHING after we were forced to reschedule our daughter's wedding. Even 2 months out.  It wasn't as if the cheese stix were sitting in a cupboard somewhere.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nooooooo problem, I understand, have a nice day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: EvilEgg: How is it legal for the venue to cancel and charge you the fee?

If it's in the contract, it's likely legal.  They often can't re-rent the space following a cancellation.  As in this case.


No, that's not how contracts work. If that were the case they would do nothing but book and cancel venues and make a killing doing it.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Jack Trowsdale, 27, and Claudia Dickens, 25, from West Sussex had already paid £21,000 for their wedding on 12 June at Botleys Mansion - another Bijou venue - when it was cancelled.
"We'd saved for so long and hard for it and then not only to find the wedding is cancelled, but to be told they think you owe them money for a wedding that didn't even happen. It's beyond belief almost," said Mr Trowsdale."

Sorry that it's a shiatty situation, hopefully this gets straightened out, but come the fark on.  You don't need to spend new car money on a wedding, you'll regret it later.  Spend a reasonable amount so people have a good time, it's a day for you and your loved ones to celebrate together, and as long as it's not in a garbage dump people won't care too much about a venue.  I've had better times at back yard bbq weddings then pretentious super high end weddings.  It's not about the location, spend less, save money for your future together, a house, slush funds, vacation, etc.  All better things to spend money on than a ridiculous wedding.

Sure if you can afford it, splash it.  But it shouldn't put you into serious debt to do so.

If you're friends are more concerned about a venue then celebrating with you or will judge you on it, you have shiatty friends.
 
emtwo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
/shrug

If you choose to participate in this 100% consumer-cult manufactured idea of what a perfect life and a committed relationship have to look like, I don't have much sympathy when it backfires on you. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
jchic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: Nooooooo problem, I understand, have a nice day.


[Fark user image image 274x184]


My thoughts exactly...
 
PvtStash
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So subby, is asinine for the yahoos that clicked yes yes ok next take my money without reading any of the contract they agreed to, and then acting the victim here for their own mistakes?
Or is it for the agreement that included stipulations about if/when monye would or would not be refunded?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dkulprit: But it shouldn't put you into serious debt to do so.


The wedding industry is very good at upselling.  *shrug*  if you want to spend the money on the wedding instead of a new car, that is your call.  20 years later maybe you still remember you wedding fondly and the car is in the scrapyard.

I just see that a lot of people that get upsold into bigger weddings don't actually enjoy their wedding much while they are having it.  Bad things that happen (and they will) seem like bigger issues since you have so much money in it.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Marcus Aurelius: EvilEgg: How is it legal for the venue to cancel and charge you the fee?

If it's in the contract, it's likely legal.  They often can't re-rent the space following a cancellation.  As in this case.

Erm umm... That's if YOU cancel not if they cancel for you.


That would be a sure way to make money.
1) Book reservations
2) Cancel
3) Charge them
4) Profit
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A free bar float? Do you have to chase it down the river?
 
OldJames
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nice pull by that guy. I bet he gives her 100% of his cancellation fee
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Don't get married, continue living in sin.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Not to disparage the wedding industry, but are caterer kept EVERYTHING after we were forced to reschedule our daughter's wedding. Even 2 months out.  It wasn't as if the cheese stix were sitting in a cupboard somewhere.


I hope you kept the order the same and changed the venue address to a homeless shelter.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: EvilEgg: How is it legal for the venue to cancel and charge you the fee?

If it's in the contract, it's likely legal.  They often can't re-rent the space following a cancellation.  As in this case.


But the couple is not cancelling. This is the venue canceling for a contracted service and trying to keep the fee.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

uncleacid: A free bar float? Do you have to chase it down the river?


At the end of every school year, our maritime archaeology department would sponsor a river float.  It was the first-year's obligation, as the unofficial final of their ship construction class, to design a float large enough to fit a couch and hide a keg.  The couch usually came from whatever was thrown out as undergrads started moving out.

The river float was usually about 10-15 miles, and in my three years with the department, only one failed to survive the journey.
 
jimjays
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dkulprit: "Jack Trowsdale, 27, and Claudia Dickens, 25, from West Sussex had already paid £21,000 for their wedding on 12 June at Botleys Mansion - another Bijou venue - when it was cancelled.
"We'd saved for so long and hard for it and then not only to find the wedding is cancelled, but to be told they think you owe them money for a wedding that didn't even happen. It's beyond belief almost," said Mr Trowsdale."

