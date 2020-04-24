 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   In other news, Kim Jong Un probably already dead and buried   (nypost.com) divider line
44
    More: Obvious, Kim Jong-il, Kim Il-sung, North Korea, good relationship, Kim Jong Un, President Trump, Thursday's daily White House briefing, South Korea  
•       •       •

2814 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2020 at 9:42 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The President of the United States of America bragging about his friendship with a brutal dictator.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We have never had good intelligence out of NK...

SK reported unusual military activity in NK this morning.

He's probably sh*t the bed.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: We have never had good intelligence out of NK...

SK reported unusual military activity in NK this morning.

He's probably sh*t the bed.


Code Brown? Attack the Sea of Japan!
 
Linux_Yes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RainDawg: The President of the United States of America bragging about his friendship with a brutal dictator.


and besides, Kimmer is going to live forever.  he doesn't go poopy you know.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, that's a shame. Trump loses another BFF to self indulgence and wretchedness.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, no.  Definitely not buried.  They'll have a grandiose funeral with a full week or more of official mourning if and when he actually is dead.

They're not going to bury him in secret and just not tell the people.  I'm sure they could get away with it for a while, but not forever.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He fled to Argentina.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Power of Cheese Commercial 1998
Youtube J1U7tE_aQGY
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Yeah, no.  Definitely not buried.  They'll have a grandiose funeral with a full week or more of official mourning if and when he actually is dead.

They're not going to bury him in secret and just not tell the people.  I'm sure they could get away with it for a while, but not forever.


Fidel Castro was dead for 40 years
 
Gooch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The CIA played the long game by exposing him to the American lifestyle at his fancy Swiss prep school; probably via a laced Happy Meal.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thenypost.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Awwwwwwwwwww how adorable, Mr. Kim Jung Un and Mrs.Trump-Un
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How would you like to be the doc who has to work on Li'l Kim while a couple of anti aircraft guns are pointed at your head?

Plus, you'd probably have the one general that suggests 'if you were to slip, I'd make you Top Doc and send you to Washington D C for schooling.  I hear they have a Golden Corral Buffett every three blocks there.'
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Yeah, no.  Definitely not buried.  They'll have a grandiose funeral with a full week or more of official mourning if and when he actually is dead.

They're not going to bury him in secret and just not tell the people.  I'm sure they could get away with it for a while, but not forever.


Just replace him, Becky from Roseanne-style. We already know the precedent holds.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Yeah, no.  Definitely not buried.  They'll have a grandiose funeral with a full week or more of official mourning if and when he actually is dead.

They're not going to bury him in secret and just not tell the people.  I'm sure they could get away with it for a while, but not forever.


He went in to space in one of our rockets and now rules the moon.  If you citizens misbehave, he'll have to come back down here and he'll be very mad.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No. no.  Lean towards the camera.  Like you are towering over them.  Good work with the arms.  Makes it look like you're ready to strike.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [Fark user image 618x410]

No. no.  Lean towards the camera.  Like you are towering over them.  Good work with the arms.  Makes it look like you're ready to strike.


They look like they are about to hold hands.  <3
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure what to think on this one. I've read a day or two back that both South Korea and China reported that they didn't think there was credence to the story. However, I should think that North Korea would be quick to trot him out with a current newspaper or something for a "I'm not dead" appearance.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: [thenypost.files.wordpress.com image 618x410]

Awwwwwwwwwww how adorable, Mr. Kim Jung Un and Mrs.Trump-Un


It just hit me.

The reason Hirocheeto likes KJU is that's he's one of the few people who makes Trump look tall.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long has it been since the last SECDEF was fired?
 
Copperbelly watersnake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I think the report was incorrect"

Fark user imageView Full Size

I know he pays no attention to the briefings and views his own intelligence agencies as the enemy, but the stupid still burns when he openly admits how farking clueless he his.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
physt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JaytheFarkingCanadian: Not sure what to think on this one. I've read a day or two back that both South Korea and China reported that they didn't think there was credence to the story. However, I should think that North Korea would be quick to trot him out with a current newspaper or something for a "I'm not dead" appearance.


North Korea loves to keep everyone guessing. Even if he were in perfect health, they'd have no need to trot him out just to reassure the west.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Bslim: [thenypost.files.wordpress.com image 618x410]

Awwwwwwwwwww how adorable, Mr. Kim Jung Un and Mrs.Trump-Un

It just hit me.

The reason Hirocheeto likes KJU is that's he's one of the few people who makes Trump look tall.


He's listed as 6'3".   But hey, who needs facts these days as longer as you're significant;y LESS wrong than the other side, you can claim moral superiority.
 
snoopy2zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rumor out of China is he died yesterday.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's just pining.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: dittybopper: Yeah, no.  Definitely not buried.  They'll have a grandiose funeral with a full week or more of official mourning if and when he actually is dead.

