 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   "Dear Americans; please don't inject our product into you, despite what Trump says." Sincerely, Lysol   (thehill.com) divider line
93
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

1091 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 24 Apr 2020 at 9:20 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



93 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just what those libs at Lie-sol would say amirite?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because the company understands the concept of liability, where as Trump only knows the concept behind the first syllable of that word.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Please read the label and safety information," the company shared Friday.

What if I can't read?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: "Please read the label and safety information," the company shared Friday.

What if I can't read?


Then one day you too can become President of the United States #MAGA
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The denizens of FreeRepublic are reacting wellto this statement, and by that I mean they are boycotting Lysol, adding to the hopes of this all being a self-correcting problem. Can we also convince them that oxygen is anti-Trump?
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A True Trumper would ignore this libby company and Trust In Trump.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: The denizens of FreeRepublic are reacting well (hyperlink to freeperville) to this statement, and by that I mean they are boycotting Lysol, adding to the hopes of this all being a self-correcting problem. Can we also convince them that oxygen is anti-Trump?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RasIanI
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A potus who needs a disclaimer. What a disgrace.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'll just leave this here....
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The President of The United States needs a warning label folks, it has come to this.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i ate a flashlight, and drank the bleach
 
Dorf11
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The first draft of this memo began with "Oh fer fark's sake..."
 
cpbright
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wow, I now see why Fark is dying.  Too many brain dead liberal chimps.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nice try, Libsol
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
scontent-frx5-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
clawsoon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Remember way back when Trump said he could kill someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose votes?  Seems like he's trying to prove it.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cpbright: Wow, I now see why Fark is dying.  Too many brain dead liberal chimps.


Says the Trump supporter.
 
Marbleisheavy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So do we add the 8 people at Lysol that died from acute facepalming at the president to the COVID-19 total?
 
The Numbers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cpbright: Wow, I now see why Fark is dying.  Too many brain dead liberal chimps.


No trolls on Fark.
 
Abox
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is still a step up from mocking the disabled reporter.  Everything is.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
IDK did Lysol just do a great service or inservice to America?

Don't want people to injury themselves but anyone who injects Lysol will not spread Covid
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: I'll just leave this here....
[i.redd.it image 620x739]


Geez, what a douche.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cpbright: Wow, I now see why Fark is dying.  Too many brain dead liberal chimps.


Let us know how well the lysol injections work. We eagerly await your results.
 
hestheone
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Definition of disinfectant

:an agent that frees from infection especially :a chemical that destroys vegetative forms of harmful microorganisms (such as bacteria and fungi)
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Tomorrow's Fark Headline:  Arizona Retiree Dies From Injecting Lysol.
Tomorrow's Fark Comment:  Look, even Lysol said "please, don't."  They didn't say don't.  Anyway, Trump just suggested it. He didn't say to do it.  And besides, maybe it works.  We need more research.  Why won't these scientists just take a look at it?  Are they afraid of Trump being right?  They have Trump derangement syndrome.
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: "Please read the label and safety information," the company shared Friday.

What if I can't read?


Then you're probably a Trump voter. Go ahead and inject yourself with Lysol. Drink some bleach while you're at it.
 
Ostman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: The denizens of FreeRepublic are reacting wellto this statement, and by that I mean they are boycotting Lysol, adding to the hopes of this all being a self-correcting problem. Can we also convince them that oxygen is anti-Trump?


Ray, I read some of the comments.
It's a lost cause with these cult members.
They just can't admit Trump is an idiot, so their new line is "You'd have to be an idiot to believe he said what he said".
Uhhhhhhh OK.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hey now, let's be fair to Trump on this. He isn't saying we should inject disinfectants into our blood. FTFA:

When later asked about cleaners like bleach and isopropyl alcohol being injected into a person, Trump said "It wouldn't be through injection.  We're talking about through almost a cleaning, sterilization of an area."

See? He isn't talking about injecting disinfectants. He's just talking about inhaling them. Like bleach. Directly into your lungs.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cpbright: Wow, I now see why Fark is dying.  Too many brain dead liberal chimps.


I see who snorted some Lysol this morning.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Ostman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ostman: [Fark user image 640x480]


Also, not mine.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
it'll make merika great i promise
 
The Mail Demon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: Can we also convince them that oxygen is anti-Trump?

