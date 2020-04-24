 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Lets not forget the TRUE hero of the pandemic: The fitness model that posts naked selfies and wears tiny bikinis to cheer up fans in lockdown. (May not be SFW, assuming you're working)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
    More: Giggity, Future, Time, Present, FITNESS model Lucia Javorcekova, Past, Anxiety, days of mood swings, big Instagram influencer  
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She isn't the only one, my timeline is filled with them.

Jeebus bless them, they are doing the lord's work.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meh.  I'd be more interested in "The fatness model thit posts niked selfaes ind weirs tany bakanas to cheer up fins an lockdown".  I mean, women getting naked for attention isn't anything all different than before.  But swapping I for A and vice versa?  Now thit's anterestang.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not working, Subby.  I have all the time in the world to look at photos of women and masturbate. Thanks, Coronavirus!
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who goes to work anymore?
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm good with any effort to help people brighten the world as we navigate tough times.

If that showing us your goods, I'm not gonna argue.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It means being fully present in each moment, because it's only the present moment that exists."

No more talkie- talkie, ok?

I mean, I understand why beautiful women are usually so dumb. Nobody has ever told them theyre wrong about anything since they turned 13.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh sure, but when I post selfies of myself in various banana hammocks, it's all "WTF is wrong with you?!"
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a sudden desire to violate quarantine...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hero we need.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: "It means being fully present in each moment, because it's only the present moment that exists."

No more talkie- talkie, ok?

I mean, I understand why beautiful women are usually so dumb. Nobody has ever told them theyre wrong about anything since they turned 13.


Do you think the past exists still, or is it something that once existed under a finite circumstance and then was eaten by the Langoliers?
 
HaywoodJablonski [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel a little better but still not great.  Anyone care to cheer me up?  BIE, EIP, etc
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: "It means being fully present in each moment, because it's only the present moment that exists."

No more talkie- talkie, ok?

I mean, I understand why beautiful women are usually so dumb. Nobody has ever told them theyre wrong about anything since they turned 13.


...and now you know why Trump's such a moronic asshole. Rich people get the same treatment, and usually for the same reason - the folks talking to them want just one thing out of them, and so they all sound like the person in the club bathroom hoping to chat someone up for free molly.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: Who goes to work anymore?


I've been working remote for going on 4 years so the only effect for me was VPN got slower.

<looks at TFA>  meh, bolt ons.
 
WhiskeySticks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instawhores. There's way better porn on the internet.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks kind of weird and unsettling
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, I could be a "fitness model" too if I spent a lot of money on plastic surgery.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

synithium: Do you think the past exists still, or is it something that once existed under a finite circumstance and then was eaten by the Langoliers?


I think I don't need philosophy lessons from the girl using the death of tens of thousands of people and the destruction of the global economy as an excuse to beg for attention.

I get it though, im sure its easy to enjoy life on a moment to moment basis when you cant leave the house without somebody trying to buy you a car.
 
elgrancerdo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of are still 'sential and working.  Lucia Javorcekova expects your salute:







/ some times less is more
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand how these women get any attention when there are literally naked ones a click away.

Well more power to em
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elgrancerdo: Some of are still 'sential and working.  Lucia Javorcekova expects your salute:
[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 602x752]
[goolgirls.com image 850x850]
[cdn.moar.network image 626x773]

/ some times less is more


Not complaining, but is her right hand surgically attached to her cranium?
 
Mr. Magi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elizabeth Rabbit on YouTube.
That is all.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brian Hyland "Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini"
Youtube ge9Ou3-YyqU
 
fumb duck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I Only read the sun for the articles..
/not a bookmark


 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet she tastes really good.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elgrancerdo: Some of are still 'sential and working.  Lucia Javorcekova expects your salute:
[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 602x752]
[goolgirls.com image 850x850]
[cdn.moar.network image 626x773]

/ some times less is more


WTF is wrong with that poor girl's neck that she's gotta hold her head up like that?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elgrancerdo: Some of are still 'sential and working.  Lucia Javorcekova expects your salute:
[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 602x752]
[goolgirls.com image 850x850]
[cdn.moar.network image 626x773]

/ some times less is more


That poor girl must have constant headaches.
 
PartTimeBuddha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elgrancerdo: Some of are still 'sential and working.  Lucia Javorcekova expects your salute:
[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 602x752]
[goolgirls.com image 850x850]
[cdn.moar.network image 626x773]

/ some times less is more


Why is she struggling to keep her head on? Does she have a weak neck?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This pleases me.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some heroes don't wear much
 
Agent.Logic_ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: elgrancerdo: Some of are still 'sential and working.  Lucia Javorcekova expects your salute:
[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 602x752]
[goolgirls.com image 850x850]
[cdn.moar.network image 626x773]

/ some times less is more

Not complaining, but is her right hand surgically attached to her cranium?


