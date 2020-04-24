 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Courier-Journal)   Kentuckians are poisoning themselves as they battle Covid-19 by inhaling toxic fumes from cleaners. It's a good thing no one gave them the idea to inject disinfectants instead   (courier-journal.com) divider line
48
    More: Scary, Poison control center, Poison, Mr. Yuk, Kentucky Poison Control Center, Disinfectant, Hand sanitizer, poison control centers, American Association of Poison Control Centers  
•       •       •

1223 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2020 at 12:16 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't their ongoing meth exposure give them some sort of natural immunity?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump told them to inject Lysol yesterday.  Let's see how that goes before we pass judgement.
 
6nome
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Trump told them to inject Lysol yesterday.  Let's see how that goes before we pass judgement.


You can't spell Lysol without Lol.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh no! Please don't inject sanitizer trump supporters, us libs are tired of you winning so much, were begging you to stop owning us by inhaling Lysol! Please don't stick it to us by shoving uv lightbulbs up your anuses to cleanse the virus!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You Libs accuse them of drinking Kool Aid. Joke's on you. It's Lysol!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
this is impossible. we have been assured by "alternative facts posters" in the other thread that trump did not literally mean what he said to literally do.
 
flemardo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"We've had reports of young kids drinking hand sanitizer"
Almost makes me question the batch of Froot Loops scented hand sanitizer I plan on making next week.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
target.scene7.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mathamagical: Oh no! Please don't inject sanitizer trump supporters, us libs are tired of you winning so much, were begging you to stop owning us by inhaling Lysol! Please don't stick it to us by shoving uv lightbulbs up your anuses to cleanse the virus!


"What I like to do is, and Melania, she knows I like the lemon one, is, I take a Lysol, okay? A big Lysol. And ya gotta...Just a little squirt. Tiny squirt. CHHHHHH. Each nostril, okay? A little. Each nostril. Then I breathe deep. Real deep. Breathe in deep. And then things smell real good. Smells lemonny. And I keep healthy. Tremendously healthy. I'm in excellent, very good health. I don't like, I don't like germs. Germs don't like Lysol. It all works out. Maybe Lysol kills brain cells, but I don't think that's true."
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think people in Kentucky are just spending way more time cleaning their houses and trailers.

/that's the ticket.
 
nomysterynil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've found inhaling fumes from quality Bourbon, followed by drinking the Bourbon soothes my sore throat.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nothing whitens black lung better than Clorox bleach!
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In Kentucky that refer to that as "natural causes".
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Obama says not to do this!

OBAMA!!!
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well to be fair, passing along the virus with the meth would be bad for business.
 
Quinzy [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We should notice that this article gives no numbers for the increase only percentages.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Freedom's just another word for
gonna drink some bleach
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Mixing bleach and ammonia in a single wide to own the libs.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mathamagical: Oh no! Please don't inject sanitizer trump supporters, us libs are tired of you winning so much, were begging you to stop owning us by inhaling Lysol! Please don't stick it to us by shoving uv lightbulbs up your anuses to cleanse the virus!


All kidding aside, these people are going to try it on their children.
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Self correcting problem?
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Doesn't their ongoing meth exposure give them some sort of natural immunity?


I just said that in non-internet life around 7 minutes ago... I need to spend more time outside I think.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Mixing bleach and ammonia in a single wide to own the libs.


Yeah. I assume that's what they were referring to when they mentioned mixing cleaners.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You people have no imagination

I am so getting one of these - and moving to a red state
Fark user imageView Full Size

KNOCK-KNOCK
"Good Morning Mam, I'm from 'the Company' and
I'm cleansing people in your neighborhood today.

Is anyone else here?  No, good, please turn around and bend over.
This won't take a minute, usually."
 
zsharon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Quinzy: We should notice that this article gives no numbers for the increase only percentages.


FTFA:
"According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, poison control centers nationwide received more than 45,000 calls tied to cleaners and disinfectants during the last quarter, a roughly 20% increase."

So, about 37,500 originally, and an increase of 7,500.
 
deanis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Darwin was right
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Came for the smirking Darwin pic, leaving disappointed.
 
GrymRpr [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

                        Thank you for making my job easier
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Mixing bleach and ammonia in a single wide to own the libs.

Yeah. I assume that's what they were referring to when they mentioned mixing cleaners.


What the hell?  And here I was, trying to get my maid to swap places with the guy pressure washing the driveway.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

/Had to be done
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I know Katie loves Lysol.
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If this affects McConnell's chances, I'll allow it.
 
guestguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Turnip_the_radio: [Fark user image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]
I know Katie loves Lysol.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Trump was just asking questions! He never actually said to inject disinfectant into your body!

/Excuses the Trumpanzees will give for Trump's obvious horrible suggestions put into "Don't sue me!" form using a interrogative
 
GrymRpr [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 594x412]


He likes a bit of that!
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's ok everyone, it was mostly children who were affected.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You can't fix stupid.

You can, however, have a cold drink and laugh at it.
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
People lining up to be disinfected (although not by choice)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When it first hit I was cleaning the hell out of everything at work and home. At work the cleaning stuff was so strong it gave me a headache for a while. So I just sat on the dock getting some fresh air.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Let's not forget the original use for Lysol...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The.anti-Larry: People lining up to be disinfected (although not by choice)


This is basically exactly what is happening to us right now. Except its not in black and white.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

guestguy: Turnip_the_radio: [Fark user image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]
I know Katie loves Lysol.

[Fark user image 259x194]


I'm a numbers guy.  What would you estimate was the diameter of each of her ass titties?
 
guestguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: guestguy: Turnip_the_radio: [Fark user image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]
I know Katie loves Lysol.

[Fark user image 259x194]

I'm a numbers guy.  What would you estimate was the diameter of each of her ass titties?


1.21 jigglewatts
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jaytkay: You Libs accuse them of drinking Kool Aid. Joke's on you. It's Lysol!


OOOhhh Yyyhhckkc, cfff!   hhhffecccc!
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
 Genuine question. What are the chances  of trump winning a 2nd term? I'm intrigued.
 
atedogonce
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Saiga410
‘’ less than a minute ago  
as well as adults breathing in toxic fumes as they mix together combinations of cleaners."

I hear ammonium is good at sanitizing and bleach is too.  I can create a super sanitizer if i mix them.
 
rcain
‘’ less than a minute ago  
MAGA Pro-Tip: It's much easier to disinfect your Lungs by buying a FlexStraw® 50" Aerosol Can Straw. Just attach that big boy to your can of Lysol® and gently slide it up your nose, all the way down to the tips of your lungs and spray that COVID away!
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.