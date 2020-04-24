 Skip to content
(National Post)   Rock, Paper, Scissors, Judge   (nationalpost.com) divider line
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In other news, there is such a thing as high-stakes Rock, Scissors, Paper.

Can you play that at the Casino de Montreal?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rocham D'OH!
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: In other news, there is such a thing as high-stakes Rock, Scissors, Paper.

Can you play that at the Casino de Montreal?


Maybe on the McDonalds Playland at Trump Canada's Golf resort.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: In other news, there is such a thing as high-stakes Rock, Scissors, Paper.

Can you play that at the Casino de Montreal?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: In other news, there is such a thing as high-stakes Rock, Scissors, Paper.

Can you play that at the Casino de Montreal?


Just changed out of my Rock Paper Scissors Lizard Spock t-shirt, so I'm  getting a kick...
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Rock, Paper, Scissors is for children.
Play a real mans game:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have so many questions about this dumbass story.

What circumstances led to a $500,000 rock paper scissors bet?

Why did this dipshiat idiot actually take out a farking mortgage on his house to pay it? This farking moron went to the bank and said " I need half a mil to pay off my rock paper scissors debt" and some asshole said to themself "seems legit."

Do they know each other? Was anything signed? Is there really betting on rock paper scissors? Was this like a joke, except the other guy started showing up with a baseball bat asking for his money?

I'm so confused.
 
desertgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Quebec law stipulates that for a wagering contract to be valid, it must be related to activities "requiring only skill or bodily exertion on the part of the parties," rather than to chance. Furthermore, the amount wagered must not be excessive.

Now, I'm not one to call out some Nanny State bullshiat; but this is Nanny State bullshiat. If someone wants to gamble away their house because they're stupid, let them!
 
Electrify
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Does this mean that betting a hooker $50 that she won't sleep with me, and paying up because I lost the bet, is not a valid way around sex trade laws?
 
Flragnararch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Rock, Paper, Scissors Feature (ESPN 2006)
Youtube OenS92BvUQU


Should  have just shown this video in court.  I'm sure there was some kind of prize money
 
