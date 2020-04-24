 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Stupid Brit boozers don't let the coronavirus lockdown spoil their fun of getting blotto, use 'secret knock' pubs to mingle with other stupid drunks (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did somebody say "Blotto"?

Because I swear I heard someone say "Blotto".....


METAL HEAD by Blotto
Youtube vyJSetm6U0k
 
WhiskeySticks [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What is it about the term "punters" that sounds latently homoerotic?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Called it a month ago.  "Speakeasys makin' a comeback in 3... 2... 1... "
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So last night the water main on our street broke, so while they were fixing that we had no water.  So we ordered food from the bar up the street.  I pulled up and they brought it out and put it in my trunk, but I realized that they forgot my booze, so I went inside to get it.  I walked in the bar and all the tables and chairs were gone, but there were like 10 people standing around in there with drinks waiting on their food and five or so people at the bar.  Technically this is all kosher on Monday, but it was kind of a surprise to see how much the barflies can't be away from the place.  The webpage of the bar says that they're not opening for dine in any time soon, but I guess they're open for booze-in.

Works for me.  I'm counting on everyone else getting The Vid first so that herd immunity kicks in before I have to be sick.  Thanks, local drunks and assorted bored people.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Shave and a Haircut? That doomed.  Bad for Toons too.
 
