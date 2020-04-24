 Skip to content
(C|Net)   Just how much does a foreign government have to offer to bribe a U.S. government worker to reveal login information? Also what the hell is that stock photo?   (cnet.com) divider line
1815 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2020 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)



Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a Coronaburger. Duh.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a Corona Burger subby. Get with the program.
COVID-19: Coronavirus Burger on sale in Vietnam
Youtube U9WOuQOwMAE
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously, someone with 0 concept of what CHEESE is.
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Ol' Dirty Burger
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: It's a Corona Burger subby. Get with the program.
[YouTube video: COVID-19: Coronavirus Burger on sale in Vietnam]


Those were the burgers Trump ate in Vietnam.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I'm hungry
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Obviously, someone with 0 concept of what CHEESE is.


It's Vietnam, almost everyone is lactose intolerant.
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the day, the CIA would bribe third world countries' citizens with hamburgers and blue jean's for info. And now, this?
 
smd31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
xkcd already covered this...
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gut Bomb.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey buddy. Yeah, buddy.  It's the sandwich talking.  Order me with extra mayo.  Extra mayo.  You won't regret it.

and/or

"Greetings Earthlings.  I am Zorak of Klaun.  I bring you knowledge and science.  Hey!  Put my back on my flying saucer!  What are you doing?  Dear Glob No!  Ahhhh!  Emergency transmission to base!  Destroy the Earth!  Coordinates are arrrrrrrg...."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why bother with federal workers when our elected representatives will sell us out for embarrassingly small amounts of money?
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
From the fat-bottomed gits I've seen in govt. offices, I wouldn't be surprised if they got some takers
 
Pert
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Trocadero: vudukungfu: Obviously, someone with 0 concept of what CHEESE is.

It's Vietnam, almost everyone is lactose intolerant.


As opposed to the US, where most people are just intolerant.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Coded message from Statcom Cyber Command, sir.  Decoding now....   Be... sure... to... drink... your.... lysol.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Bribe? Most of the time they just send a redhead:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: From the fat-bottomed gits I've seen in govt. offices, I wouldn't be surprised if they got some takers


I read that as "fat-bottomed girls" and Queen started playing in my head.
 
skinink
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Hackers are finding every opportunity they can to exploit the coronavirus pandemic, even using the disease to promise free meals for government officials, Google detailed in a report Wednesday. "

"This is what I received in exchange for revealing ALL my government secrets!"

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Here's where the hacking campaigns have been targeting attacks."
With helpful picture of the whole world.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: "Here's where the hacking campaigns have been targeting attacks."
With helpful picture of the whole world.


Well, they're not wrong.
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So for some reason (I'm home and BORED) I was googling cheesburgers and found this:
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://metro.co.uk/2015/03/29/now-yo​u​-can-buy-a-hamburger-gag-5126488/

For all you George Costanzas who want to combine food and sex!
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

skinink: "Hackers are finding every opportunity they can to exploit the coronavirus pandemic, even using the disease to promise free meals for government officials, Google detailed in a report Wednesday. "

"This is what I received in exchange for revealing ALL my government secrets!"

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x341]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey guys, what's going on here?
 
Prevailing Wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Turnip_the_radio: So for some reason (I'm home and BORED) I was googling cheesburgers and found this:
[Fark user image image 540x298]
https://metro.co.uk/2015/03/29/now-you​-can-buy-a-hamburger-gag-5126488/

For all you George Costanzas who want to combine food and sex!


It moved
 
donotdoit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

smd31: xkcd already covered this...


Where please?
 
smd31
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

donotdoit: smd31: xkcd already covered this...

Where please?


Was thinking of this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
