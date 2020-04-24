 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Pizzagater, who tried to burn down a restaurant to save imaginary victims of child sexual trafficking, sentenced to 4 years in federal prison   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sentence all of QAnon to four years
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another patriot silenced.  The Deep State will rue this day.  Q told me so.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It took 4 years?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy your corona.
You deserve it.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he get to keep his gun?
I hear prisons are dangerous.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing of value was lost.  (The prisoner, that is.)
 
123Potatoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he tried to save women in a lesbian sex cult.... hold on Im gonna google that..
 
Jclark666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will be pardoned no later than Jan 19, 2021.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Sentence all of QAnon to four years


We need to treat anyone that ever worn a MAGA hat, waved a Confederate or Nazi Flag or has had any part in the KKK or neo-Nazi group as a threat

Frankly enough is enough. We should undo Lincoln's mistake and take back the reconciliation. Give those fascist slaver cucks their precious Jesustan and let them kill each other over who's the most white or who worships the Jeebus right

The rest of America has nothing in common with those cretins and frankly, they show such an appalling lack of self-awareness and critical-thinking I actually consider them subhuman
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark four years, if he thought kids were in there he was willing to/wanting to kill them
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump pardon in 3... 2...
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Another patriot silenced.  The Deep State will rue this day.  Q told me so.


real genius rue the day YouTube2
Youtube sFbaZkpue0Y
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jclark666: Will be pardoned no later than Jan 19, 2021.


Ttump's president until 12:00pm January 20th 2021
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet Jack Probiosac is allowed to roam free with impunity.
 
polle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume he'll serve his sentence in a real prison with real cells .
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Jclark666: Will be pardoned no later than Jan 19, 2021.

Ttump's president until 12:00pm January 20th 2021


Maybe if we were in a good timeline.
I'd go outside and tell you if we're in a good timeline but we're in a lockdown.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Womp womp.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

123Potatoe: lesbian sex cult


I saw them at Dorton Arena in '96.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prosecutors sound more like defense attorneys, writting about his loving supportive home and battle with.mental illness
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: spongeboob: Jclark666: Will be pardoned no later than Jan 19, 2021.

Ttump's president until 12:00pm January 20th 2021

Maybe if we were in a good timeline.
I'd go outside and tell you if we're in a good timeline but we're in a lockdown.


Sorry should have read as until at least
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he meant well. Grant him the possibility of parole after three years.

Give Trump forty years, no parole, no body until his carcass has served its complete time in a federal grave.

I'd settle for a New York State grave, upstate where Proud Boys and other fascists could not leave flowers and swastika and MAGA memorabilia.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh his parents sure are loving and supporting
According to the Heavy https://heavy.com/news/2019/02/​ryan-ri​mas-jaselskis/amp/
On the day he set the fire a YouTube channel devoted to this d-bags acting career in the name of his parents posted a Q-Anon theory the same day this fire was set, labeled Melissa video it is not known if Ryan or his parents posted the video
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But the idea that the billionaires who own 90% of the media skew what they show to further their own interests is still a laughably unrealistic conspiracy though, right?
 
Lehk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Ttump's president until 12:00pm January 20th 2021


You mean January 20th 2025?

Creepy Sleepy Joe doesn't stand a chance
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lehk: spongeboob: Ttump's president until 12:00pm January 20th 2021

You mean January 20th 2025?

Creepy Sleepy Joe doesn't stand a chance


I think he's up by four in Trump must win Florida
 
