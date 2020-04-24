 Skip to content
(The Hill)   You know who DOESN'T want the beaches open in Florida? Most Floridians   (thehill.com) divider line
27
ac982000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No kidding, when they open all the idiots surface and all the jerks that left quarantines in other states cause "its a hoax" its bad enough that everyone over 60 down here walks around without a mask coughing, the only saving grace is that their lord and savior has advised them to inject disinfectant as a cure.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Get closer....to each other I mean"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ok. 72% want the state to follow the lead of health experts - which they are absolutely not doing.

Then I see this....

Despite that, 50 percent of Floridians approve of how DeSantis has handled the coronavirus crisis so far, and 41 percent disapprove, according to the poll. Sixty one percent said DeSantis "could have responded sooner."

So, he responded too late and wants to lift restrictions too early but half of the population thinks he's doing a heckuva job.

Florida!!!
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Then don't go to the beach even if it does open. It's not mandatory.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
My FOX News watching mom said that, since sunlight kills the virus*, "Maybe they should open the beaches."  It really breaks my heart.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
In other news there has been a push to make a pair of white cut off jeans with Xanax in the pockets the official state bird.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Trump should tell Florida to fill the ocean with Lysol.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: Then don't go to the beach even if it does open. It's not mandatory.


I fully agree.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirgrim
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Half of them don't vote and can lay in that bed with the idiots that voted for it.
 
way south
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Assuming you're not sucking face with other beach goers (looking at you, spring breakers), a sunny day on the shore is one of the hardest places for this virus to spread.
I'd more worry about the hotel next to the beach than the beach itself.

/actually I worry most about grocery stores and post offices.
/air Conditioned, smooth nonporous surfaces, very little UV exposure.
/someone sneezes on a door handle, it can stay moist all day.
 
synithium
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Most people on those beaches shouldn't be Floridians then

Does anyone have any numbers?
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Ok. 72% want the state to follow the lead of health experts - which they are absolutely not doing.

Then I see this....

Despite that, 50 percent of Floridians approve of how DeSantis has handled the coronavirus crisis so far, and 41 percent disapprove, according to the poll. Sixty one percent said DeSantis "could have responded sooner."

So, he responded too late and wants to lift restrictions too early but half of the population thinks he's doing a heckuva job.

Florida!!!


I always wonder who exactly they ask these polling questions too. If they are calling up nursing homes and relying on online polls I can definitely see the results being very skewed. I'm still unfortunately working as an "essential employee" (produce manager) and everyone I've talked to about this has had very firm stances about not-reopening and how much of a shiat job our governor has done in regards to the whole thing.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Too bad. You elected a moron and now you get to win moronic prizes.

Enjoy the waves of assholes and idiots from out of state flowing to your beach towns and destination spots, spreading coronavirus in new and fun ways to the locals and each other and then flying back out to reinfect everyone else around the country because Karen really wanted to try out her new bathing suit.

You're on the brink of becoming a hub for a national resurgence of the pandemic because a majority of your voters are hopelessly farking stupid.
 
Godwalk [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Ok. 72% want the state to follow the lead of health experts - which they are absolutely not doing.

Then I see this....

Despite that, 50 percent of Floridians approve of how DeSantis has handled the coronavirus crisis so far, and 41 percent disapprove, according to the poll. Sixty one percent said DeSantis "could have responded sooner."

So, he responded too late and wants to lift restrictions too early but half of the population thinks he's doing a heckuva job.

Florida!!!


I think it's time for South Florida become a state. North of Orlando it really becomes southern Georgia.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
skozlaw:
You're on the brink of becoming a hub for a national resurgence of the pandemic because a majority of your voters are hopelessly farking stupid.

And that still isn't enough penance for the 2000 election.
 
dletter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Ok. 72% want the state to follow the lead of health experts - which they are absolutely not doing.

Then I see this....

Despite that, 50 percent of Floridians approve of how DeSantis has handled the coronavirus crisis so far, and 41 percent disapprove, according to the poll. Sixty one percent said DeSantis "could have responded sooner."

So, he responded too late and wants to lift restrictions too early but half of the population thinks he's doing a heckuva job.

Florida!!!


Unfortunately, once you get to a question like "do you support this person OF THIS PARTY", no matter if it is in general or specifically in a certain situation/issue, people get very narrow and just feel like "if I say no, then I am saying I support the OTHER party!!!!" (even though that isn't really the question).   It happens in both directions, although I think that feeling tends to be more prevalent on the right (I think more that "lean left" would be willing to say "they are doing ok" for governors like DeWine, Holcomb, etc. even if they aren't of their usual party).
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: My FOX News watching mom said that, since sunlight kills the virus*, "Maybe they should open the beaches."  It really breaks my heart.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Ok. 72% want the state to follow the lead of health experts - which they are absolutely not doing.

Then I see this....