Sorry that it's a shiatty situation, hopefully this gets straightened out, but come the fark on.  You don't need to spend new car money on a wedding, you'll regret it later.  Spend a reasonable amount so people have a good time, it's a day for you and your loved ones to celebrate together, and as long as it's not in a garbage dump people won't care too much about a venue.  I've had better times at back yard bbq weddings then pretentious super high end weddings.  It's not about the location, spend less, save money for your future together, a house, slush funds, vacation, etc.  All better things to spend money on than a ridiculous wedding.

Sure if you can afford it, splash it.  But it shouldn't put you into serious debt to do so.

If you're friends are more concerned about a venue then celebrating with you or will judge you on it, you have shiatty friends.


Yep.  The happiest married couple I've known in life--about 30 years so far--got married and had their reception  in a local private park. It cost them a hundred bucks or something to ensure it was their permitted space for the day and random people couldn't try to claim it.
 
huntercr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Some folks are missing a key detail in this story... the place did not cancel on them. They were "advised" to cancel rather than re-book. Technically they broke the contract. I would still try to sue them because if they can show they were coerced into cancelling they would likely win.

I'm getting married in 30 days and we rescheduled the reception for another date in the fall. We made it very clear that we were not cancelling, that due to unforseen circumstances, the venue was not available for use and it was *their* obligation to find us a new date, or refund our money.

They didn't hesitate to move they date because they were a good business ( and probably because they  knew we would win if things got all lawsuity. )

/17,000 pounds feels pretty steep $21K... her dress, wedding venue, reception, food, alcohol, photos everything is way less than that, And hell we splurged in some places!
//Midwest.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My wife and I got the most expensive package at a little chapel on the Strip here in Vegas. It cost $500, which included photographer and dress and tux rental. We are coming up on our 9 year anniversary and have been enjoying spending so much time together while stuck home.
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: Marcus Aurelius: EvilEgg: How is it legal for the venue to cancel and charge you the fee?

If it's in the contract, it's likely legal.  They often can't re-rent the space following a cancellation.  As in this case.

No, that's not how contracts work. If that were the case they would do nothing but book and cancel venues and make a killing doing it.


For like...2 months, until even basic due diligence put them out of business.

But for the occasional cancellation a business could get away with it.  If it's in the contract, it would have to be illegal for it to not count (and even then in America, odds are you'd go to arbitration and lose anyways)

All you need is some clause for cancellations outside of the venues hands meaning they get to keep some of the fees.  Same way that airlines can screw you on refunds for acts of God vs maintenance issues.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"But Bijou Weddings then said it would be willing to rebook their wedding date on another date in 2020 free of charge"
 
El_Dan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: Marcus Aurelius: EvilEgg: How is it legal for the venue to cancel and charge you the fee?

If it's in the contract, it's likely legal.  They often can't re-rent the space following a cancellation.  As in this case.

No, that's not how contracts work. If that were the case they would do nothing but book and cancel venues and make a killing doing it.


That is why it's important to read contracts before you sign them. Unless these people can convince a court that the contract term is unconscionable, or there's a specific law in their jurisdiction that's applicable, they're probably on the hook for the cancellation fee.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: EvilEgg: How is it legal for the venue to cancel and charge you the fee?

If it's in the contract, it's likely legal.  They often can't re-rent the space following a cancellation.  As in this case.


Even if it is in the contract that the venue can cancel and still charge the customer, it would probably run afoul of English contract law.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unfair_​t​erms_in_English_contract_law
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I had a reservation for early June at a place in Hawaii. They're still open, but there's a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for visitors:

"The mandatory 14-day self-quarantine orders are: Proceed directly from the airport to your designated quarantine location, which is the location identified and affirmed by you on the mandatory State of Hawai'i Department of Agriculture Plants and Animals Declaration Form.

Remain in your designated quarantine location for a period of 14 days or the duration of your stay in the State of Hawai'i, whichever is shorter."

The hotel is not canceling my reservation, but unless I want to come and sit in a room for 2 weeks, I can't use it.

From their point of view, I'm the one canceling, so they're off the hook. Bye, bye deposit.

I actually sympathize. They're losing a bundle on canceled stays and probably couldn't come up with money for the deposit anyway, so I don't blame them. Still, $200 would buy a lot of Mai Tai's to console myself with.
 
