 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Onion)   The good folks at The Onion have slipped up and giving us proof they actually have a time machine: "Man Just Buying One Of Every Cleaning Product In Case Trump Announces It's Coronavirus Cure". - Published MARCH 25, 2020   (local.theonion.com) divider line
27
    More: Satire, Super Bowl XXXVIII, Super Bowl XXXIX, The Onion, 2003 albums, S. C. Johnson & Son, Local Store, Donald Trump, Local coverage  
•       •       •

892 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2020 at 1:18 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was an idiot on the radio today confusing Lysol cleaning products with Listerine mouthwash. "I put Lysol in my mouth every morning, I'm sure I swallow a little bit every day." Now that I think about it, maybe he wasn't confused at all.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who wore it best?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a doctor providing COVID-19 vaccine may look like...

NSFW...

Magnum Force - Drain Cleaner Kill
Youtube _83lyKaXBZw
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: [Fark user image 425x420]


What setting do you use for maximum effectiveness, small, medium or large?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Onion used to be funny back when nothing they wrote about was real life.
 
Copperbelly watersnake [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Curse you Onion! You broke reality.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wonder which politicians this time profited in stock shifts by this?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Remember when the Tide Pod challenge was the ultimate act of attention whore stupidity? Those were the good old days, I guess.
 
Foxtrot Uniform Charlie Kilo [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Strange times we live in when The Onion posts articles that are more plausible than reality.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Whenever they're not predicting the future they're helpfully giving Trump new ideas.
https://www.theonion.com/potentially-​p​romising-covid-19-vaccine-hits-roadblo​ck-a-1843028076
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Another prophet.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At press time, neighbors confirmed Mitchell had been found unresponsive on the floor of his bathroom with several empty aerosol cans of Rust-Oleum wax-and-tar-removing solvent by his head.

That would be the best outcome for everyone.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Never forget that with trump THERE IS NO BOTTOM!

No matter what it is, he can sink lower.

thought I knew how stupid he was. I was so very wrong.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If they really have a time machine, they should go back a lot farther than last month.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
grout whitener

They make that?  I need some, my bathroom tile is really looking grody.  Thanks Onion.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If Trump had made this statement back in January, I would have rolled my eyes... but been much more forgiving of his ignorance.

But, months into the greatest medical threat this country has faced in over a hundred years and the President of the United States hasn't yet grasped the simplest concepts concerning what a virus is and how doctors fight them.

But he is still directing policy, and is often at odds with the experts.

I want off this ride.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Captain Shaky: If Trump had made this statement back in January, I would have rolled my eyes... but been much more forgiving of his ignorance.

But, months into the greatest medical threat this country has faced in over a hundred years and the President of the United States hasn't yet grasped the simplest concepts concerning what a virus is and how doctors fight them.

But he is still directing policy, and is often at odds with the experts.

I want off this ride.


1917
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, my MAGA facebook people are going with:


"The Media is lying to you again, and you bought it!  He didn't say to do it, he just suggested people look into it"
 
Tannax
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 400x267]


"Daddy, what's so funny?" said my 4yo just now. "What's cloxy-ron?". I'm still dying.
 
freidog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: If they really have a time machine, they should go back a lot farther than last month.


From 2012:
After Obama Victory, Shrieking White-Hot Sphere Of Pure Rage Early GOP Front-Runner For 2016 (Video, and some NSFW language)
https://politics.theonion.com/after-o​b​ama-victory-shrieking-white-hot-sphere​-of-pure-1819595330

They tried to warn us...
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

squegeebooo: Meanwhile, my MAGA facebook people are going with:


"The Media is lying to you again, and you bought it!  He didn't say to do it, he just suggested people look into it"


Hit them back with

Well, the white house says he was taken out of context, and Trump now says he he said it, but he was just joking and trying to troll reporters   So which is it?
 
palelizard [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I prefer this one from 2013:

https://www.theonion.com/when-youre-f​e​eling-low-just-remember-ill-be-dead-in​-ab-1819584806

Just imagine me shuffling along, hunched forward, with a noticeably shortened gait and perpetually haggard face.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.