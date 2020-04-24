 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   No matter what you think of your elected officials, remember that they're just like us. They put their pants on one leg at a time and keep women locked in their basements just like you   (wnky.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Woman, mayor of Bowling Green, Mayor Bruce Wilkerson, Leo White, Jess Robbins, home Wilkerson, women's clothes, crawl space  
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, I met a girl in Bowling Green
She asked me if I'd beat her
She took me back to my quiet house
I don't want to talk about it
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's hiding from the massacre, durr.
 
KCinPA [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So she wasn't really locked in a basement at all!  Was she subby?
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"That's incredibly unprofessional. Women should be neatly kept in binders."
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's more of a crawl space.
 
TwilightZone [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Who the hell puts their pants on one leg at a time?  That's so inefficient.
 
guestguy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How did you know about my basement subby?  I'll have you know that I have a permit for that sex dungeon...
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

KCinPA: So she wasn't really locked in a basement at all! Was she subby?


Apparently, the comical cops want to write that in their report.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Who the hell puts their pants on one leg at a time?  That's so inefficient.


That study has been delayed until people start putting on pants again.
 
alaric3
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Who the hell puts their pants on one leg at a time?  That's so inefficient.


I've often argued that putting pants on one leg at a time would require some serious flexibility. Once one leg is on it's going to be pretty difficult to get the other leg in at that angle.
 
maxx2112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
For some unknown reason, I pictured the fat mayor from Carter Country telling the sheriff, "Handle it, Roy . . . handle it!"


Handle it, Roy...Handle it, Handle it
Youtube vUaBXLpM9yY
 
mononymous
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I blame those images of cavemen I grew up with.  Knock a cavewoman on the head, drag her back to your cave.  Man, that would have been the life...
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How come Patrick Henry is allowed to do that but not us?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

alaric3: TwilightZone: Who the hell puts their pants on one leg at a time?  That's so inefficient.

I've often argued that putting pants on one leg at a time would require some serious flexibility. Once one leg is on it's going to be pretty difficult to get the other leg in at that angle.


See, that's why I put my pants on over my head.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hey subby! I keep both men and women in my basement.
 
Myrkor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Was she hiding from the massacre?
 
TwilightZone [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: TwilightZone: Who the hell puts their pants on one leg at a time?  That's so inefficient.

That study has been delayed until people start putting on pants again.


It's going to close to 100 degrees today, so I had to get out early to water my garden.  As it is in the front yard, I had to put on pants.  They will be coming off again shortly and I'll be singing..."I ain't got no pants on.  I ain't got no pants," because pantless and singing is one way to go through life, son.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Who the hell puts their pants on one leg at a time?  That's so inefficient.


If you're not using Vise-Grips, you're doing it wrong
Dazed and confused tight jeans
Youtube N1asexHffa4
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: [Fark user image image 425x239]
"That's incredibly unprofessional. Women should be neatly kept in binders."


"Paige protectors"?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

alaric3: TwilightZone: Who the hell puts their pants on one leg at a time?  That's so inefficient.

I've often argued that putting pants on one leg at a time would require some serious flexibility. Once one leg is on it's going to be pretty difficult to get the other leg in at that angle.


Says alric3, who has lots of experience with flexibility and at getting things in while legs are at weird angles.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So if I find a 20 year old woman in my basement, can I keep her?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When will Bowling Green ever catch a break!?
 
