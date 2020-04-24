 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Your delivery is two stops... three... wait... four stops away   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"R" is close to "P." Not close enough, but close.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that sobered him up.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When he finally made it back to the warehouse his section overseer, Donnie, made him stand in front of all the other "product satisfaction specialists" with his pants down and slammed his penis in the door of a Coke machine.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Damn. Never done that but got close more than once. I have (almost exclusively) owned manual transmission cars. Set the emergency brake, start to walk away, notice the car moving, f**k. Get back in the car, fix the problem. Annoyance averted.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That had all the timing of a rehearsed comedy routine.
 
Salmon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: That had all the timing of a rehearsed comedy routine.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The perils of hiring in-sourced laborers from countries where most people don't own a car or truck.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Airplane- Flight 209 now arriving Gate 8
Youtube o1fAA378ePY
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Salmon: yakmans_dad: That had all the timing of a rehearsed comedy routine.


Well said.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Needs some Yakkity Sax.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There is this very steep hill I have to park on sometimes, I always park facing up hill and crank the wheel as far right as I can, hoping my car will roll backwards into the curb and stop, or into someone's yard and bottom out, or into a strong sturdy house instead of a soft person or only slightly hardier car.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In the 80's I worked for the humane society as an officer. Yep I was a dog catcher. I got a call late one night of a severely injured dog. When I got to the scene I wasn't sure how the animal was still alive. I put the dog on a board and put him in the back of the truck.

I drove to the shelter (about 9 PM) so I was the only one there. I stopped the truck in front of the main door, got the animal into the work room and euthanized him, then I went to the break room filled out the paperwork and report of the incident...so about 20 minutes.

Time to go home, step out the door. Truck gone! Immediately I thought it had been stolen...but I had the keys, so no. Then I look across the road a  distance of about 100 yards and I see steam rising from truck because it rolled out of the parking lot across the road and slammed into a telephone pole.

It was the highlight of the office Christmas party!

Also, most of the other officers had a similar story of their work vehicle rolling away, mine was the most dramatic.

The truck was totaled.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Damn. Never done that but got close more than once. I have (almost exclusively) owned manual transmission cars. Set the emergency brake, start to walk away, notice the car moving, f**k. Get back in the car, fix the problem. Annoyance averted.


You're supposed to leave them in gear, not neutral.

Having said that, I'm waiting for FedEx to show up with an amp I pre-ordered in November.  Flat driveway, driver can leave the truck in neutral all he wants.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: When he finally made it back to the warehouse his section overseer, Donnie, made him stand in front of all the other "product satisfaction specialists" with his pants down and slammed his penis in the door of a Coke machine.


Who?  Donnie? or the man?
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My brother did this with a 2014 Corvette. He had just moved it out of the garage to get at the tractor parked behind it. After starting the tractor and pulling out of the garage, he realized the car had rolled down his driveway, across the street and hit a tree. Totaled the car, but it was covered by his insurance (mostly).

/I just said 'ouch'
//he has a 2017 now
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Who? Donnie? or the man?


His dad.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆
 
