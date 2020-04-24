 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Police investigate girl's 'Help' sign on window; the solution adds up   (fox13news.com) divider line
11
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The stupid starts early in Flori-duh.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: The stupid starts early in Flori-duh.


At least the girl needs help from struggling with math, instead of meth.
 
TwilightZone [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Props to the deputy who gave his cell number to the girl
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Algebra Alert
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She should have wrote down "Jesus".... cause Jesus is always the answer.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Algebra Alert


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
and the dog lived!
frankly i'm surprised some poor kid is still doing math problems.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Walker: The stupid starts early in Flori-duh.

At least the girl needs help from struggling with math, instead of meth.


Help from the cop who gave her his cell phone number if she needs math help in the future? I mean, seriously, cop math?!?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Boojum2k: Walker: The stupid starts early in Flori-duh.

At least the girl needs help from struggling with math, instead of meth.

Help from the cop who gave her his cell phone number if she needs math help in the future? I mean, seriously, cop math?!?


How to derive large numbers from small equations. Could be very useful if she goes into law enforcement, government accounting, or ChiCom finance.
 
Invincible [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: lindalouwho: Boojum2k: Walker: The stupid starts early in Flori-duh.

At least the girl needs help from struggling with math, instead of meth.

Help from the cop who gave her his cell phone number if she needs math help in the future? I mean, seriously, cop math?!?

How to derive large numbers from small equations. Could be very useful if she goes into law enforcement, government accounting, or ChiCom finance.


2 + 2 = a street value of 8 million dollars
 
