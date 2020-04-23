 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   A growing number of homeless people are discovering that a passenger free NYC subway is a great place to live and sleep, just don't ask them to pass the gray poupon   (abc7ny.com) divider line
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had to ride the tube in London one night last month as this was all going into high gear. What was most disturbing is how loud the announcements over the intercom are when there's no sound from people. Startled me every single time until I was back on the street.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Coincidentally hanging out in the subway is also a great way to get & sread SARS-CoV2
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Coincidentally hanging out in the subway is also a great way to get & sread SARS-CoV2


Homeless shelters are worse
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wonder if the subways smell the same or even worse.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Houston METRO has stopped collecting fares on light rail (and its getting hot outside) so there are homeless people who literally ride the train 24/7.
 
El_Swino
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Same thing is happening in Toronto.  People don't want to risk the shelters, so they walk around all night and spend the days sleeping on the subway.
 
invictus2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Homeless people please watch out for the chuds
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yay, now everyone can experience the Los Angeles Metro experience.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh, I'm sure they'll happily pass you something gray with poop on it. Or you could just take their clothes.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So, discovering what Bay Area homeless have known for years. I'm surprised it took this long.
 
Torqueknot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: Yay, now everyone can experience the Los Angeles Metro experience.


As someone who actually used the LA metro to get downtown from Ventura County on a semi regular basis: GFY

Well used, clean and on time for the most part. I see no difference with it from the NY subway or any other I have used, other than cleanliness and graffiti.
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I wonder if the subways smell the same or even worse.


Worse.

"Because we have less trains to work with, the homeless in the system congregate on fewer trains, so it's way more evident now than it's ever been," the conductor told CBS2's Ali Bauman. "It's causing a hazard to MTA employees and the people that we have to transport during this time."
 
vinn01
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"A great place to live sleep" includes a great place to poop and pee.   That's been a problem for a long time in any city having trains with long bench seating. Long bench seats invites the homeless to use the trains to bed down.

/few smells are as bad as a "poop train" or a "piss-bum train"
 
