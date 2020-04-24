 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Not news: Prisoners at risk from COVID-19. News: Washington state Supreme Court denies medical release. Fark: ONE VOTE stopped parole of Gary Ridgeway, The Green River serial killer
    Awkward, Supreme Court of the United States, Seattle, State supreme court, state Supreme Court of Washington, Prison, Jury, Lawyer, Gary Ridgway  
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder how the attorney's bringing the suit determined who would get released?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
witzend52 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
somebody buy that man a drink.
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
So reading between the lines, the eligibility for release was much to broad and wasn't limited to non-violent offenders.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
"People in prison do not have that option."

Perhaps this man needs to refamiliarize himself with the concept of punitive incarceration.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I wonder how the attorney's bringing the suit determined who would get released?


I cannot conceive of any circumstances where anyone serving life without parole would be released.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Sure stopped their release
Not stopped the release of inmates screened and approved by the corrections department literally stopped the prison gates from being opened and allowing all the prisoners to walk out.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Over 300 Chicago cops have Covid-19 and they're releasing prisoners. I feel like this is act 1 of a batman movie.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ridgway confessed to strangling prostitutes, runaways and other overlooked members of society

Do you think Fox ever cares about those people or only in instances like this when it is politically expident?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Ridgway confessed to strangling prostitutes, runaways and other overlooked members of society

Do you think Fox ever cares about those people or only in instances like this when it is politically expident?


Do you, or only when you want to make an epic Fark comment?
 
Lupis626
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Over 300 Chicago cops have Covid-19 and they're releasing prisoners. I feel like this is act 1 of a batman movie.


California did the same. I'm sure this will end well.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
His face has been all over the news, it's not like he's gonna do anything, sheesh
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
https://mynorthwest.com/1832044/will-​g​ary-ridgway-walk-out-of-prison/

A lawsuit was filed by Columbia Legal Services to order the release of anyone with less than 18 months remaining on a sentence, anyone over 50, and anyone with an underlying health condition that complicates COVID-19.

So, this was basically a terribly broad criteria that would open the gates to let people serving life sentences out.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That POS still has a heartbeat?

:-(
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I have no problem with releasing some and letting most of those awaiting their court cases out, BUT it should only be non-violent offenders. There are enough possession (whether or not with intent to sell), prostitution, and white collar criminals to reduce the prison and jail populations without endangering others.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Willie Horton approves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I work with people who worked with him, know him, even one related by marriage to him.  I used to sit next to Gary's old boss when they painted trucks for Paccar.

His boss told me that Gary used to like to hide behind posts and walls and jump out to scare people.  His coworkers didn't really like him but he worked pretty steadily.  He also told me that while they were working together, Gary used to change his truck tires constantly, which my friend found odd at the time.  Also, there were corpses in his truck in the work parking lot.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: That POS still has a heartbeat?


The plea deal was 49 life sentences without parole in exchange for him helping them find the bodies.

We could have gone forward with seven counts, but that is all we could have ever hoped to solve. At the end of that trial, whatever the outcome, there would have been lingering doubts about the rest of these crimes. This agreement was the avenue to the truth. And in the end, the search for the truth is still why we have a criminal justice system... Gary Ridgway does not deserve our mercy. He does not deserve to live. The mercy provided by today's resolution is directed not at Ridgway, but toward the families who have suffered so much...
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: That POS still has a heartbeat?

:-(


well, yeah, because it's cheaper and more humane to lock them up for life, and anyway, it's not like there's any chance they'll get out and harm anyone and they may change so why would you waste a human life?
 
blondambition
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

El Brujo: I work with people who worked with him, know him, even one related by marriage to him.  I used to sit next to Gary's old boss when they painted trucks for Paccar.

His boss told me that Gary used to like to hide behind posts and walls and jump out to scare people.  His coworkers didn't really like him but he worked pretty steadily.  He also told me that while they were working together, Gary used to change his truck tires constantly, which my friend found odd at the time.  Also, there were corpses in his truck in the work parking lot.


People at Paccar knew. They used to call him Green River Gary.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Ridgway confessed to strangling prostitutes, runaways and other overlooked members of society

Do you think Fox ever cares about those people or only in instances like this when it is politically expident?


Yes.  That's the story.

