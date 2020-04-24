 Skip to content
(AP News)   The Head of the VA ignores a study that relies on his department's own hospital data and doubles down on hydroxychloroquine. VA? Very Awful   (apnews.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Think how dumb Donald Trump is....then realize he only hires people dumber than him to work for him.
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is this the Tuskegee ward of the VA?
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We don't give a fark about them when we send them to war and we don't give a fark about them when they get home.

Full stop.
 
the_innkeeper [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And this is why I am on the "no pills, ever" regimen with the VA.
 
ericbikesmt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He's a lawyer.
He never served active duty?

Wait who cares.

Maybe he can inject some disinfectant or stuff a UV light in his ass.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Might as well recommend Gin and Tonic. At least they'll be drunk enough to put up with it.
 
Stormneedle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He's not a physician. Why is he talking about drugs?
 
guestguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He's got a bit of the Bannon/Barr/Manafort face going on...I swear, there's a shiathead gene that is linked to these facial features.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Its like someone owns $tock in the company that makes this stuff.
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He really should shut his mouth.
 
sprag [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Might as well recommend Gin and Tonic. At least they'll be drunk enough to put up with it.


Since drinking to deal with Trump's administration is quickly becoming a national pasttime, I'm surprised that Trump hasn't tried to bring back Trump Vodak ("Success Distilled") to head toward his prediction of  "Trump and Tonic" being the most drunk cocktail in the US.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

guestguy: He's got a bit of the Bannon/Barr/Manafort face going on...I swear, there's a shiathead gene that is linked to these facial features.

[Fark user image image 400x267]

[Fark user image image 425x567]

[Fark user image image 425x239]

[Fark user image image 425x303]


Well when you look like that, why wouldn't you be a heel?

Extremes! Really good looking and really ugly people got reasons to be awful
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
and people want the government to run healthcare
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, at the FDA: FDA cautions against use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for COVID-19 outside of the hospital setting or a clinical trial due to risk of heart rhythm problems.
 
1funguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ericbikesmt: He's a lawyer.
He never served active duty?

Wait who cares.

Maybe he can inject some disinfectant or stuff a UV light in his ass.


Wait til he talks to a political donor who can produce Sunlight Enema Machines.
Everyone will need to get one if they want to get on the stage with don or get questions answered at press conferences.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 minute ago  
One study, among many going on, but this one suits your politics so it is the conclusive one.

https://www.goodrx.com/blog/coronavir​u​s-medicine-chloroquine-hydroxychloroqu​ine-as-covid19-treatment/

We still don't know.

However Orange Man Bad so....

If he said Subby's mom was a virtuous woman, you'd all be calling her a whore.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He's a lawyer.

And I can't confirm this, but seeing as he's a lawyer and his proximity to Pence makes me think that he's the grandson of Wendell Willkie - the candidate who lost to FDR in the 1940 election.
 
