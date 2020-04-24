 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Social distancing: ☑. Getting exercise and staying fit: ☑. Not involving first responders to pull you out of steep, snowy and icy conditions on mountain trails: ☐ *buzzer*   (wcax.com) divider line
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pretty forbidding area to get stuck.

GIS for "Smugglers Notch truck stuck" returns stories from almost every year of trucks (banned over a certain size) thinking they can get through it, not making it, the entire road being closed, and the "heavy wrecker" being brought out to remove the truck. Road is closed from late fall to early spring. If you've ever driven it you know the boulders you have to drive around on faith alone.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I live in the mountains, and my next door neighbor pilots a chopper for mountain rescue.  They're still doing 1 or 2 per day.
 
