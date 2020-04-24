 Skip to content
(Psychology Today)   Spend more time in Fark's D'awww tab   (psychologytoday.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Agreed. I added some Unsolicited Dik Diks and otters to my Twitter.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
tshirthell.comView Full Size
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have some really cute pictures of my dog...but they're mine!  You don't get to see them you greedy farks!
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

guestguy: I have some really cute pictures of my dog...but they're mine!  You don't get to see them you greedy farks!


Post them!
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
thefunnybeaver.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

guestguy: I have some really cute pictures of my dog...but they're mine!  You don't get to see them you greedy farks!


That's selfish of you.  I share pics of my weiner with just about anyone.
 
guestguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: guestguy: I have some really cute pictures of my dog...but they're mine!  You don't get to see them you greedy farks!

Post them!


gifimage.netView Full Size
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Baby goats never fail to put a smile on my face: https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dai​lyGoat?​src=hashtag_click
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

guestguy: LarryDan43: guestguy: I have some really cute pictures of my dog...but they're mine!  You don't get to see them you greedy farks!

Post them!

[gifimage.net image 325x187] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fine... I shall release the flying fury upon you!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PanicAttack: Baby goats never fail to put a smile on my face: https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dail​yGoat?src=hashtag_click


I hate goats.

Post pictures of Mike Hatt.
 
guestguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: LarryDan43: guestguy: I have some really cute pictures of my dog...but they're mine!  You don't get to see them you greedy farks!

Post them!

[gifimage.net image 325x187] [View Full Size image _x_]

Fine... I shall release the flying fury upon you!

[i.pinimg.com image 738x984]


It's the sleepy look in his eyes right before he beheads you that's most terrifying...
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SansNeural: PanicAttack: Baby goats never fail to put a smile on my face: https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dail​yGoat?src=hashtag_click

I hate goats.

Post pictures of Mike Hatt.


Just make sure it's not pictures of Mike Hunt.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: LarryDan43: guestguy: I have some really cute pictures of my dog...but they're mine!  You don't get to see them you greedy farks!

Post them!

[gifimage.net image 325x187] [View Full Size image _x_]

Fine... I shall release the flying fury upon you!

[i.pinimg.com image 738x984]

It's the sleepy look in his eyes right before he beheads you that's most terrifying...


They look so cute as they eat crackers with your face!

static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Old Fark:

cs.umd.eduView Full Size

cs.umd.eduView Full Size


"Hubba hubba stampa stampa", "sharp knees", etc.

Current Fark:

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


I'm OK with this
 