I wish.
 
Zyme
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in one minute-in a minute-and is there some way we can do something like that-uh- by injection inside or, um, almost a cleaning."
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'll admit, I did not predict that the president would be advocating for people injecting cleaning products when Trump was sworn in.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

oldernell: A True Trumper would ignore this libby company and Trust In Trump.


And when the True Trumper dies lesser Trumpers will defend Trump by saying Trump never recommended injecting disinfectant.


And the Media will have people on to debate whether Trump said to inject disinfectant or not
 
strapp3r
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"...and then i said supposing you brought light inside of the body which you can do either through the skin...or...in some other way..."

geekysextoys.comView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Numbers: cpbright: Wow, I now see why Fark is dying.  Too many brain dead liberal chimps.

No trolls on Fark.


Ad revenues is way down
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: The denizens of FreeRepublic are reacting wellto this statement, and by that I mean they are boycotting Lysol, adding to the hopes of this all being a self-correcting problem. Can we also convince them that oxygen is anti-Trump?


I was reading that earlier.  "Lysol is anti Trump!!!".

What a bunch of stupid morons.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I for one think the world would be a better place if Trump supporters injected bleach. The more of them that do it, and the more bleach they inject, the better as far as I'm concerned. Hell, while you're at it inject some potassium chloride too.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
England sometime after midnight

*Ring Ring*

" this is Laxman Narasimhan speaking"

"Sir, we've got a serious problem, we've got to issue a press release IMMEDIATELY telling people not to inject our products"

"Are you Drunk?  What in the WORLD would we need to THAT/"

"Sir turn on the T and watch the American President's nightly 'briefing"

.....

"Oh dear sweet merciful Ganesha!   I want that out and on the wire in TEN MINUTES"
 
Nexzus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: The denizens of FreeRepublic are reacting wellto this statement, and by that I mean they are boycotting Lysol, adding to the hopes of this all being a self-correcting problem. Can we also convince them that oxygen is anti-Trump?


FreeRepublic really needs to get some web designer who can bring the site up to at least 2003-level web design. Maybe 2008 if they're feeling especially brave.

/They'll get over it.
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: The denizens of FreeRepublic are reacting wellto this statement, and by that I mean they are boycotting Lysol, adding to the hopes of this all being a self-correcting problem. Can we also convince them that oxygen is anti-Trump?


I read the comments, Ray.

I weep for our future.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Walker: Action Replay Nick: The denizens of FreeRepublic are reacting wellto this statement, and by that I mean they are boycotting Lysol, adding to the hopes of this all being a self-correcting problem. Can we also convince them that oxygen is anti-Trump?

Ray, I read some of the comments.
It's a lost cause with these cult members.
They just can't admit Trump is an idiot, so their new line is "You'd have to be an idiot to believe he said what he said".
Uhhhhhhh OK.


Good.
Makes some elections easier.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Easy-Off maker issues warning against use as a breath freshener after Trump comments
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: The denizens of FreeRepublic are reacting wellto this statement, and by that I mean they are boycotting Lysol, adding to the hopes of this all being a self-correcting problem. Can we also convince them that oxygen is anti-Trump?


Actually the first page of comments is better than I would have thought, a few of them do criticize Trump.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

spongeboob: IDK did Lysol just do a great service or inservice to America?

Don't want people to injury themselves but anyone who injects Lysol will not spread Covid


They released this statement to protect themselves when some jackass dies after following Drumpf's advice and the family tries to name Reckitt Benckiser in the wrongful death suit.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: The denizens of FreeRepublic are reacting wellto this statement, and by that I mean they are boycotting Lysol, adding to the hopes of this all being a self-correcting problem. Can we also convince them that oxygen is anti-Trump?


I'm not an evil person. An evil person would be encouraging those who believe everything their God Emperor says to try "cleaning" their bodies of infection. I can't do that, because I'm a human being with compassion. So I'll tell them it's a dumb farking idea, but will fully expect at least a few to do it anyway. Just to own the libz by obeying their God Emperor.
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

strapp3r: "...and then i said supposing you brought light inside of the body which you can do either through the skin...or...in some other way..."

[geekysextoys.com image 247x300]


I see your Schwartz is as big as mine...
 
Displayed 50 of 93 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.