Not that 4 out of 9 state supreme court justices in Washington state voted to release one of the most notorious serial killers in American history.  Impressive tunnel vision you have there.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: spongeboob: Ridgway confessed to strangling prostitutes, runaways and other overlooked members of society

Do you think Fox ever cares about those people or only in instances like this when it is politically expident?

Do you, or only when you want to make an epic Fark comment?


Well I'm for a social safety net
Against mass incarceration
For decriminalization of drug use
For public funded anti-drug abuse treatment

So yeah I think I care about overlooked people
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: spongeboob: Ridgway confessed to strangling prostitutes, runaways and other overlooked members of society

Do you think Fox ever cares about those people or only in instances like this when it is politically expident?

Yes.  That's the story.

Not that 4 out of 9 state supreme court justices in Washington state voted to release one of the most notorious serial killers in American history.  Impressive tunnel vision you have there.


And this is why there are certain individuals that are so evil, so heinous, that I believe they should be quickly and quietly put out of their misery (i.e., nitrogen asphyxiation or similar) and then warehoused in a pine box so that there's not even a ghost of a chance that a dumb vote or poorly worded ruling could turn them loose again.
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

blondambition: El Brujo: I work with people who worked with him, know him, even one related by marriage to him.  I used to sit next to Gary's old boss when they painted trucks for Paccar.

His boss told me that Gary used to like to hide behind posts and walls and jump out to scare people.  His coworkers didn't really like him but he worked pretty steadily.  He also told me that while they were working together, Gary used to change his truck tires constantly, which my friend found odd at the time.  Also, there were corpses in his truck in the work parking lot.

People at Paccar knew. They used to call him Green River Gary.


Yes, I heard that too!
 
patowen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's not about cutting these prisoners a break, its about getting the Covid out of the correctional system.  

These jails also hold people who have NOT BEEN TRIED YET.  Average stay is 25 days, then it's out and back home to your life.  But now you have Covid, and you brought it to your family and community.

If any of you outraged geniuses have a better idea, lets hear it.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Another Government Employee: I wonder how the attorney's bringing the suit determined who would get released?

I cannot conceive of any circumstances where anyone serving life without parole would be released.


Aside from a political movement with some prominent members working to eliminate it
 
Marine1
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Over 300 Chicago cops have Covid-19 and they're releasing prisoners. I feel like this is act 1 of a batman movie.


If the history of the Chicago PD is any indication, at least a few of those officers will be occupying those cells instead, along with some aldermen.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: spongeboob: Ridgway confessed to strangling prostitutes, runaways and other overlooked members of society

Do you think Fox ever cares about those people or only in instances like this when it is politically expident?

Yes.  That's the story.

Not that 4 out of 9 state supreme court justices in Washington state voted to release one of the most notorious serial killers in American history. Impressive tunnel vision you have there.


That's not true, that's Fox News' disinformation. From the Seattle Times, with a link to the actual dissent:

The decision is not expected to affect the ongoing early release of hundreds of people from Department of Corrections (DOC) custody through commutations and other measures authorized by Inslee earlier this month, after the court ordered the governor to take "all necessary steps" to protect people in prisons from the virus. It just means the state will not be compelled to vastly increase those numbers.

Four justices, in a dissent led by Justice Steven Gonzalez, said they would have granted Columbia Legal Services' request for a writ to compel potential further action by the DOC. While not suggesting a wholesale release of additional inmates, the dissent said the court could have continued to monitor the situation in prisons and required the state to report back in two weeks.
 
freidog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: spongeboob: Ridgway confessed to strangling prostitutes, runaways and other overlooked members of society

Do you think Fox ever cares about those people or only in instances like this when it is politically expident?

Yes.  That's the story.

Not that 4 out of 9 state supreme court justices in Washington state voted to release one of the most notorious serial killers in American history.  Impressive tunnel vision you have there.


As per normal, Fox is grossly misrepresenting the story.
The dissenting opinion wasn't to grant immediate release to all prisoners in all those groups
It was to grant the suit in order to give the court broad authority to enforce the state's own policy to accelerate release of prisoners put forth on April 13th
It's only a couple pages if you want to read it:
https://www.documentcloud.org/documen​t​s/6876635-983178-Public-Order-Other-4-​23-2020-1.html
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I say let the whole crew of them out.