Oh, that's not the only thing that's surgically attached.
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Meh.  I'd be more interested in "The fatness model thit posts niked selfaes ind weirs tany bakanas to cheer up fins an lockdown".  I mean, women getting naked for attention isn't anything all different than before.  But swapping I for A and vice versa?  Now thit's anterestang.


Are you having a stroke?
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those poses aren't natural.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elgrancerdo: Lucia Javorcekova expects your salute

She's gorgeous but is her right hand glued to her scalp?
 
jake3988
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zepillin: She looks kind of weird and unsettling


Because a lot of these instagram models only work out their butt.  They literally just do nothing but squats and hip thrusts to get a ginormous ass but it's just really jarring and out of proportion and it looks awful.  Add the giant fake boobs into the mix and you've got yourself a weird looking gal.

It's like the female equivalent of guys who only work out their biceps and pecs but have chicken legs.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: Those poses aren't natural.


So much of Instagram is unnatural.  If you check r/InstagramReality, the shiat people do for attention is disturbing.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PartTimeBuddha: elgrancerdo: Some of are still 'sential and working.  Lucia Javorcekova expects your salute:
[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 602x752]
[goolgirls.com image 850x850]
[cdn.moar.network image 626x773]

/ some times less is more

Why is she struggling to keep her head on? Does she have a weak neck?





Clearly she was born with her hand fused to her scalp...way to mock her physical disorder.
 
zpaul [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

empres77: dittybopper: Meh.  I'd be more interested in "The fatness model thit posts niked selfaes ind weirs tany bakanas to cheer up fins an lockdown".  I mean, women getting naked for attention isn't anything all different than before.  But swapping I for A and vice versa?  Now thit's anterestang.

Are you having a stroke?


IKR   Thanks I thought I was  having a stroke
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dragonchild: elgrancerdo: Lucia Javorcekova expects your salute
She's gorgeous but is her right hand glued to her scalp?


Glue?




//I'll show myself out
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

empres77: dittybopper: Meh.  I'd be more interested in "The fatness model thit posts niked selfaes ind weirs tany bakanas to cheer up fins an lockdown".  I mean, women getting naked for attention isn't anything all different than before.  But swapping I for A and vice versa?  Now thit's anterestang.

Are you having a stroke?


He's summoning jim+
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

empres77: dittybopper: Meh.  I'd be more interested in "The fatness model thit posts niked selfaes ind weirs tany bakanas to cheer up fins an lockdown".  I mean, women getting naked for attention isn't anything all different than before.  But swapping I for A and vice versa?  Now thit's anterestang.

Are you having a stroke?


I think Ditty is trying to imitate a thick Scottish accent.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not really a naked selfie if you're wearing a robe.  Just sayin'.
 
wearsmyshoes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who are these regular people that are on social media and think.....

................im going to follow this person and let her try to sell me shiat.


it makes no sense.

the day that "influencers" are a thing of the past is the day we should all be striving for.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter Weyland: It's not really a naked selfie if you're wearing a robe.  Just sayin'.


We're all naked under our clothes.
 
yanoosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's working, I feel better already.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elgrancerdo: Some of are still 'sential and working.  Lucia Javorcekova expects your salute:
[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 602x752]
[goolgirls.com image 850x850]
[cdn.moar.network image 626x773]

/ some times less is more


I'm not saluting, but part of me is standing at attention.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elgrancerdo: Some of are still 'sential and working.  Lucia Javorcekova expects your salute:
[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 602x752]
[goolgirls.com image 850x850]
[cdn.moar.network image 626x773]

/ some times less is more


Could they photoshop her belly any more than they have?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: PartTimeBuddha: elgrancerdo: Some of are still 'sential and working.  Lucia Javorcekova expects your salute:
[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 602x752]
[goolgirls.com image 850x850]
[cdn.moar.network image 626x773]

/ some times less is more

Why is she struggling to keep her head on? Does she have a weak neck?

[media1.tenor.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

Clearly she was born with her hand fused to her scalp...way to mock her physical disorder.


You know, I have to place my hands on my waist and show off my big boobs because my back hurts.  Its these boobs that cause the back strain.... its a vicious cycle.    (   ._.)
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: elgrancerdo: Some of are still 'sential and working.  Lucia Javorcekova expects your salute:
[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 602x752]
[goolgirls.com image 850x850]
[cdn.moar.network image 626x773]

/ some times less is more

Not complaining, but is her right hand surgically attached to her cranium?


It's covering a hideous birthmark. Well not exactly a birthmark, it's more one of those partially fused conjoined embryo situations. Like the fetus face lady from an early season of Southpark. (Also, one of those boobs is another fetus, and what you thought was a nipple is in fact a nose.)
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Not working, Subby.  I have all the time in the world to look at photos of women and masturbate. Thanks, Coronavirus!


TeamC19FapFap
 
