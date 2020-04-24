 Skip to content
 
Face it - we'll never be as cool as the Swedes were in the 70's
56
    Cool, Typography, Tax law, A Story, band's style, Tax, Law, Taxation in the United States, Stylish beards  
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never really thought very hard about those outlandish outfits from 70s album covers, but now I'm intrigued about the economics of them.

Someone had to make five identical "Sir Smurfalot" outfits that would only be used for an album cover photoshoot, possibly onstage.  Do they get salted away in case the next disco band wants to use them?  How could they, when it would be gauche to re-use them on an album cover?
 
gaslight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of those would make great Star Fleet uniforms.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

*can't think of anything funnier to type - the band name says it all*
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missing from the list:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has continued.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Awesome live show
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xcott: I never really thought very hard about those outlandish outfits from 70s album covers, but now I'm intrigued about the economics of them.

Someone had to make five identical "Sir Smurfalot" outfits that would only be used for an album cover photoshoot, possibly onstage.  Do they get salted away in case the next disco band wants to use them?  How could they, when it would be gauche to re-use them on an album cover?


https://www.npr.org/2014/03/02/284742​1​99/abbas-1970s-costumes-decidedly-wort​h-the-tax-break

"Swedish tax laws allowed the cost of their costumes to be deducted against tax, but only if they were wild enough that they could not be worn for everyday use."

Abba - Money, Money, Money (Official Video)
Youtube ETxmCCsMoD0
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNRTFA, but any of them dress as Vikings?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#2 and #4 dress to their left. Good to know.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*looks at album covers*

Oh, thank goodness!!  Let hope we are never "that" cool.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know that Abe Vigoda moonlighted in a Swedish band.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 497x500]
*can't think of anything funnier to type - the band name says it all*


Not to mention their outfits - they're just dripping with...entertainment?
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wny does almost every group have five male members?  And why did someone lie and tell me that all Swedish men are attractive?
 
GrymRpr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a Swed (Born in Linkoping) I approve of this post!
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Huggermugger: Wny does almost every group have five male members?  And why did someone lie and tell me that all Swedish men are attractive?


There is this myth that Swedes are all incredibly attractive.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where all the white women at?
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"These pants are so tight you can see which region I am."  - Robin Williams
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My God, it's full of stars.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: I didn't know that Abe Vigoda moonlighted in a Swedish band.
[Fark user image 425x431]


I can almost picture these guys as salesmen  trying to sell discount furniture in 1973.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hi sis.  Say, can I borrow your prom dress?  It's not a creepy question, sis.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: #2 and #4 dress to their left. Good to know.
[Fark user image image 660x648]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

...that you can't judge the package until you open it up.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: DNRTFA, but any of them dress as Vikings?


No.
svenskadansband.seView Full Size


These are all (?) "dansband", playing insipid dancing music, with lyrics that all seem to say "when you're done dancing, you should go home and fark" in ridiculously circumspect ways, devoid of originality, lyrical talent, and sometimes even basic rhyming.
Yes, I live in Sweden and I hate this music. The tunes are catchy which is their one redeeming quality. Theres a parody band called "Black Ingvars" which plays heavy metal versions of dansband songs, they're funny.
 
Super Chronic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stylish beards, satin outfits, blocky fonts and some of the most hideous fashion you're ever likely to see

And apparently a requirement that all bands be all-male and have five members, save for a handful with six and one that has four.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they hire an actual photographer or just "done in one" snap a Polaroid and hand it off
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GalFisk: kdawg7736: DNRTFA, but any of them dress as Vikings?

No.
[svenskadansband.se image 650x460]

These are all (?) "dansband", playing insipid dancing music, with lyrics that all seem to say "when you're done dancing, you should go home and fark" in ridiculously circumspect ways, devoid of originality, lyrical talent, and sometimes even basic rhyming.
Yes, I live in Sweden and I hate this music. The tunes are catchy which is their one redeeming quality. Theres a parody band called "Black Ingvars" which plays heavy metal versions of dansband songs, they're funny.


I will need to look them up on Youtube.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cool

Fark user imageView Full Size

Cool

Fark user imageView Full Size

Can't decide on this one

Fark user imageView Full Size

Codpiece?!?

As far as the rest, yeah they don't stand up well.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A substantial portion of those gentlemen could've played Eric Stoltz's role in Mask.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
He was cool but I couldn't understand a word he said.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Und zat vas der Gillstrands vit their number one song Llagenticaliostopilinostringpulrewsk.  Great zong.  Great zong.   Now, you vill want to be zitting down fer dis news, the Langstan Melodis are going out on der tour!  Ya!  da whole buncha of dem are!  So, hitch up da moose to da sled and get down to your Ticketing masters.  Expecting a surcharge of kingly ransoms but dey are wort it!  Coming up, ve prank call the guy in Finland!  Haw Haw.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: Flaming Gas Bag: I didn't know that Abe Vigoda moonlighted in a Swedish band.
[Fark user image 425x431]

I can almost picture these guys as salesmen  trying to sell discount furniture in 1973.


I forgot to add that I'm just barely old enough to remember when nobody thought there was anything unusual  about those get-ups.
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: #2 and #4 dress to their left. Good to know.
[Fark user image 660x648]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Min fru är svensk so getting a kick in Pitemål.

/Bork
//Bork Bork
///Bork Bork Bork
 
cleek
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
it's the same six guys, trying on different outfits, right?
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They misspelled stig-innits.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Adamata
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I had no idea that Larry Bird was in the "Teddy Boys".  Thats awesome!
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image image 497x500]
*can't think of anything funnier to type - the band name says it all*


Rubb & Stubb - It's like a Rub 'n Tug, but it requires a chair leg and costs $15 more.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Martys be packin!

Also, a Swedish band(?) called Norrsken? That seems racist.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
sadanduseless.b-cdn.netView Full Size


These are the worst dressed gays in the world.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There is always one short dude in front with his package splitting the seams.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: [sadanduseless.b-cdn.net image 660x667]

These are the worst dressed gays in the world.


The rest of the gays forced them to add the "e" at the end to try and disassociate themselves from the band.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: I didn't know that Abe Vigoda moonlighted in a Swedish band.
[Fark user image 425x431]


Too soon.
 
Bonerific
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Rubb & Stubb - I Våran Gamla Chevrolet (I only wanna be with you)
Youtube 0gfTQ89-tHM
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: "These pants are so tight you can see which region religionI am."  - Robin Williams



FTFY
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The guy who is second from the left has a definite "Somebody is going to get their ass kicked for this collar" look on his face.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: I didn't know that Abe Vigoda moonlighted in a Swedish band.
[Fark user image 425x431]


"But Abe had one thing calling him that he just couldn't ignore any longer:  the stage.  On the next Behind The Music..."  *intro music*
 
Bad bit in the bit bucket
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How could they forget the Gert Jonnys???
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Arkanaut: [sadanduseless.b-cdn.net image 660x667]

These are the worst dressed gays in the world.

The rest of the gays forced them to add the "e" at the end to try and disassociate themselves from the band.


I'm surprised Marvin Gaye didn't sue.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
sadanduseless.b-cdn.netView Full Size


Every band except this one has 5 or 6 members.  They are the only quartet and the seem to have an empty space where the requisite 5th member should be.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: I didn't know that Abe Vigoda moonlighted in a Swedish band.
[Fark user image 425x431]


I was going to say second from left.  I guess Bill Gates's music career didn't take so he decided to go be a billionaire.
 