They're not going to bury him in secret and just not tell the people.  I'm sure they could get away with it for a while, but not forever.

Fidel Castro was dead for 40 years


I thought he shaved his mustache, moved to Vermont, and ran for president.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Bslim: [thenypost.files.wordpress.com image 618x410]

Awwwwwwwwwww how adorable, Mr. Kim Jung Un and Mrs.Trump-Un

It just hit me.

The reason Hirocheeto likes KJU is that's he's one of the few people who makes Trump look tall.

He's listed as 6'3".   But hey, who needs facts these days as longer as you're significant;y LESS wrong than the other side, you can claim moral superiority.


Lol you believe he's 6'3"?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just two of the options from toughguyexpressions.com
intimidate your friends and family, business associates, fellow dictators, former classmates, your hot daughter and her robotic pinocchio doll.

free shipping until lock down ends!
 
NevynFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Uncontrolled_Jibe: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Bslim: [thenypost.files.wordpress.com image 618x410]

Awwwwwwwwwww how adorable, Mr. Kim Jung Un and Mrs.Trump-Un

It just hit me.

The reason Hirocheeto likes KJU is that's he's one of the few people who makes Trump look tall.

He's listed as 6'3".   But hey, who needs facts these days as longer as you're significant;y LESS wrong than the other side, you can claim moral superiority.

Lol you believe he's 6'3"?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: [thenypost.files.wordpress.com image 618x410]

Awwwwwwwwwww how adorable, Mr. Kim Jung Un and Mrs.Trump-Un


Just look at that fat, stupid, wholly unqualified slob who only got his position because his equally-detestable asshole of a father handed it to him, standing next to that OTHER fat, stupid, wholly unqualified slob who only got his position because his equally-detestable asshole of a father handed it to him.

21st century geopolitics, ladies and gentlemen.
 
SiriusClown [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Bslim: [thenypost.files.wordpress.com image 618x410]

Awwwwwwwwwww how adorable, Mr. Kim Jung Un and Mrs.Trump-Un


"Goony goo-goo."
 
kayanlau
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I thought they embalm guys like that and put them on public display ... not fashionable now?
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Kim's likely successor is a woman (his sister).  Think about that one.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Admit it, you want his sister to be the world's first gimp suit dominatrix dictator.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He can't have a public funeral because Trump will just throw himself on the coffin as they're lowering it into the ground and we can't finally have him do something that might embarrass the nation.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NevynFox: cameroncrazy1984: Uncontrolled_Jibe: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Bslim: [thenypost.files.wordpress.com image 618x410]

Awwwwwwwwwww how adorable, Mr. Kim Jung Un and Mrs.Trump-Un

It just hit me.

The reason Hirocheeto likes KJU is that's he's one of the few people who makes Trump look tall.

He's listed as 6'3".   But hey, who needs facts these days as longer as you're significant;y LESS wrong than the other side, you can claim moral superiority.

Lol you believe he's 6'3"?

[Fark user image image 235x214]


................ political platform?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Bslim: [thenypost.files.wordpress.com image 618x410]

Awwwwwwwwwww how adorable, Mr. Kim Jung Un and Mrs.Trump-Un

It just hit me.

The reason Hirocheeto likes KJU is that's he's one of the few people who makes Trump look tall.



That's a particularly stupid nickname.  Emperor Hirohito was largely a figurehead, but he did reign for something like 63 years.

Are you saying you want Trump to be in charge for the next 6 decades?
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kayanlau: I thought they embalm guys like that and put them on public display ... not fashionable now?


They dont even embalm them now. Just lay them out in a park on a picnic table in the sun and hand out pita chips to the mourners for the next few months
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Harry Freakstorm: [Fark user image 618x410]

No. no.  Lean towards the camera.  Like you are towering over them.  Good work with the arms.  Makes it look like you're ready to strike.

They look like they are about to hold hands.  <3


Only of there's a short flight of stairs nearby.
 
Karne
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Bslim: [thenypost.files.wordpress.com image 618x410]

Awwwwwwwwwww how adorable, Mr. Kim Jung Un and Mrs.Trump-Un

It just hit me.

The reason Hirocheeto likes KJU is that's he's one of the few people who makes Trump look tall.

He's listed as 6'3".   But hey, who needs facts these days as longer as you're significant;y LESS wrong than the other side, you can claim moral superiority.


Officially how deep is his neck pussy?
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
trump might be getting to pull out our troops from SK. Using the word 'withdrawal' is notable.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If he is dead, I hope they fed his corpse to swine.
It's what he's had done to many of the people he had executed.
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bslim: [thenypost.files.wordpress.com image 618x410]

Awwwwwwwwwww how adorable, Mr. Kim Jung Un and Mrs.Trump-Un


Wow he's really going for the hand-hold there, maybe he should try the "stretch-and-reach-around-the-shoulder​" first...
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.