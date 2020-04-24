 Skip to content
(Bothell-Kenmore Reporter)   Report shows impact of Coronavirus on hotel industry, as eight of ten hotel rooms are empty nationwide. Please, take a moment to think of all the empty rooms in which no weird sex with cheap hookers will take place   (bothell-reporter.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homeless still walking by hotel entrances looking for spare change ..
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That we know of, subby.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About the only people at hotels are hookers, or are banging hookers, subby.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't someone think of the mistresses?
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm actually surprised that even 20% of rooms are occupied.  I'm wondering if this is older data.  Airport traffic is down 98%.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should offer rooms at a discount for kitty quarantine where cats can live safely distanced and isolated from their human house servants till the pandemic is over
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark account name: I'm actually surprised that even 20% of rooms are occupied.  I'm wondering if this is older data.  Airport traffic is down 98%.


Doctors and nurses isolating from family
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bail them out by putting up some homeless.
And maybe use them as hospice for c19.
Separately of course
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: fark account name: I'm actually surprised that even 20% of rooms are occupied.  I'm wondering if this is older data.  Airport traffic is down 98%.

Doctors and nurses isolating from family


Probably right.  The rest are hotels they are using for COVID patients and quarantines.

99% of companies in travel and entertainment are going to be bankrupt by the end of the year.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm at one of two adjoining hotels right now.  One is open for customers and is at 20% capacity.   The other, an extended stay, is shut down, but might open for federal employees from overseas who need to do a hard 14-day quarantine.  It's killing me.  I can only bone the same three Johns over and over before I have to offer some kind of repeat customer discount.  Don't get me started on my SBA loan application.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, nothing weird ever happens in supposedly empty hotels.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4 out of 5, do you even lowest term brah?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Homeless still walking by hotel entrances looking for spare change ..


You know - I've been thinking about that. The google just told me there are 8000 homeless people in SF. It seems like smart money to put them in empty motel rooms at this point. It's just a huge, undetected viral reservoir. It's not like they're calling their doctor to tell them about their symptoms and deciding to ride it out in the basement like what's his face from CNN. They're out there spreading it.

Plus I'm sure you could work out a hell of a discount.
 
Prevailing Wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I'm at one of two adjoining hotels right now.  One is open for customers and is at 20% capacity.   The other, an extended stay, is shut down, but might open for federal employees from overseas who need to do a hard 14-day quarantine.  It's killing me.  I can only bone the same three Johns over and over before I have to offer some kind of repeat customer discount.  Don't get me started on my SBA loan application.


Thank you for your service essential worker...
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just this morning I learned a friend who "had a nasty flu" in January went to get an antibody test (to give blood) and he tested positve.  His doc said his flu was very likely CovID, like almost no doubt. January in North Georgia.

I can't count the number of our crowd, including me, who got sick in late January/early February with the exact same symptoms.  Rapid onset.  Fever.  Fatigue.  Chills.  Aches.  A little short on breath.  Then 4-5 days later the symptoms abated and we were all left with weird coughs for over a month.  When I woke up that day shivering from fever I did the smart thing and called off work and immediately got horizontal as much as possible and pounded fluids.

His doc is part of a group involved in researching Covid.  Doc said the number of people who never thought they had it and tested postive on the antibody test much later is staggering and far, farrrr more people than they thought.

I'm betting I already had it and had a very mild case.  I felt like hell for 5 days - I can say I've been sicker in my life but that was only once about 12 years ago.

Testing each and every person isn't feasible right now but with the finger prick blood drop test we need to get there.
 
TwilightZone [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hmm.  Makes me wonder how AirBnB is doing.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
At least the mattresses will still smell of pee in the finer hotels.
 
Drasancas
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"The coronavirus". "Coronavirus" isn't its name. If it read "Report shows impact of Virus on industry", it'd be more obvious. Its short name is COVID-19.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Drasancas: "The coronavirus". "Coronavirus" isn't its name. If it read "Report shows impact of Virus on industry", it'd be more obvious. Its short name is COVID-19.


What are you, its press agent?
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Drasancas: "The coronavirus". "Coronavirus" isn't its name. If it read "Report shows impact of Virus on industry", it'd be more obvious. Its short name is COVID-19.


Good luck with that. And remember it isn't a Kleenex it's a facial tissue.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
March of 2000 I was doing a road trip from Philadelphia to San Francisco. A friend was moving out to California and I thought it'd be fun to join the ride. We hit the Trinity site along the way, and a bunch of other bleak landscapes. I think it was the night before we made it to Meteor Crater we pulled into some tiny town in Arizona. We passed by a motel advertising rooms for $30. Then a block later, $24. Just down the road, $19. Surely if we keep going, they'll get cheaper, we thought. 