I'm not living in Washington, this Green River guy only kills runaways and prostitutes, right?

I'm probably OK.  It's not like any of the people they were going to release were going to end up on the East coast victimizing me anytime soon.  Especially with all the travel restrictions and such.

I say we disband the police at the same time.  Close all the prisons.  It's a good way to save money, especially as we stare down the next Great Depression.

It'll be like a convergence of the Purge and Thunderdome.  It would at least be entertaining.....

Also, keep in mind by RTFA that the lawsuit was filed on behalf of prisoners in state prisons.

Just so you understand, pre sentence (held on bail) inmates are by law, housed separately from sentenced inmates.  Usually in county jails, not state prisons.  Prisons are, for the most part, reserved for inmates sentenced to longer terms of incarceration (usually 2 years or more).

So this wasn't a lawsuit to release Joe sheit the rag man on his DUI charge, or some low level drug dealer held on bail.  It was to get some really not so nice people out of prison.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: spongeboob: Ridgway confessed to strangling prostitutes, runaways and other overlooked members of society

Do you think Fox ever cares about those people or only in instances like this when it is politically expident?

Yes.  That's the story.

Not that 4 out of 9 state supreme court justices in Washington state voted to release one of the most notorious serial killers in American history.  Impressive tunnel vision you have there.


I was asking for clarification on what seemed like a typical Fox News exaggerated story, but whatever.
 
advex101
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They should release him on a lonely road known only to the victims families
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Aside from a political movement with some prominent members working to eliminate it


I can agree with that. The UK and other commonwealth nations have "life" sentences that almost always have a minimum term after which they can be paroled. Natural life sentences until a person is dead are reserved for people who are truly criminally insane and should never be released.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: "People in prison do not have that option."

Perhaps this man needs to refamiliarize himself with the concept of punitive incarceration.


Perhaps it is you who needs to do this.

Let me start by saying I admittedly DNRTA here and obviously any early releasing we do to lower the damage COVID-19 causes to inmates needs to be weighed against the damage they will cause if released.

But I do know that none of the punitive aspects of our legal system involve sentencing people to exposure to viruses.  And I know that our legal system uses legislated laws, judges, and juries to determine the punishment for individuals, and that punishment isn't "incarceration, and anything else nasty we feel like exposing you to while you are incarcerated", contrary to the popular belief of some morons who wish to strip them of their rights to vote, or who revel in the fact that prisons are rapey because they think everyone deserves it or it is part of the "punitive incarceration".
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Ridgway confessed to strangling prostitutes, runaways and other overlooked members of society

Do you think Fox ever cares about those people or only in instances like this when it is politically expident?


You already know the answer to that question.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

El Brujo: I work with people who worked with him, know him, even one related by marriage to him.  I used to sit next to Gary's old boss when they painted trucks for Paccar.

His boss told me that Gary used to like to hide behind posts and walls and jump out to scare people.  His coworkers didn't really like him but he worked pretty steadily.  He also told me that while they were working together, Gary used to change his truck tires constantly, which my friend found odd at the time.  Also, there were corpses in his truck in the work parking lot.


Yeah, that "changing tires constantly" thing is pretty freakish.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Ridgway confessed to strangling prostitutes, runaways and other overlooked members of society

Do you think Fox ever cares about those people or only in instances like this when it is politically expident?


I don't know, ask the rest of the mainstream media.  Whenever they stop screaming at society to bankrupt and starve itself so the boomers can live a few more years.
 
Skyrmion
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wonder why the media doesn't use his full name, Gary Leon Ridgeway. Usually they do that with infamous killers so that random, ordinary "Gary Ridgeway"s take less collateral suspicion.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Another Government Employee: I wonder how the attorney's bringing the suit determined who would get released?

I cannot conceive of any circumstances where anyone serving life without parole would be released.


I know one of the lawyers arguing for compassionate release, and you are correct. The idea that Ridgeway or other violent offenders would be released is something Fox invented in their diseased minds.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Smackledorfer: Perhaps it is you who needs to do this.


Ok Professor Brainiac.

I am quite certain that Gary Ridgeway knew about the generally unsanitary conditions of our prisons when he decided to make overalls out of all those nurses. He cant Costanza his way out of that one.
 