Despite that, 50 percent of Floridians approve of how DeSantis has handled the coronavirus crisis so far, and 41 percent disapprove, according to the poll. Sixty one percent said DeSantis "could have responded sooner."

So, he responded too late and wants to lift restrictions too early but half of the population thinks he's doing a heckuva job.

Florida!!!


Yeas, it's only Florida who does this.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Now, I'm assuming that all these rugged American individualists will have their DNR orders on their persons when they head out to the beach, correct?
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mugato: holdmybones: Ok. 72% want the state to follow the lead of health experts - which they are absolutely not doing.

Then I see this....

Despite that, 50 percent of Floridians approve of how DeSantis has handled the coronavirus crisis so far, and 41 percent disapprove, according to the poll. Sixty one percent said DeSantis "could have responded sooner."

So, he responded too late and wants to lift restrictions too early but half of the population thinks he's doing a heckuva job.

Florida!!!

Yeas, it's only Florida who does this.


At this point I'm starting to wonder if you can actual read, or if you recognize a few words and launch into poorly thought out replies before having someone else read all of the words you might not have recognized.
 
Juc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Who'd have thunk that "Die for the economy" wasn't a compelling message?
I MIGHT listen if someone who thinks it's a good idea then commits suicide immediately. Lead by example you shiats.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Mugato: holdmybones: Ok. 72% want the state to follow the lead of health experts - which they are absolutely not doing.

Then I see this....

Despite that, 50 percent of Floridians approve of how DeSantis has handled the coronavirus crisis so far, and 41 percent disapprove, according to the poll. Sixty one percent said DeSantis "could have responded sooner."

So, he responded too late and wants to lift restrictions too early but half of the population thinks he's doing a heckuva job.

Florida!!!

Yeas, it's only Florida who does this.

At this point I'm starting to wonder if you can actual read, or if you recognize a few words and launch into poorly thought out replies before having someone else read all of the words you might not have recognized.


I'm just saying that this sort of disconnect is a nation-wide thing and not specific to any one state.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: Then don't go to the beach even if it does open. It's not mandatory.


It's not just going to the beach, it is spreading C19 around in public places for no reason.
 
Farce-Side [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Godwalk: holdmybones: Ok. 72% want the state to follow the lead of health experts - which they are absolutely not doing.

Then I see this....

Despite that, 50 percent of Floridians approve of how DeSantis has handled the coronavirus crisis so far, and 41 percent disapprove, according to the poll. Sixty one percent said DeSantis "could have responded sooner."

So, he responded too late and wants to lift restrictions too early but half of the population thinks he's doing a heckuva job.

Florida!!!

I think it's time for South Florida become a state. North of Orlando it really becomes southern Georgia.


Nope.  Gainesville, Jacksonville, and Tallahassee are their own kind of stupid.  Sometimes it bleeds up, but most of the time we keep it pretty well contained south of the border.  Don't even get me started on Lake City...
 
dletter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Farce-Side: Godwalk: holdmybones: Ok. 72% want the state to follow the lead of health experts - which they are absolutely not doing.

Then I see this....

Despite that, 50 percent of Floridians approve of how DeSantis has handled the coronavirus crisis so far, and 41 percent disapprove, according to the poll. Sixty one percent said DeSantis "could have responded sooner."

So, he responded too late and wants to lift restrictions too early but half of the population thinks he's doing a heckuva job.

Florida!!!

I think it's time for South Florida become a state. North of Orlando it really becomes southern Georgia.

Nope.  Gainesville, Jacksonville, and Tallahassee are their own kind of stupid.  Sometimes it bleeds up, but most of the time we keep it pretty well contained south of the border.  Don't even get me started on Lake City...


You also know who DIDN'T want Trump as President?  Most Americans.

Unfortunately in the same way, the people who do "want it" tend to be clustered together.

It is why fortunately (yet) we don't do county based "Electoral College" electing for Governors...

https://www.fairvote.org/what-if-we-u​s​ed-the-electoral-college-to-elect-gove​rnors
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You know who doesn't want pretty much all of the Trump/McConnell platform? Most sane Americans.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mugato: holdmybones: Mugato: holdmybones: Ok. 72% want the state to follow the lead of health experts - which they are absolutely not doing.

Then I see this....

Despite that, 50 percent of Floridians approve of how DeSantis has handled the coronavirus crisis so far, and 41 percent disapprove, according to the poll. Sixty one percent said DeSantis "could have responded sooner."

So, he responded too late and wants to lift restrictions too early but half of the population thinks he's doing a heckuva job.

Florida!!!

Yeas, it's only Florida who does this.

At this point I'm starting to wonder if you can actual read, or if you recognize a few words and launch into poorly thought out replies before having someone else read all of the words you might not have recognized.

I'm just saying that this sort of disconnect is a nation-wide thing and not specific to any one state.


I never implied it was solely a Florida thing. I just said it was a very Florida thing.
 