And they did. $15 a night and we booked it. I don't think the room had been cleaned since 1964. There was a ring of hair around the shower floor. We didn't even bother pulling back the blankets, just got our sleeping bags from the car. Of course we didn't sleep as some kind of crackheads were yelling and wandering around all night. Next morning we got out with barely an hour's sleep at the crack of dawn. The parking lot was covered in stray cats. 

We decided that $30 was probably a very fair price for a motel room. I think the next night we spent drinking 40s on a swingset in Barstow.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

meat0918: fark account name: I'm actually surprised that even 20% of rooms are occupied.  I'm wondering if this is older data.  Airport traffic is down 98%.

Doctors and nurses isolating from family


Was about to say this. Some super-fancy NY hotels are doing this even for free.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Legit question, with travel and tourism down and everyone living in their own homes for a bit, might we see a huge reduction in bedbugs?
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Legit question, with travel and tourism down and everyone living in their own homes for a bit, might we see a huge reduction in bedbugs?


I think you'd need a year to starve them out.
 
Opacity [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fark account name: I'm actually surprised that even 20% of rooms are occupied.  I'm wondering if this is older data.  Airport traffic is down 98%.


A sad reality is the bottom rung in the hotel industry (what most people would call Motels) are homes for people that can't afford apartments and whose only other choice is on-the-street homelessness. Technically they aren't supposed to provide rooms on a long term basis, but as long as there aren't too many problems crime-wise, everyone looks the other way (and generally there isn't much crime, because as soon as someone causes a problem the manager boots them out). A lot of these places will provide a room for $25 / night all in (pre Covid-19 prices). There aren't many apartments you can rent for 750/month.

Those off-brand motels by the highway off ramps- they're all still open. It's the $300/night hotels that have shut down because business and leisure travel is non-existent.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Just this morning I learned a friend who "had a nasty flu" in January went to get an antibody test (to give blood) and he tested positve.  His doc said his flu was very likely CovID, like almost no doubt. January in North Georgia.

I can't count the number of our crowd, including me, who got sick in late January/early February with the exact same symptoms.  Rapid onset.  Fever.  Fatigue.  Chills.  Aches.  A little short on breath.  Then 4-5 days later the symptoms abated and we were all left with weird coughs for over a month.  When I woke up that day shivering from fever I did the smart thing and called off work and immediately got horizontal as much as possible and pounded fluids.

His doc is part of a group involved in researching Covid.  Doc said the number of people who never thought they had it and tested postive on the antibody test much later is staggering and far, farrrr more people than they thought.

I'm betting I already had it and had a very mild case.  I felt like hell for 5 days - I can say I've been sicker in my life but that was only once about 12 years ago.

Testing each and every person isn't feasible right now but with the finger prick blood drop test we need to get there.


North Ga here I had a sore throat and upset stomach  for like five days in Feb then it went away. My wife had it like a week later exactly the same. Who knows thinking about giving plasma soon I'll take the Red Cross up on their antibody test.
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Legit question, with travel and tourism down and everyone living in their own homes for a bit, might we see a huge reduction in bedbugs?


They can't live very long without a host (human)  but as long as the hotel has at least one host they can continue multiplying.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My hotel has been doing about 12-15 rooms occupied per night, out of 122.  We just blocked off the top two floors as unused right now, so the lights and fridges and stuff could be turned off to reduce costs.

None of the usual business travelers are coming.  Some of what we do get are locals with problems.  'Hi, I just broke up with my boyfriend, can I stay here until I find something more permanent?'  And some of those are damaging the rooms and smoking in them.

Room rates are down, too.  So we're rarely reaching a thousand dollars revenue per night anymore.  Busy sold out week nights used to bring in $15K per night.
 
Arcturus72 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: At least the mattresses will still smell of pee in the finer hotels.


Actually, it made me wonder if the sheets would actually get washed for a change?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: About the only people at hotels are hookers, or are banging hookers, subby.


Andrew Gillum begs to differ.

.

Drasancas: "The coronavirus". "Coronavirus" isn't its name. If it read "Report shows impact of Virus on industry", it'd be more obvious. Its short name is COVID-19.


Haven't you got a lecture called "Shrimp Scampi and Vodka Martinis" to get to?
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Drasancas: "The coronavirus". "Coronavirus" isn't its name. If it read "Report shows impact of Virus on industry", it'd be more obvious. Its short name is COVID-19.


When you get the flu do you call it by the individual strain?
 
