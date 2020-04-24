 Skip to content
(Slate)   Oh my god what if companies like Exxon and BP never recover from the oil downturn and don't get to run the world anymore?   (slate.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Saudi Arabia, Middle East, Peak oil, United Arab Emirates, OPEC, Petroleum, Qatar, Kuwait  
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We will all be back to walking everywhere again.  Unless you have a horse or donkey or camel
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Others will rise up to take their place. I'm sure they'll be stalwart pillars of the community focused only on the long term success of humankind.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, but peak oil
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exxon is also a huge NatGas supplier. They will live.
 
physt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, we all get ponies!

This is silly. These companies are larger than most counties and now have more control than most nation states. Yes, there may be some consolidation but that only results in a more powerful corporate oligarchy.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Somebody post the thought bubble from Lionel Hutz's head.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Uhhh, as soon as these restrictions are lifted, we're going to see the largest boom in travel and transportation that ever was. It'll recover just fine.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh My God. What if Slate loses one of its favorite bogeymen?

If you want to only eat, drink, consume, enjoy things that can be made within horse-wagon distance from where you live (which means all you city dwellers are basically screwed) then cheer for the demise of oil. There is NOT YET anything that can do the work it does.

Nero, tons and tons of Nero.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We had this article yesterday, but with a completely different headline.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

zgrizz: If you want to only eat, drink, consume, enjoy things that can be made within horse-wagon distance from where you live (which means all you city dwellers are basically screwed) then cheer for the demise of oil. There is NOT YET anything that can do the work it does.

You want us to send Big Oil a thank-you note?
 
bluewave69
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
it's ok Bezo's , zuckerbot and Co already are replacing them.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The middle east would look like Mad Max
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The President of what?
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Then they'll invest more in green energy?
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dragonchild: zgrizz: If you want to only eat, drink, consume, enjoy things that can be made within horse-wagon distance from where you live (which means all you city dwellers are basically screwed) then cheer for the demise of oil. There is NOT YET anything that can do the work it does.
You want us to send Big Oil a thank-you note?


Well, you could lead by example and boldly live a life free of petroleum products.

Do us a favor, though, and make sure you designate someone to come on in a few days and let us know how that went for you, since you won't be able to tell us yourself.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If oil is very low for a long time, it makes a whole slew of winners and losers.  Some large producers, it will cause economic harm but unlikely political unrest, such as Canada, Norway, the US.  Others, like those in the middle east, Venezuela and Russia could turn to total sh@t as they are overly dependent upon that industry.

But people who spend a lot on fuel would greatly benefit from this, if they are allowed to travel.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

physt: Yes, we all get ponies!

This is silly. These companies are larger than most counties and now have more control than most nation states. Yes, there may be some consolidation but that only results in a more powerful corporate oligarchy.


..until the Big Hay companies get together and fix prices.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: dragonchild: zgrizz: If you want to only eat, drink, consume, enjoy things that can be made within horse-wagon distance from where you live (which means all you city dwellers are basically screwed) then cheer for the demise of oil. There is NOT YET anything that can do the work it does.
You want us to send Big Oil a thank-you note?

Well, you could lead by example and boldly live a life free of petroleum products.

Do us a favor, though, and make sure you designate someone to come on in a few days and let us know how that went for you, since you won't be able to tell us yourself.


Max kek.

WAHHHHH. BIG OIL BAD. 

WAHHHHH. Literally everything I see, use, and touch on a daily basis has oil products or derivatives in it. \

You people are idiots. Modern life is modern BECAUSE of petroleum. Period.
 
vtstang66
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Others will rise up to take their place. I'm sure they'll be stalwart pillars of the community focused only on the long term success of humankind.


Ah yes, the defense contractors.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is another situation where we need to let the old normal die, and replace it with a better one.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A lot of wealthy will lose a fraction of their fortunes.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you thought petroleum was expensive when it was found, drilled, fracked, pumped, transported, refined, stored, transported again, and retailed by a single large company, optimized for efficiency at every step in the line, just wait until every step in the process has to be reinvented, built, and owned by a patchwork of separate companies looking to maximize profits from the single component they control.

I'm sure it will be much cheaper then.

Historically, we've never paid less (adjusted for inflation) for our energy, even before the recent price collapses.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: Carousel Beast: dragonchild: zgrizz: If you want to only eat, drink, consume, enjoy things that can be made within horse-wagon distance from where you live (which means all you city dwellers are basically screwed) then cheer for the demise of oil. There is NOT YET anything that can do the work it does.
You want us to send Big Oil a thank-you note?

Well, you could lead by example and boldly live a life free of petroleum products.

Do us a favor, though, and make sure you designate someone to come on in a few days and let us know how that went for you, since you won't be able to tell us yourself.

Max kek.

WAHHHHH. BIG OIL BAD. 

WAHHHHH. Literally everything I see, use, and touch on a daily basis has oil products or derivatives in it. \

You people are idiots. Modern life is modern BECAUSE of petroleum. Period.


You would have been saying the same thing about the horse 100 years ago. Maybe it's time to leave oil behind. There are plenty of alternatives nowadays.
 
fortheloveofgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: Well, you could lead by example and boldly live a life free of petroleum products.


You do know that petroleum is the base for just about everything we use in daily life, don't you?  Including the computer that you used to post this message?

You can start leading by example by tossing everything you own that has petroleum in it.  There are literally thousands of products made from oil and gas, so you most likely won't own very much.
 
Abox
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jso2897: This is another situation where we need to let the old normal die, and replace it with a better one.


The only situation I am 100% sure should stay dead is rush hour.  We should definitely stick to telecommuting when possible to alleviate traffic. We were never gonna build enough roads to keep up, this was always the real solution.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh they'll keep buying governments, they'll afford it by slashing salary and benefits of their employees. Oil field workers will go from buying a boat every six months to needing SNAP benefits to feed their families. Oh and current oil field workers will probably never work again, they be replaced with very low cost immigrants that will treated like slaves.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FarkBucket18: Uhhh, as soon as these restrictions are lifted, we're going to see the largest boom in travel and transportation that ever was. It'll recover just fine.


Hahahahaha

I'm going have short oil oil-related stocks
Because that's totes not going to happen
 
