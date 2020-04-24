 Skip to content
(LA Times)   So what happens when an opioid addiction crisis meets a pandemic crisis?   (latimes.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fireworks?
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to worry, Kushner will have it all sorted out in a month or so.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well sir, you end up with a pandopioid epidemic, and that's a right fix to be in.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Douche?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Aristocrats?
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cagey B: Well sir, you end up with a pandopioid epidemic, and that's a right fix to be in.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im a street photographer in Houston and ive noticed a big uptick in black tar and good old fashioned crack. I don't know if its to do with these shortages or dumb hipsters trying to be "retro" doing 80's drugs.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Southern america?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Opioid crisis=Oxyicontin.

Fentanyl crisis is a bit newer.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scary?  Subby get yourself to the clinic.
 
Admiral General Aladeen News [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cancel injecting bleach and opt for injecting ammonia ?
/better go with both injections to be double sure
//all hail Darwin
///vote Darwin 2020
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beerrun: Not to worry, Kushner will have it all sorted out in a month or so.


He looks like a doll that comes to life at night and pees on people.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of jumpy white folks

It's going to be a hot summer. Stay safe Farkers
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fewer highschool kids are ODing on fentanyl disguised as percoset pills? Good.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't see any problems w/me gettin my drugs......I just got outta the hospital w/Oxi, Ketemine & Methadone!!!!!

And no they are NOT for sale!!!!

Not unless you wanna trade my type pain for your good health???? (C-19er's need not apply)
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Comin' THROUGH THE RYE!
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Opandemic Style
 
GrinzGrimly [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When are we going to stop off-shoring these jobs!  Protect your local cartel leader and bring precursor production back to the US of A!  MAGAMAGAMAGA!!!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Douche?


You called?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Opandemic Style



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So either these news sites are making this stuff up, or it is real information they've acquired.
If the latter, you are telling me drug enforcement can't find the same information and close these places down?
 
Marine1
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mrparks: Opioid crisis=Oxyicontin.

Fentanyl crisis is a bit newer.


Fentanyl is an opioid. It's what the people who get addicted to Oxycontin move on to as the pills get prohibitively expensive and they move onto stuff you don't get out of a pharmacy.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: So either these news sites are making this stuff up, or it is real information they've acquired.
If the latter, you are telling me drug enforcement can't find the same information and close these places down?


Really?

In my experience, they don't want to lose their piece of the pie.  ymmv.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So what happens when an opioid addiction crisis meets a pandemic crisis?


People get clean or die tryin'?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They fix the cable?
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: So either these news sites are making this stuff up, or it is real information they've acquired.
If the latter, you are telling me drug enforcement can't find the same information and close these places down?


It's about proof. Most local PDs know exactly where the drug houses are and exactly who's pushing. But knowing and proving in court are 2 different things. PLUS, generally speaking, busting prescription rings isn't big $$$ for the department, and that's where more and more departments are putting their efforts. Gotta have that sweet, sweet asset forfeiture money.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
See, globalisation is bad.
 
links136
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: Resident Muslim: So either these news sites are making this stuff up, or it is real information they've acquired.
If the latter, you are telling me drug enforcement can't find the same information and close these places down?

It's about proof. Most local PDs know exactly where the drug houses are and exactly who's pushing. But knowing and proving in court are 2 different things. PLUS, generally speaking, busting prescription rings isn't big $$$ for the department, and that's where more and more departments are putting their efforts. Gotta have that sweet, sweet asset forfeiture money.


Yeah police really need that pesky evidence to lock up black folk for nothing.  Yep.

Nothing in common in those drug houses that go untouched.  See folk don't want to say the white part out loud.
 
links136
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

buttercat: Resident Muslim: So either these news sites are making this stuff up, or it is real information they've acquired.
If the latter, you are telling me drug enforcement can't find the same information and close these places down?

Really?

In my experience, they don't want to lose their piece of the pie.  ymmv.


Same reason TMZ broke Kobes death.  They do this for a living and it pays their bills.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm a bad person. This made me laugh. "He said he has interviewed gang members who complain that cartel bosses have not paid their salaries."
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nothing more sinister than Mexican Cartels figuring out how to synthesize the building blocks of fentanyl to be more vertically integrated for their supply chains as an unintended consequence of COVID-19.

Not that the Chinese selling all the ingredients with zero accountability is any better, but anything that enables the cartel is not typically good.
 
