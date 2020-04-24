 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Men are better than women at fighting coronavirus because they just want to get the hell out of the store is a thing an elected official shouldn't say out loud   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
20
    More: Amusing, Gender role, mayor of Japan, educated female population, Osaka Mayor Ichiro Matsui, Traditional gender roles, World Economic Forum, Gender, News agency  
•       •       •

410 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2020 at 6:29 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It may be anecdotal, but it's something I can relate to. So, cheers and thanks for the laugh, Japanese Mayor dude.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And what's the deal with feminine hygiene products, amirite?
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: It may be anecdotal, but it's something I can relate to. So, cheers and thanks for the laugh, Japanese Mayor dude.


Ditto. Home Depot lists the aisle and bay of each item you want. Print them out, put them in aisle order and start at one end of the store. This is why I slipped quietly out of bed at 5:30 this morning to get there at opening and was in and out in 30 minutes. Back home just as wife was getting up.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Our president thinks he's a biomedical expert.

The mayor of Osaka thinks he's a stand-up comic.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
angryjd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Meh. Women be shopping.
 
tpmchris [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Did he say anything about leaving your cart in one place and shopping in another place so you take up two places
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
shaggai
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Proof that the US doesn't have an exclusive on idiot politicians. At least this guy will realize he has dishonored his city and people and commit Seppuku.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: [frinkiac.com image 499x374]


...and thread.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

shaggai: Proof that the US doesn't have an exclusive on idiot politicians. At least this guy will realize he has dishonored his city and people and commit Seppuku.


I'm more of a crossword man myself.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He should see me clothes shop. I go into the giant shopping center for one thing and I'm out in 15 minutes.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think women should take advantage of this opportunity to suggest that they have a problem with the decision making involved in doing housework and childcare, too.
 
jimjays
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He want about it all wrong in talking about women dawdling when they shop. That was just picking a fight he didn't need, the sort of thing you expect from an adolescent. If he'd have taken the same approach but in talking instead about men rushing, both men and women would nod in agreement, and move on to the wisdom or lack thereof of our shopping choices and what we overlook or forget as we race through the stores. Perhaps everyone could have come together in talking about shopping training for men in this time of sacrifice.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Depends on your situation. I've seen guys on their phone asking their wives which brand of whatever to buy, because they know they'll never hear the end of it if they get the wrong one. That takes a lot of extra time.

But single guys like me, sure. It's not a museum, it's not a tourist attraction, I'm there to grab some stuff and GTFO.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jimjays: He want about it all wrong in talking about women dawdling when they shop. That was just picking a fight he didn't need, the sort of thing you expect from an adolescent. If he'd have taken the same approach but in talking instead about men rushing, both men and women would nod in agreement, and move on to the wisdom or lack thereof of our shopping choices and what we overlook or forget as we race through the stores. Perhaps everyone could have come together in talking about shopping training for men in this time of sacrifice.


why should men have train women to shop
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My parents aren't allowed to shop anymore.
A) Dad gets it done as quickly as possible, buys almost nothing on the list, adds potato chips or soda at full farking price.
B) Mom takes forever, wanders the store in some random pattern, buys a bunch of impulse junk (although most of it is at least somewhat natural or on sale or both), and will always forget one thing on the list.
C) If I take one or both of them, I can sometimes mitigate this shiat, but it still takes longer than it should.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At the grocery store my wife takes twice as long as I do, comes home with half as much food as I do and somehow manages to spend 10% more.

I'm pretty sure she has a gigolo somewhere.
 
way south
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A coworker of mine was timing herself to see how long she could withstand wearing a mask. She was concerned she couldn't "keep it on long enough" to go shopping. I resisted trying to ask what her time goal was.

When I want to buy something I walk into the shop and I buy it and I leave. It's like... maybe ten minutes, including the line. How can you not wear a mask for ten minutes?
What can possibly take so long in the act of picking up an item and walking to the counter that makes mask-endurance a thing to be concerned about!?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.