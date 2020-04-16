 Skip to content
(Flathead Beacon)   On the lighter side of things today, The Flathead Beacon police blotter, full of no good grandsons and firewood thieves   (flatheadbeacon.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
GanjSmokr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
4:03 p.m. A garage door was stolen in Marion.


That's kind of impressive to steal an entire garage door.


I like that blog.  It didn't suck.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hey, firewood can be expensive!

My favorite:

4:58 p.m. A local man called to complain that the person he sold his gold coins to out-of-state had not paid for them even though the man had received them.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
5:02 p.m. A Kalispell woman was wondering if anyone found her car keys. No one has.

Okay.
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not bad, but Bozeman's are better.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I absolutely LOVE small town police blotters. I really want to live in a place where this is what the cops deal with on a regular basis... I grew up in a town like this. Even smaller, actually, and I'd move back if I could work and do my real shopping within a half an hour drive.
 
jimjays
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I was impressed with the door. But got to thinking it might have just been unexpectedly up. I've got one that sometimes does that if I forget to wedge it with a stick. It might have actually been a matter of someone stealing his stick. Like a no-good grandson trying to make a bong.
 
